Obituary: Alfred ‘Butch’ Botelho Jr., 71

Alfred “Butch” Botelho Jr., 71, of Southington, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 09, 2017 at home.

He was born in Waterbury on January 7, 1946, the son of Phyllis (Melchionne) Botelho and the late Alfred Botelho. Prior to his retirement he was a baker at Reymond’s Bakery in Waterbury and had also worked at Forestville Machinery.

Butch was an avid sports enthusiast; he enjoyed tennis, baseball and golf especially. It was hard to find him away from a TV if the New York Yankees or Giants were on.

In addition to his mother of Cheshire, he also leaves his former wife Rita, 2 sons, Neal and wife UnYoung Botelho and Brian and wife Erin Botelho all of Cromwell and his daughter Jillian Botelho of Fairfield, his grandchildren Mitchell, Alexander, Mason, Ethan and Madelyn. He also leaves his two sisters Linda and husband Steve Christopher of Southington and Patricia and husband Arnie Davis of Watertown as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved son Jay Botelho and brother Robert Botelho.

A Mass will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Saturday morning at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington from 9-10 am. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Stroke Association. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com