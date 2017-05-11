Obituary: Judith M. (Skinger) Dalfino, 70

Judith M. (Skinger) Dalfino, 70, of Southington passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at the Southington Care Center. She was the wife of David Dalfino for over 49 years.

Born August 16, 1946 in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary (Zablocki) Skinger.

Judy retired from Central CT State University. She also worked for her son Dr. James Dalfino. Judy loved to cook for her family, loved her dog Toto and antiques. She loved working with computers and had a great sense of humor and always tried to make everyone smile.

In addition to her husband she leaves her son Dr. James Dalfino and wife Suzanne Dalfino of Shelton, her father-in-law Joseph Dalfino along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be held on Friday May 12 at 11 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Visitation will be from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Donations may be made to North East Animal Shelter, American Cancer Society or St Jude’s Children Hospital. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com