Updated Southington resource guide available online

The Southington Community Resource Guide, which provides connections to important services benefiting older adults, has been updated to reflect the most current information.

The guide addresses the needs of local seniors, who may require new services or assistance to achieve an optimal quality of life. For example, a senior that no longer drives might need home delivery of groceries. Others might want to downsize into affordable housing. Some might need caregivers to assist with daily activities.

This free publication provides answers to questions that individuals and their loved ones may have such as where to find help when a loved one has dementia; how to get prescriptions delivered; and where to find someone to assist in the home.

Topics include home safety, in-home services, elder law, support services and other essentials of daily living. Listed resources are based in or serve Southington, but some also refer to state level programs.

The Southington Community Resource Guide was developed through collaboration between Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging and North Central Area Agency on Aging. It is sponsored by the State of Connecticut and funded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Southington Community Resource Guide can be found online at www.cthealthyaging.org. Users can also access the information by dialing 2-1-1.

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging also publishes the Dementia Caregiver Resource Guide for those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or other dementia.

Hartford HealthCare Center for Healthy Aging, a not for profit member of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, is a resource and assessment center designed to enhance access to services and information related to attaining optimal quality of life for seniors and their caregivers.