Weekly scoreboard for the May 12 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, May 1 and Sunday, May 7. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Baseball

NW Catholic 7, Southington 1

Monday, May 1

At Southington

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Matson, cf 3 1 1 1 Fitzsimmons, 2b 3 0 0 0 Fox, 3b 4 1 1 0 Lytle, p 3 1 0 0 Hungerford, rf 3 1 2 0 Ceolin, 1b 4 1 2 3 Hansen, dh 3 1 1 1 Farrell, lf 3 0 0 0 DiAngelo, ss 2 1 1 0 Totals 28 7 8 5

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Cyr, cf 3 0 0 0 McIntyre 1 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 4 1 1 0 Mikosz, dh 2 0 1 0 Gray, ss 4 0 2 0 Babon, 3b 4 0 1 0 Sciota, c 2 0 0 0 Coppola, pr 0 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 1 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 2 0 0 0 Leifert, 2b 3 0 0 0 Totals 26 1 5 0

2B—Ceolin (2), Kohl, Gray. BB—Matson, Lytle, Hungerford, Hansen, Farrell, DiAngelo, Mikosz, Sciota (2), Cooney (2), Mercier. HBP—Mikosz, Cooney. SAC—Fitzsimmons.

NW Catholic 500 002 0 — 7 8 0

SOUTHINGTON 001 000 0 — 1 5 4

NW CATHOLIC IP H ER BB K Lytle, W 5.0 3 1 3 4 Hungerford 2.0 2 0 3 2 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Sheehan, L 3.0 5 0 3 2 McDonough 2.7 2 0 2 2 Weed 1.3 1 0 1 1

Records—NWC, 7-3. SHS, 6-3.

Southington 10, Glastonbury 0

Wednesday, May 3

At Southington

GLASTONBURY

PLAYER AB R H BI Botelho, 2b 3 0 0 0 Fisher, ss 3 0 0 0 Tabellione, dh 2 0 0 0 Heymann, 1b 3 0 0 0 Laplante, 3b 2 0 0 0 Zarrilli, rf 3 0 1 0 Molinari, c 2 0 0 0 Scoazo, lf 2 0 0 0 Frick, cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 22 0 1 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 3b 1 1 1 2 Gil, 3b 1 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 2 1 0 0 McIntyre 1 0 0 0 Mikosz, ss 3 0 0 0 Chiaro, ph 1 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 4 3 1 1 Babon, dh 4 3 2 2 Sciota, c 3 1 1 1 Panarella, c 0 0 0 0 Mercier, 1b 3 1 3 3 Sheehan, 1b 0 0 0 0 Cyr, cf 3 0 1 0 Leifert, 2b 2 0 0 0 Semmel, 2b 1 0 0 0 Totals 29 10 9 9

2B—Cooney, Babon, Sciota. BB—Laplante, Gray (2), Kohl. HBP—Tabellione, Molinari.

Glastonbury 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Southington 404 200 x — 10 9 0

GLASTONBURY IP H ER BB K Levin, L + 2 pitchers 6.0 11 9 3 11 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Robarge, W 7.0 1 0 1 6

Records—GHS, 6-6. SHS, 7-3.

Southington 6, Conard 4

Thursday, May 4

At West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Gray, 3b 3 3 3 0 Kohl, lf 2 1 1 0 Mikosz, ss 4 0 1 1 Cooney, rf 2 0 0 2 Babon, dh 3 0 0 0 Sciota, c 4 1 2 0 Mercier, 1b 4 0 0 0 Cyr, cf 3 1 1 1 Leifert, 2b 2 0 0 0 Semmel, 2b 0 0 0 0 Southington 27 6 8 4 Totals 27 6 8 4

CONARD

PLAYER AB R H BI Niman, cf 4 1 1 0 Baron, p 3 1 2 0 Celio, 1b 4 1 2 0 Colby, 3b 4 1 0 1 Larosa, ss 3 0 0 1 Mack, lf 3 0 2 1 Gugliotti, dh 3 0 0 0 Main, rf 3 0 1 0 Langevin, 2b 2 0 0 0 Wolski, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 8 3

3B—Gray. 2B—Sciota, Celio (2). BB—Gray, Babon, Baron. HBP—Kohl (2). SAC—Cooney (2), Semmel.

Southington 211 002 0 — 6 8 5

Conard 300 010 0 — 4 8 1

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K McDonough, W 7.0 8 1 1 6 CONARD IP H ER BB K Baron 5.3 7 4 2 2 Main, L 1.7 1 0 0 0

Records—SHS, 8-3. CHS, 8-6.

