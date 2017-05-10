Southington Recreation Department listings for the May 12 edition

Registration for the following classes and programs, unless otherwise noted, can be made at the Southington Recreation Department at (860) 276-6219. Checks should be payable to Town of Southington. Pre-registration and payment is required. For more information, registration forms, or an activity schedule visit www.southington.org/recreation.
ADULT FITNESS CLASSES—Tuesdays and Thursdays, May 16-June 15, 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., in the Kelley Elementary School gym, 501 Ridgefield Rd. Cost is $30. Info and forms at www.southington.org/fitness.
TOUCH-A-TRUCK—Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden-Waterbury Tpk. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, Southington Parks Dept., and Southington Recreation Dep. Admission is $3 for children ($1 adults). Refreshments will be available for purchase.
CAMP RISE REGISTRATION—Registration is underway on a first-come, first-served basis for the Southington Recreation Department’s Camp RISE summer program for children with special needs. Open to Southington residents. Camp takes place from 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. daily at South End Elementary School and Recreation Park. Session 1 (grades 2-5): July 5-6 and July 10-13. Session 2 (grades 6-12 to age 21), July 17-20 and July 24-27. Info and forms at www.southington.org/CampRISE.
SKYHAWKS TRACK & FIELD CAMP—July 31-Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Southington High School. Open to Southington residents ages 7-12. Students will be taught standard track & field events: long distance, sprints, soft hurdles, relays, shot put, discus, and standing long-jump. Cost is $119. Info and forms at www.southington.org/TrackCamp.
SAND VOLLEYBALL CAMP—Aug. 7-11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at Recreation Park. Open to Southington children, aged 7-14. Space is limited and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Cost is $145. Forms and info at www.southington.org/SandVolleyball.
GIRLS YOUTH FIELD HOCKEY PROGRAM—Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Oct. 4, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 3-5) or Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 29-Oct. 5, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. (grades 6-8), at the upper lacrosse field at Panthorn Park, 485 Burritt St. Students must bring their own equipment. Program fees vary. Forms, fees, and info at www.southington.org/FieldHockey.
MUSIC ON THE GREEN
Free concerts, along with a free car show, takes place every Wednesday May 31 through Sept. 6 on the Town Green. Music begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. Rain dates will be held on Thursdays. (Sponsors are in parenthesis). For more info, visit www.southington.org/MOTG
May
- May 31, Red Hot Horns (Aqua Turf).
June
- June 7, Marty Q Band (Police Union – LEAS)
- June 14, King Kountry (Lions Club)
- June 21, Jimmy Mazz (Rotary Club)
- June 28, Rock This Town (Kiwanis Club, Two Brothers Ice Cream)
July
- July 5, Eddie Forman Orchestra (Polish Falcons)
- July 12, River of Dreams (Tighe & Bond, Two Brothers Ice Cream)
- July 19, Diamond Collection (Richard Chevrolet)
- July 26, I’Liguri (Sons of Italy, UNICO)
August
- Aug. 2, BootLeg Band (Drive-In Committee)
- Aug. 9, Pocket Full of Soul (Ali’s Nursery)
- Aug. 16, Kyle Niles Band (YMCA)
- Aug. 23, Darik and the Funbags (The Summit)
- Aug. 30, Heartbeat Dixieland Jazz Band (TD Bank)
September
- Sept. 6, Soul Sound Revue (Billy Carlson Heating & AC, Showcase Auto & Recovery)
BUS TRIPS
For additional information and cost, visit www.southington.org/BusTrips. Payment is due at registration. All trips are non-smoking and non-alcoholic. Insurance is available. Trips depart from the commuter lot in Cheshire on Route 10, close to the I-691. Checks should be made payable to Town of Southington. Contact the Recreation Dept at (860) 276-6219.
May
- May 27-29, Bar Harbor & Acadia National Park, $404-$804
June
- June 14-16, Cape May, NJ, $560-$704
- June 17, Erie Canal Cruise, $148
July
- July 15, Baseball Hall of Fame – Cooperstown, NY, $114
- July 16, Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway Park, $154
August
- Aug. 5, Whale Watch – Plymouth, MA, $104
- Aug. 13, Boston Pops by the Sea & Harbor Cruise, $140
- Aug. 19, Saratoga Race Course, $94
September
- Sept. 9, 9/11 Memorial, Museum & Observatory, $138
- Sept. 30-October 1, NASCAR Racing at Dover Downs, $292-$534
October
- Oct. 1, Vermont Fall Foliage, $144
- Oct. 7-9, Montreal, Canada, $294-$674
- Oct. 28, Salem, MA “Haunted Happenings”, $84-98
November
- Nov. 23, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, $74
December
- Dec. 10, Newport Holiday at The Breakers, $94
- Dec. 15, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, $TBD