DECA heads west for international conference

From left, Southington High School DECA students Megan Mahon, Kayla Birmingham, Dan Borkowski, Ryan Case and Kyle M’Sadoques competed at the International Career Development Conference in Anaheim, Calif. Case and M’Sadoques attended the leadership conference, focusing on entrepreneurship, while Mahon, Birmingham, and Borkowski competed in the international field. The SHS future business leaders faced over 19,000 attendees from across the United States and international countries and represented the town well. They received an award of excellence for placing in the top 20 percent of the competition.