Softball

Southington 14, NW Catholic 5

Monday, May 1

At Southington

NW CATHOLIC

PLAYER AB R H BI Midney, ss 4 0 1 0 Hoffman, rf 3 0 0 0 Scott, p 4 1 2 0 Tessman, c 4 1 1 1 Daly, 1b 4 1 1 0 Salerni, 3b 3 0 0 0 Pane, cf 3 1 1 0 Smolenski, 2b 3 1 1 0 Mortillaro, lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 5 7 1

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 0 0 0 Beapre 1 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 2 2 1 0 June 0 0 0 0 Delorme, rf 3 3 2 1 Graff 2 0 1 0 Lamson, 3b 3 1 1 1 Aldieri 2 1 1 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 1 2 2 Malachowski 0 1 0 0 Scafariello, c 4 1 2 3 Marotto, ss 3 1 2 0 Rocha 1 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 2 1 2 1 Picard, p 1 1 1 1 Semmel, cf 2 1 0 0 Waskowicz 1 0 1 2 Totals 33 14 16 11

HR—Scafariello. 3B—Lamson. 2B—Scott, Delorme. BB—Hoffman, Scott, Salerni, Beaupre, June (2), Zazzaro. HBP—Myrick, Malachowski.

NW Catholic 000 005 0 — 5 7 1

Southington 240 530 x — 14 16 3

NW CATHOLIC IP H ER BB K Scott, L 5.0 11 9 3 1 Midney 2.0 5 3 1 0 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 5.0 0 0 3 7 Picard 2.0 7 4 0 2

Records—NWC, 2-8. SHS, 8-0.

Westhill 2, Southington 0

Tuesday, May 2

At Southington

WESTHILL

PLAYER AB R H BI Laccona, ss 3 1 2 0 Ramon, 1b 3 1 2 0 Benzaken, c 3 0 1 2 Aquino, p 3 0 0 0 Butler, 2b 3 0 0 0 Cortell, 3b 3 0 0 0 Mandella, cf 3 0 0 0 Fishkill, dp 3 0 0 0 Burston, rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 27 2 5 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 3 0 1 0 Delorme, rf 3 0 0 0 Lamson, 3b 3 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 2 0 Aldieri, pr 0 0 0 0 Scafariello, c 3 0 0 0 Marotto, ss 3 0 1 0 Zazzaro, p 3 0 0 0 Aldieri, pr 0 0 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 26 0 4 0

BB—Laccona.

Westhill 000 020 0 — 2 5 1

Southington 000 000 0 — 0 4 1

WESTHILL IP H ER BB K Aquino, W 7.0 4 0 0 1 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, L 7.0 5 2 1 12

Records—WHS, 11-2. SHS, 8-1.

Southington 17, Glastonbury 2

Wednesday, May 3

At Glastonbury

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 4 2 3 4 Beaupre 1 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 4 2 2 0 June 1 0 0 0 Delorme, rf 2 2 1 1 Anderson 1 1 1 0 Lamson, 3b 4 1 2 5 Aldieri 1 0 1 0 Ferrante, 1b 2 1 1 0 Gendron 1 0 0 0 Scafariello, c 4 0 1 0 Beaupre, pr 0 2 0 0 Marotto, ss 3 2 2 2 Zazzaro, p 4 0 2 2 Aldieri, pr 0 2 0 0 Semmel, cf 2 2 1 0 Totals 34 17 17 14

GLASTONBURY

PLAYER AB R H BI Bronzi, ss 3 1 1 0 Karnes, p 2 1 0 0 Curto, 3b 3 0 1 0 McMorrow, c 3 0 0 0 DiLauro, rf 3 0 0 1 Sparrow, 1b 2 0 0 0 Flock, lf 2 0 0 0 Minoudis, dp 1 0 0 0 Williams, cf 2 0 1 0 Totals 21 2 3 1

2B—Delorme, Scafariello. BB—Delorme (2), Ferrante (2), Scafariello, Marotto, Semmel (2), Minoudis. HBP—Karnes.

Southington 102 3-10-1 x — 17 17 1

Glastonbury 000 20x x — 2 3 4

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 5.0 3 1 1 13 GLASTONBURY IP H ER BB K Karnes, L 6.0 17 12 8 0

Records—SHS, 9-1. GHS, 9-2.

Southington 18, Hall 0

(5 innings)

Thursday, May 4

At West Hartford

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 3 2 1 Myrick, lf 3 1 2 4 Picard 2 1 1 0 Delorme, rf 4 2 2 2 Lamson, 3b 3 2 2 1 Ferrante, 1b 4 1 0 0 Scafariello, c 5 2 2 4 Marotto, ss 4 1 1 2 Zazzaro, p 1 2 1 0 Semmel, cf 3 3 1 2 Totals 32 18 14 16

HALL

PLAYER AB R H BI Lazinsk, ss 2 0 0 0 Polun, rf 2 0 0 0 Amato, 3b 2 0 0 0 Leonidas, cf 2 0 0 0 Berry, 1b 2 0 1 0 Barrieau, p 2 0 0 0 Porth, c 2 0 0 0 Wisialowski, 2b 2 0 0 0 Sandler, lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 17 0 1 0

2B—Picard, Delorme, Lamson, Scafariello. BB—Woodruff (2), Delorme, Lamson (2), Ferrante, Zazzaro (3), Semmel. HBP—Marotto.

Southington 730 26x x — 18 14 1

Hall 000 00x x — 0 1 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 5.0 1 0 0 11 HALL IP H ER BB K Barrieau, L 5.0 14 13 10 1

Records—SHS, 10-1. HHS, 2-6.

