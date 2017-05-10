Dining listings for the May 12 edition

SUNDAY, MAY 14

SOUTHINGTON

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the American Legion hall, 64 Main St. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion. Cost is $8 per person and includes eggs cooked to order, omelets, pancakes, bacon, sausage, home fries, toast, coffee, and juice.

MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST. 9 a.m. to noon. at the Southington Elks Lodge, 114 Main St. Cost is $10 per person and includes pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, home fries, fruit, pastries, juice, coffee, tea. Mothers are served a complimentary mimosa or bloody Mary.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

SOUTHINGTON

GOLD MEDAL AWARD DINNER. 6 p.m. at the Aqua Turf Club, Mulberry St. Tickets are $55 and can be obtained at Fasulo & Albini CPAs at 16 Cornerstone Ct.; Simply Wireless at 750 Queen St.; or Southington Insurance at 85 Liberty St.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

SOUTHINGTON

PANCAKE BREAKFAST. 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Applebee’s, 270 New Britain Ave., Plainville. Cost is $6.50 per person, and proceeds benefit The Giving Back Girls. More info, visit thegivingbackgirls.com.