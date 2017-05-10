Health listings for the May 12 edition

THURSDAY, MAY 18

SOUTHINGTON

HEALTHY AGING: A HOLISTIC APPROACH TO LIFE. 1:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Naturopathic physician Ken Kirk, ND, PT, of Southington Care Center, will offer some insights on factors of healthy aging at this free program. Sponsored by Southington Care Center. RSVP Calendar House at (860) 621-3014 more info at southingtoncare.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

SOUTHINGTON

FREE BLOOD PRESSURE SCREENING. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Sponsored by Southington Care Center.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Wednesday of every month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Southington Care Center Anna Fanelli room, 45 Meriden Ave. To check for availability, call Stacy Carleton, (860) 378-1286.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

OTHER

HHC AT HOME BEREAVEMENT GROUPS. Second and fourth Tuesdays of the Month, 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Midstate Medical Center, 434 Lewis Ave., Meriden.