Golf

Cheshire 180, Southington 182

Monday, May 1

Par 36

At Southington CC

Medalist (tie): Dan Schena, CHS, and Owen Reech, CHS, 42.

CHESHIRE (180)—1 (tie), Dan Schena and Owen Reech, 42; 3, Drew Bellina, 47; 4, Mark Dellostritto, 49.

SOUTHINGTON (182)—1 (tie), Nate L’Heureaux and Mike Zera, 45; 3 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn and Colby Zegrzdyn, 46.

Records—CHS, 3-2. SHS, 2-3.

Simsbury 153, Southington 166

Wednesday, May 3

Par 34

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: James Bosworth, Simsbury, 36.

SIMSBURY (153)—1, James Bosworth, 36; 2, Kevin McDonough, 37; 3 (tie), Davis Olson and Chase Olson, 40.

SOUTHINGTON (166)—1, Mike Zera, 38; 2, Nate L’Heureaux, 42; 3 (tie), Cam Zegrzdyn and CJ McManus, 43.

Records—Simsbury, 3-3-1. Southington, 2-4.

Boys Tennis

Hall 5, Southington 2

Monday, May 1

At West Hartford

SINGLES

1, Matt Baloing, SHS, def.Bryce DellaBianca, HHS, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5; 2, Evan Weinstock, HHS, def. Mike Balaoing, SHS, 6-3, 6-2; 3, Rithik Rayi, HHS, def. Erik Kranzanski, SHS, 6-1, 7-5; 4, Henry Glucksman, HHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-2, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Ethan Wilkens-Nathan Graber-Lipperman, HHS, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8; 2, Adam Glassman-Will Carpenter, HHS, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-2, 6-1; 3, Gabriel Santos-Seth Neisler, HHS, def. Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, 6-0, 6-2.

Records—SHS, 4-2. HHS, 7-1.

Southington 7, Wethersfield 0

Wednesday, May 3

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Baloing, SHS, def. Grant Anderson, WHS, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Jared Hill, WHS, 6-0, 6-3; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Liam Harrington, WHS, 7-6 (0), 6-2; 4, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Michael Manousos, WHS, 6-0, 6-1.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Nate Sommers-Sam Reichelt, WHS, 6-1, 6-1; 2, Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, def. Alex Jones-Jacob Schlapfer, WHS, 6-2, 6-0; 3, Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Samuel Garcia-Anthony Ky, WHS, 6-1, 6-2.

Records—WHS, 4-4. SHS, 5-2.

Glastonbury 6, Southington 1

Thursday, May 4

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Dante Morgera, GHS, def. Matt Balaoing, SHS, 7-6 (2), 6-1; 2, Jameson Corey, GHS, def. Mike Balaoing, SHS, 6-2, 6-3; 3, Ryan Schuck, GHS, def. Erik Kryzanski, SHS, 6-2, 6-2; 4, Samarth Merta, GHS, def. Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, 6-1, 7-5.

DOUBLES

1, Ethan Longo-Andrew Sullivan, GHS, def. Rohan Kataria-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-2, 6-2; 2, Peter Sterrhagen-Dan Hansen, GHS, def. Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, 7-5, 6-2; 3, Sam Johnson-Mike Loose, SHS, def. Ben Harris-Rahul Shah, GHS, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

Records—GHS, 9-1. SHS, 5-3.

Girls Tennis

Southington 5, Hall 2

Monday, May 1

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Rebecca Fried, HHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 7-5, 6-3; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Jessica Schwartz, HHS, 6-3, 6-2; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Aditi Joshi, HHS, 6-1, 6-3; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Annika Little, HHS, 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Katelyn Seidman-Amber Raisner, HHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-2, 6-1; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Hannah Maidman-Claire Belluci, HHS, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; 3, Joelle Stublarec-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Abigail Cieplinski-Olivia DeMaio, HHS, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-0.

Records—HHS, 4-3. SHS, 6-2.

Southington 7, Rocky Hill 0

Tuesday, May 2

At Rocky Hill

SINGLES

1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Reva Shah, RHHS, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Rachel Calcagni, RHHS, 6-2, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Mel Holmes, RHHS, 6-2, 6-3; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Nicole Chamberland, RHHS, 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Brooke Chao-Marisa Anderson, RHHS, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Riya Naik-Archisha Jaiswal, RHHS, 6-0, 6-1; 3, Joelle Stublarec-Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Aly Fishberg-Nikki Lukens, RHHS, 6-2, 6-3

Records—SHS, 7-2. RHHS, 4-2.

Southington 6, Glastonbury 1

Thursday, May 4

At Glastonbury

SINGLES

1, Lexi DeNucci, GHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Dolly Agrauel, GHS, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5; 3, Sydney Baird, GHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 6-1, 6-0; 4, Niyati Horu, GHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Kim Lao-Greta Hartman, GHS, def. Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Alexa Desaulniers-Eden Baker, GHS, def. Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Vibha Goyu-Gwen Butterfield, GHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Records—SHS, 7-3. GHS, 8-1.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Maloney 0

(25-10, 25-10, 25-14)

Monday, May 1

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 1-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Tim Walsh, 4-for-5 serving, 22 attacks, 10 kills, 5 digs; Rocco Possidento, 3 attacks; Zack Morgan, 1-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Dan Hackerman, 1 assist, 13 attacks, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 21-for-21 serving, 30 assists, 10 attacks, 3 kills, 4 blocks, 13 digs; Jonathan Clark, 4 attacks, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Andrew Chavez, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 attack, 14 digs; Nate Simard, 5-for-6 serving, 2 aces; Brian Durocher, 18-for-20 serving, 4 aces, 24 attacks, 7 kills, 11 digs; Connor Brush, 10-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 2 assists, 22 attacks, 9 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs.

