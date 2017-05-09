SoCCA earns $25,000 grant from Main Street Foundation

A $25,000 grant to Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) to expand the community art center’s All-Access program providing art classes to people with disabilities is among nearly $100,000 in recent Community Foundation of Greater New Britain grants. The award was among the first grants of 2017.

The Community Foundation’s board of directors last week approved $95,660 in grant awards benefitting non-profit organizations and programs serving Berlin, New Britain, Plainville and Southington. Included were $3,250 in Community Sponsorship Awards to support local community events.

Arc of Southington received a $500 sponsorship to support the annual variety show on June 4, an evening of talent featuring developmentally disabled performers.

