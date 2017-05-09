Walton gets 900th career hit

SUGAR LAND VICTORIOUS IN GAME 4 OF SERIES 4-1

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Jamar Walton gets his 900th career hit against Skeeters, but Bees fall to Sugar Land 4-1. Game 5 tomorrow at 12:05 #BeesInTheHeartOfTexas

The Game Changed When…: With the game tied up at 1, Kyle Simon came out of the bullpen to relieve Mike Lee with 2 outs in the 4th inning, inheriting a bases loaded situation. The first batter he faced, Anthony Giansanti, would hit a single to score Lance Zawadski from third which would end up being the game winning run, giving Sugar Land a 2-1 lead at the time.

Pitchers of Record: W: Brett Marshall (3-0) | L: Mike Lee (0-1) | SV: Mark Haynes (2)

Player(s) of the Game: Derek Miller (Sugar Land) – 1-3, BB, 2 RBI | Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 2-4, 2B

Next Game: Tuesday, May 9th, 12:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (4-13) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (11-7)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Brian Dupra (2-0, 1.72) | Sugar Land: Bobby Blevins (1 0, 1.42)

Home Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 11:50 A.M.

Bees Buzz: Jamar Walton notched his 900th professional career hit with a single in the 2nd inning of the game…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 157…Jake McGuiggan has reached base safely in 7 straight games…James Skelton drew his 13th walk of the season in the game, he’s now tied for the league lead in walks…4 of Jake McGuiggan’s 5 RBI on the season have come during this series against the Skeeters.