Maloney : Jaybril Pagan, 1 dig; Michael Lorenzo, 12-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 1 assist, 5 attacks, 4 kills, 9 digs; Stephen Lorenzo, 1-for-2 serving; Te’Rell Knox, 5-for-5 serving, 9 attacks, 5 kills, 5 digs; Bryan Carrero, 3-for-4 serving, 1 assist, 4 attacks, 2 kills, 1 dig; Adrian Suarez, 2-for-2 serving, 17 digs; Ethan Chuong, 4-for-4 serving, 3 assists, 3 attacks, 10 digs; Melvin Polanco, 4-for-5 serving, 6 assists, 5 attacks, 4 kills, 2 digs; Russell Lozowski, 2-for-2 serving, 3 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig.

Records—MHS, 5-5. SHS, 11-1.

Southington 3, Glastonbury 0

(25-15, 25-16, 25-21)

Wednesday, May 3

At Glastonbury

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 6-for-7 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 4-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 29 attacks, 10 kills, 1 block, 7 digs; Rocco Possidento, 4 attacks, 2 kills, 1 block; Zack Morgan, 3-for-4 serving, 1 assist; Dan Hackerman, 7 attacks, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 10-for-13 serving, 3 aces, 27 assists, 9 attacks, 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Jonathan Clark, 3 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs; Andrew Chavez, 10-for-10 serving, 1 attack, 11 digs; Nate Simard, 7-for-7 serving, 2 aces, 2 digs; Brian Durocher, 12-for-13 serving, 3 aces, 23 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Connor Brush, 11-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 2 assists, 17 attacks, 9 kills, 1 block, 4 digs.

Glastonbury : Orgest Nazarko, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Pat Morrisroe, 8-for-8 serving, 13 assists, 2 attacks, 1 block, 5 digs; Mike Allen, 10-for-10 serving, 17 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs; Damon DeCiantis, 7 attacks, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs; Louis Ethier, 3 attacks; Nick D’Ambruoso, 2-for-2 serving, 1 attack, 2 digs; Pete Schindler, 3-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 11 attacks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Will Miller, 7-for-7 serving, 3 digs; Mike Strange, 4-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs; Will Savinelli, 1 attack; Sean Conran, 4 attacks; Ben Johnson, 7-for-7 serving, 1 assist, 2 attacks, 1 block, 1 dig; Jake Harasyko, 12-for-12 serving, 2 aces, 21 attacks, 5 kills, 5 digs; Alex Duverger, 3 attacks, 1 kill.

Records—SHS, 12-1. GHS, 5-6.

East Hartford 3, Southington 2

(19-25, 27-25, 23-25, 28-26, 15-12)

Friday, May 5

At East Hartford

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Tim Walsh, 15-for-17 serving, 1 ace, 54 attacks, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 15 digs; Rocco Possidento, 1 attack; Zack Morgan, 21-for-25 serving, 1 assist; Dan Hackerman, 14 attacks, 2 kills, 8 blocks, 3 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 20-for-21 serving, 1 ace, 32 assists, 19 attacks, 7 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs; Jonathan Clark, 10 attacks, 1 kill, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Andrew Chavez, 14-for-16 serving, 2 assists, 2 attacks, 22 digs; Brian Durocher, 15-for-19 serving, 1 ace, 2 assists, 58 attacks, 15 kills, 23 digs; Connor Brush, 15-for-15 serving, 3 assists, 28 attacks, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 13 digs.

East Hartford : No stats available.

Records—SHS, 12-2. EHHS, 10-0.

Girls Lacrosse

Southington 19, Rockville 2

Monday, May 1

At Rockville

Southington 13 06 — 19

Rockville 00 02 — 02

First half—1, Brooke Lynch (Emma Doran), SHS, 24:53; 2, Nicky Doran (Addie Kilgore), SHS, 23:15; 3, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 22:37; 4, Jessie Pesce, SHS, 19:49; 5, Pesce, SHS, 14:55; 6, Pesce, SHS, 14:26; 7, N. Doran (Lynch), SHS, 13:41; 8, Pesce, SHS, 11:26; 9, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 11:00; 10, Emily Gibney, SHS, 9:01; 11, Sydney Brault (E. Doran), SHS, 7:28; 12, Brittany Sao, SHS, 1:00; 13, Lynch (Pesce), SHS, 0:13.

Second half—14, Mafale, SHS, 24:12; 15, N. Doran (Jenna Garcia), SHS, 22:10; 16, Kilgore, SHS, 19:58; 17, Brault, SHS, 16:30; 18, E. Doran, SHS, 14:40; 19, Kilgore, SHS, 12:08; 20, Emily Sasseville, RHS, 7:45; 21, Sasseville, RHS, 4:30.

