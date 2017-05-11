Obituary: John T. Rinehart, 45

John T. Rinehart, 45, of Southington, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

John was born in Somerville, NJ on March 27, 1972 to Thomas and Sandra (Pekunka) Rinehart. He graduated from Greenport High School in NY, Class of 1990 and attended Porter and Chester Institute in Watertown. John was an avid gamer and enjoyed cooking. He was a Chicago Bears and New York Yankees fan and was always willing to help others.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Brian Rinehart and his girlfriend Amy Clark of Southington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Cemetery, Southington. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.