Baca drives in game winner

BEES DEFEAT SKEETERS 7-6 IN 11 INNINGS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Michael Baca gets his first career RBI as the Bees #BeatTheStreak, defeating Sugar Land 7-6 in 11 innings #BeesInTheHeartOfTexas

The Game Changed When…: Michael Baca brought in Michael Crouse with a single in the top of the 11th inning, notching his first professional career RBI. That would give New Britain the 7-6 lead, and they would hold on to that lead to snap their losing streak.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brandon Shimo (1-0) | L: Felipe Paulino (1-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Paul Kronenfeld (New Britain) – 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, BB | Andy Wilkins (Sugar Land) – 2-4, 2B, BB

Next Game: Wednesday, May 10th, 8:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (5-13) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (11-8)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (1-1, 4.84) | Sugar Land: Kyle Drabek (0 2, 9.00)

Bees Buzz: Brandon Shimo earned his first Atlantic League win in the game…Paul Kronenfeld notched his first Atlantic League RBI with a single in the 2nd inning to bring in Conor Bierfeldt…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 158…Jake McGuiggan now has 5 RBI in the series, and has reached base safely in 8 straight games…Jovan Rosa hit his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the 3rd inning…Jon Griffin had 3 hits in the game, the first time since April 23rd that a Bees player recorded that many hits in a single game (Steve Carrillo).