Shots—SHS, 27. RHS, 5.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 3. Alexis Burleigh, RHS, 8.

Records—SHS, 8-1. RHS, 2-6.

South Windsor 16, Southington 15

Wednesday, May 3

At South Windsor

Southington 09 05 — 15

South Windsor 08 08 — 16

First half—1, Nicky Doran (Molly Dobratz), SHS, 22:16; 2, Lauren Crusha, SWHS, 21:53; 3, Ali Martin, SWHS, 20:55; 4, Chloe Kapisak, SWHS, 20:42; 5, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 18:16; 6, Crusha, SWHS, 16:08; 7, Martin, SWHS, 15:33; 8, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 14:29; 9, Mafale, SHS, 10:26; 10, Sydney Brault, SHS, 10:08; 11, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 7:06; 12, Kapisak, SWHS, 4:46; 13, Martin, SWHS, 4:32; 14, Mafale, SHS, 3:11; 15, Martin, SWHS, 2:29; 16, Mafale, SHS, 2:07; 17, Raymond, SHS, 1:56.

Second half—18, Hannah Jackman, SHS, 24:36; 19, Dobratz, SHS, 22:14; 20, Gabby Inkel, SWHS, 21:55; 21, Martin, SWHS, 20:10; 22, Mafale, SHS, 19:30; 23, Crusha, SWHS, 15:50; 24, Martin, SWHS, 15:10; 25, Crusha, SWHS, 12:09; 26, Brault, SHS, 5:59; 27, Martin, SWHS, 5:26; 28, Martin, SWHS, 3:26; 29, Crusha, SWHS, 3:02; 30, Mafale, SHS, 1:07; 31, Mafale, SHS, 0:01.

Shots—SHS, 29. SWHS, 29.

Saves—Julia Wells, SHS, 13. Natalie Kaczmerak, SWHS, 5. Sarah Gallagher, 9.

Records—SHS, 8-2. SWHS, 7-2.

Glastonbury 20, Southington 2

Saturday, May 6

At Glastonbury

Southington 00 02 — 02

Glastonbury 15 05 — 20

First half—1, 27, GHS, 24:37; 2, Marina DiPiazza, GHS, 24:00; 3, DiPiazza, GHS, 21:58; 4, Catherine Guanci, GHS, 19:00; 5, Julia Ostrowski, GHS, 18:43; 6, Angela McCarthy, GHS, 18:12; 7, McCarthy, GHS, 17:48; 8, Tori Hurley, GHS, 17:13; 9, Guanci, GHS, 16:29; 10, Guanci, GHS, 14:46; 11, Hurley, GHS, 12:45; 12, DiPiazza, GHS, 9:30; 13, Caroline Bogue, GHS, 6:55; 14, Alli McLaughlin, GHS, 5:52; 15, Kate Tashjian, GHS, 4:54.

Second half—16, Guanci, GHS, 16:26; 17, Tashjian, GHS, 15:31; 18, Lindsay Jaweczek, GHS, 14:40; 19, Hallie Campbell, GHS, 12:56; 20, Alli David, GHS, 5:48; 21, Morgan Raymond, SHS, 4:14; 22, Raymond, SHS, 0:25.

Shots—SHS, 9. GHS, 25.

Saves—Mary Claire Brick and Rachel Strillaci, SHS, 5. Maura Shirina, GHS, 7.

Records—SHS, 8-3. GHS, 6-4.

Boys Lacrosse

Simsbury 12, Southington 3

Thursday, May 4

At Southington

Simsbury 02 02 05 02 — 12

Southington 01 01 00 01 — 03

Goals— Simsbury (12) : Jack Casper (5), Sean Penney (3), Skylar Hughes (2), Jack Ober. Southington (3) : Matt Gundersen, Ethan Thomson, Colton Brown.

Assists— Simsbury : none. Southington (2) : Gundersen, Justin Nogueira.

Shots—Simsbury, 28. Southington 16.

Saves—Simsbury, 13. Garrett Brown, Southington, 16.

Records—Simsbury, 8-3. Southington, 1-11.

Boys Track

Southington 76, Simsbury 74

Tuesday, May 2

At Simsbury

4x800m relay—1, Simsbury, 8:22.5.

4x100m relay—1, Simsbury, 45.2.

110m hurdles—1, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 15.3; 2, Mike Mauro, Southington; 3, Michael Adorno, Simsbury.

100m—1, Josh Prell, Simsbury, 11.4; 2, Taehyeon Park, Simsbury; 3, Cameron Coulombe, Southington.

1600m—1, Solomon Davis, Simsbury, 4:34.0; 2, Conner Leone, Southington; 3, Jordan McMeans, Southington.

400m—1, John Shea, Simsbury, 52.3; 2, Tyson Harris, Southington; 3, Trevor Boysen, Simsbury.

300m IH—1, Rodriguez, Southington, 41.1; 2, Cameron Clynes, Southington; 3, Ed Dailey, Simsbury.

