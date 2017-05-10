Young golfers continue up-and-down season

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Coming off a pair of wins, the Blue Knight golf team found themselves back at square one. Just when the Knights started to show maturity and promise, inexperience rolled its way right back into the picture, and the Knights answered the two game winning streak with two losses last week.

Decision-making on the course might be the brunt of the blame for the team’s recent woes, which will serve as the team’s primary focus for the days ahead. But Southington coach Jim DiNello said that it certainly isn’t for a lack of effort.

“The team is really working hard,” the coach said. “Basically, we have to continue to work at it. I am hoping that this healthy competition will make us a deeper team as we move along and will help us to mature and grow as a team.”

The Knights will look to get back on track this next week with a pair of meetings with Hall, and other matches against St. Paul Catholic and Glastonbury. Southington is currently 2-4 overall.

Loss at Cheshire

MAY 1—The Knights began the week at Southington Country Club on Monday where they fell by two strokes, 180-182, to Cheshire. Southington did not have a golfer in the 30s.

“Neither team played great, but Cheshire managed to save some strokes during the round, which was the difference in the end,” said DiNello. “We are still making too many doubles, and I feel like it’s a decision-making thing right now, which comes with inexperienced players sometimes.”

No. 1 Nate L’Heureux and No. 2 Mike Zera led the Knights with a pair of 45s (9-over-par). No. 3 Cam Zegzdryn and No. 5 Colby Zegzdryn contributed as well with a pair of 46s.

Cheshire’s Dan Schena and Owen Reech were medalists with dual 42s.

Loss vs. Simsbury

MAY 3—The same held true a couple days later. The Knights closed out the week at home and dropped their second-straight match after falling, 153-166, to Simsbury.

“When the decision making was good, the execution just didn’t work out,” said DiNello. “Conditions were difficult in both matches, but Simsbury was able to shoot a 153.”

Zera led the team with a 38 (2-over-par). L’Heureux (42), Cam Zegzdryn (43), and CJ McManus (43) contributed as well.

“Mike Zera played great,” the coach said. “We also have some freshmen that are really improving and will definitely be pushing some of the older guys for spots.”

Simsbury’s James Bosworth (36) was medalist.

For this week’s box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/10/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-12-edition). To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.