800m—1, Matt Gutierrez, Simsbury, 2:04.5; 2, Jeff Hannigan, Southington; 3, Shane Leone, Southington.

200m—1, Prell, Simsbury, 23.3; 2, Brendan Taylor, Southington; 3, Park, Simsbury.

3200m—1, Davis, Simsbury, 10:40.0; 2, C Leone, Southington; 3, McMeans, Southington.

4x400m relay—1, Simsbury.

Javelin—1, David Pastor, Southington, 140’6”; 2, Mark Meade, Southington; 3, Jackson Brush, Simsbury.

Shot put—1, Prell, Simsbury, 46’1.25”; 2, Pastor, Southington; 3, Jake Monson, Southington.

Discus—1, Prell, Simsbury, 135’11.5”; 2, Monson, Southington; 3, Lukas Dargis, Simsbury.

Long jump—1, Harris, Southington, 20’6”; 2, Anthony Mondo, Southington; 3, Jack Terray, Southington.

Triple jump—1, Hannigan, Southington, 40’0.5”; 2, Mauro, Southington; 3, Mondo, Southington.

Pole vault—1, Terence Cook, Simsbury, 13’6”; 2, Zach Burleigh, Southington; 3, Daniel Jun, Simsbury.

High jump—1, Hannigan, Southington, 5’10”; 2, Adorno, Simsbury; 3, Koee Pipins, Simsbury.

Records—Southington, 4-1.

Last Minute Invitational

Saturday, May 6

At Manchester

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(32 athletes) 1, Joel Stewart, Enfield, 11.67; 2, Russell Thompson-Bishop, Bloomfield, 11.69; 3, Camron Fowlin, Hamden, 11.79; 4, Derek Calloway, East Hartford, 11.82; 5, Rodney Davis, Hamden, 12.01; 6, Keyran Steele, Bloomfield, 12.05; 16, Stephen Witte, Southington, 12.21; 17, Kolby Rogers, Southington, 12.36; 19, John Carreiro, Southington, 12.43; 20, James Ringrose, Southington, 12.45; 23, Quindran Quintin-Cole, Southington, 12.56; 24, Brendan Taylor, Southington, 12.57; 26, Casey Selinske, Southington, 12.58.

200m—(24 athletes) 1, Kevin Antoine, Hamden, 23.28; 2, Jamar Eaton, East Hartford, 23.45; 3, Deshawn Givens, East Hartford, 23.54; 4, Jaylon Nealy, Bloomfield, 23.6; 5, Joel Stewart, Enfield, 23.64; 6, Johnathan Culp, Masuk, 23.88; 14, Brendan Taylor, Southington, 25.13; 15, Stephen Witte, Southington, 25.14; 18, John Carreiro, Southington, 25.29.

400m—(19 athletes) 1, Jevin Frett, Manchester, 49.35; 2, John Mayes, Hamden, 52.65; 3, Jaquan Allen, East Hartford, 52.73; 4, TahVaughn Webber, Manchester, 52.81; 5, Christopher Reagan, Masuk, 53.04; 6, Anish Rajamanickam, Avon, 53.11; 8, Joseph Verderame, Southington, 54.27; 9, Cameron Coulombe, Southington, 54.37; 18, Teagan Duffy, Southington, 57.43.

800m—(16 athletes) 1, Terrell Patterson, Kaynor Tech, 2:01.52; 2, Shane Leone, Southington, 2:05.83; 3, Colin Davis, Masuk, 2:06.15; 4, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 2:07.17; 5, Timothy Rowe, Manchester, 2:07.65; 6, Damon Swift, Hamden, 2:08.23; 8, Sean Young, Southington, 2:09.23.

1600m—(11 athletes) 1, Moetiz Shilleh, Masuk, 4:27.53; 2, Shawn Odei-Ntiri, Hamden, 4:29.63; 3, Terrell Patterson, Kaynor Tech, 4:31.11; 4, Taylor Ney, Coventry, 4:34.13; 5, Kyle Smith, Manchester, 4:44.57; 6, Sam Schiffer, Northwestern, 4:45.65; 8, Jordan McMeans, Southington, 4:58.5; 9, Ryan Slesinski, Southington, 4:58.64.

3200m—(9 athletes) 1, Ajax Diamandis, Brien McMahon, 9:51.24; 2, Andrew Whitney, Masuk, 9:52.29; 3, Gavin Woodward, Northwestern, 10:18.51; 4, Conner Leone, Southington, 10:33.47; 5, Aaron White, Hamden, 10:35.21; 6, Edward Lucano, Masuk, 10:35.49.

110m hurdles—(13 athletes) 1, Elijah Rodriguez, Southington, 16.04; 2, Nicholas Pronovost, Coventry, 16.37; 3, Eric Goicochea, Manchester, 16.72; 4, Michael Mauro, Southington, 16.74; 5, Shemar Stewart, Bloomfield, 16.8; 6, Sandre Taylor, East Hartford, 16.94.

300m IH—(17 athletes) 1, Nicholas Pronovost, Coventry, 42.34; 2, Shemar Stewart, Bloomfield, 42.37; 3, Brendan Moretti, Masuk, 42.62; 4, Michael Mauro, Southington, 43.08; 5, Nolan Mazako, Oxford, 43.34; 6, Mason Dumas, Enfield, 43.45.

Sprint medley relay—(8 relays) 1 (tie), Manchester and East Hartford, 1:34.82; 3, Masuk, 1:38.92; 4, Southington, 1:41.55; 5, Coventry, 1:41.89; 6, East Hartford, 1:52.41.

Long jump—(8 athletes) 1, Justin Forde, Brien McMahon, 20’6”; 2, Matthew Santy, Enfield, 19’5”; 3, Trevor Rooney, Masuk, 19’4”; 4, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 19’3.25”; 5, Jaydon Gardener, East Hartford, 19’1.25”; 6, Marshall Thelusma, East Hartford, 18’10.5”.

Triple jump—(16 athletes) 1, Justin Forde, Brien McMahon, 45’10.75”; 2, Virgil Harrell III, Hamden, 42’2.5”; 3, Chris Rose, Bloomfield, 40’4”; 4, Jeffrey Hannigan, Southington, 39’8”; 5, Kwabena Obiekwu, Coventry, 39’3”; 6, Anthony Mondo, Southington, 38’11”; 7, Michael Mauro, Southington, 38’5.5”.

Girls Track

Simsbury 79, Southington 71

Tuesday, May 2

At Simsbury

4x800m relay—1, Southington (Isabella Scalise, Kate Kemnitz, Sarah Minkiewicz, Anny Moquete), 10:02.8.

4x100m relay—1, Southington (Tyler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame), 50.6.

110m hurdles—1, Vickie Milledge, Simsbury, 14.3; 2, Emily McMann, Simsbury; 3, Claire Boughton, Simsbury.

100m—1, Milledge, Simsbury, 12.9; 2, Hannah Earnhardt, Simsbury; 3, Connolly, Southington.

1600m—1, Maeve Daily, Simsbury, 5:20.2; 2, Scalise, Southington; 3, Grace O’Bryan, Simsbury.

400m—1, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:00.7; 2, Erin Palinkos, Southington; 3, Hannah Thode, Simsbury.

300m IH—1, Rylee Van Epps, Southington, 50.1; 2, Grace Sullivan, Simsbury; 3, Earnhardt, Simsbury.

800m—1, Kemnitz, Southington, 2:23.4; 2, Emma Martin, Simsbury; 3, Minkiewicz, Southington.

200m—1, Verderame, Southington, 26.8; 2, Milledge, Simsbury; 3, Connolly, Southington.

3200m—1, Daily, Simsbury, 11:42.01; 2, Kayla Greene, Simsbury; 3, Kerry Buchanan, Southington.

4x400m relay—1, Southington (Kemnitz, Minkiewicz, Marisa Matthews, Verderame), 4:13.0.

Javelin—1, Julia Jahrstorfer, Simsbury, 91’6”; 2, Kate Werle, Simsbury; 3, Bondo, Southington.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 33’6.75”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, Southignton; 3, Jahrstorfer, Simsbury.

Discus—1, Howe, Southington, 130’5”; 2, Jahrstorfer, Simsbury; 3, Cardillo, Southington.

Long jump—1, Naomi Garcia, Simsbury, 14’6”; 2, Riddick, Southington; 3, Lauren Winkleblack, Simsbury.

Triple jump—1, Jessica Dowd, Simsbury, 33’11.5”; Grace Sullivan, Simsbury; 3, Riddick, Southington.

Pole vault—1, Meghan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’3”; 2, Julia Naughton, Simsbury; 3, Isabella Dowd, Simsbury.

High jump—1, Allie Brown, Southington, 4’10”; 2, Claire Boughton, Simsbury; 3, Sydney Garrison, Southington.

Records—Southington, 2-2.

Last Minute Invitational

Saturday, May 6

At Manchester

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

100m—(26 athletes) 1, Jazmin Bien-Aime, Brien McMahon, 13.35; 2, Kaheira Burgess, East Hartford, 13.53; 3, Lois Owusu, East Hartford, 13.66; 4, Se-raya Steward, Kaynor Tech, 13.79; 5, Kelsey Ofori, East Hartford, 13.85; 6, Nichele Smith, East Hartford, 13.9; 14, Samantha Przybylski, Southington, 14.04; 20, Katie Ierardi, Southington, 14.6.

200m—(15 athletes) 1, Aisha Gay, Hamden, 25.58; 2, Amina Bailey, East Hartford, 27.05; 3, Nasia Norris, Hamden, 28.01; 4, Emma Cayward, Hamden, 28.08; 5, Gabriella Santos, East Hartford, 28.53; 6, Jasmine Augustin, Hamden, 28.57; 11, Katie Ierardi, Southington, 29.68.

400m—(12 athletes) 1, Taylor Hall, Hamden, 59.92; 2, Natalie Verderame, Southington, 1:00.71; 3, Sydney Dzenutis, Northwestern, 1:01.81; 4, Kamilah Diaz, East Hartford, 1:02.22; 5, Alysia Joseph, Hamden, 1:03.11; 6, Julianna Lindquist, Masuk, 1:04.79.

800m—(14 athletes) 1, Tori Roberts, Hamden, 2:22.65; 2, Kate Kemnitz, Southington, 2:24.16; 3, Sarah Minkiewicz, Southington, 2:30.23; 4, Madison Sides, Avon, 2:30.36; 5, Haley Mitchell, Hamden, 2:30.56; 6, Katyland Facas, Manchester, 2:31.1; 10, Anny Moquete, Southington, 2:39.31; 13, Maggie Meehan, Southington, 2:43.09; 14, Amanda Perkowski, Southington, 2:44.02.

1600m—(14 athletes) 1, Kate Hedlund, Manchester, 5:20.95; 2, Sydney Nash, Enfield, 5:23.99; 3, Corinne Batsu, Masuk, 5:31.55; 4, Molly Marrandino, Hamden, 5:40.43; 5, Isabella Scalise, Southington, 5:43.67; 6, Christina Gubetta, Northwestern, 5:46.04.

3200m—(3 athletes) 1, Corinne Batsu, Masuk, 12:22.74; 2, Sydney Nash, Enfield, 12:22.9; 3, Catherine Myers, Southington, 13:46.75.

100m hurdles—(6 athletes) 1, Elizabeth Lodge, Manchester, 15.32; 2, Zyiera Brown, Kaynor Tech, 19.12; 3, Lily Scalise, Southington, 19.8; 4, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 20.29; 5, Marley Howard, Manchester, 20.35; 6, Tyeesha Williams, East Hartford, 21.6.

300m IH—(6 athletes) 1, Arreiyona Jones, Hamden, 50.51; 2, Zyiera Brown, Kaynor Tech, 50.97; 3, Carly Carpino, Avon, 51.94; 4, Marisa Matthews, Southington, 53.59; 5, Julia Owusu, East Hartford, 57.08; 6, Shannon Cato, Enfield, 57.12.

4x100m relay—(4 relays) 1, Manchester, 50.47; 2, East Hartford, 50.72; 3, Southington, 52.57; 4, Masuk, 53.22.

Shot put—(13 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 38’5”; 2, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 33’3.5”; 3, Naomi Boisette, East Hartford, 31’9”; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 31’7.5”; 5, Kaithlyn Pierre-Louis, Brien McMahon, 31’3”; 6, Alexis Grant, Hamden, 29’11”; 10, Julia Groll, Southington, 26’2.5”.

Discus—(12 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 129’10”; 2, Naomi Boisette, East Hartford, 99’11”; 3, Desiree Rivera, Windham, 98’6”; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 97’10”; 5, Kaithlyn Pierre-Louis, Brien McMahon, 97’3”; 6, Camille Balicki, Enfield, 97’2”.

Javelin—(8 athletes) 1, Alijah Vega, Southington, 98’2”; 2, Alex Robotham, Northwestern, 98’1”; 3, Brooke Dutton, Coventry, 94’0”; 4, Hannah LeVasseur, Coventry, 92’10”; 5, Ariana Garcia, Enfield, 90’1”; 6, Olivia Hyun, Avon, 87’0”; 7, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 83’11”.

High jump—(7 athletes) 1 (tie), Kelly Ward, Oxford, and Elizabeth Lodge, Manchester, 5’2”; 3 (tie), Tyra Smith, Hamden, and Sydney Garrison, Southington, 4’8”; 5 (tie), Shaniya Mesillien, Brien McMahon, and Laura Trombetta, Oxford, 4’6”.

Pole vault—(5 athletes) 1, Megan Biscoglio, Southington, 11’6”; 2, Anna Watson, Manchester, 8’6”; 3, Hunter Kleef, East Hartford, 8’0”; 4 (tie), Y’Leise Saez, Manchester, and Emily Tartsinis, Windham, 7’6”.

Long jump—(12 athletes) 1, Kelly Ward, Oxford, 17’2”; 2, Camryn Wesoloskie, Manchester, 16’10”; 3, Tyra Smith, Hamden, 15’8.75”; 4, Shaniya Mesillien, Brien McMahon, 15’5”; 5, Nichelle Jordan, Hamden, 15’4”; 6, Laura Trombetta, Oxford, 14’8.75”; 7, Alijah Vega, Southington, 14’7.75”; 8, Tayler Riddick, Southington, 14’1.5”; 9, Amanda Brocki, Southington, 13’10”; 12, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 12’5.5”.

Triple jump—(7 athletes) 1, Kelly Ward, Oxford, 34’6.5”; 2, Camryn Wesoloskie, Manchester, 34’3”; 3, Shaniya Mesillien, Brien McMahon, 32’10”; 4, Tyra Smith, Hamden, 31’3”; 5, Alijah Vega, Southington, 30’4.5”; 6, Gabriella Mondo, Southington, 27’6”.

Hammer—(7 athletes) 1, Amanda Howe, Southington, 147’6”; 2, Naomi Boisette, East Hartford, 119’9”; 3, Julia Groll, Southington, 102’9”; 4, Trinity Cardillo, Southington, 71’2”; 5, Vanessa Phillip, Manchester, 67’7”; 6, Brooke Dutton, Coventry, 67’4”.