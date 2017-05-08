Obituary: Lorraine Martina (Houpis) Douglas, 89

Lorraine Martina (Houpis) Douglas, 89, of Southington, CT passed away on Sunday, April 30th at home. She was the wife of the late Herbert E. Douglas.

Lorraine was born on June 29, 1927 in Lowell, MA the daughter of the late Samuel and Louise (Van Mote) Houpis. She was a graduate of Stevens High School class of 1946 in Claremont, NH and then worked for Central Vermont Public Service, Claremont National Bank and Olympia Washington State Bank and in 1964 moved to Southington, CT and she attained the position of vice president as well as Corporate Secretary for the Board of Directors for Home Bank and Trust Co. in Meriden, CT. She also earned an ABA degree from Williams College School of Banking. In 1990 she retired from Shawmut Bank as VP and development officer. Lorraine and her late husband enjoyed vacationing in Maine, Cape Cod and Florida.

She is survived by her twin sister Barbara DeCook of Clarmont, NH as well as several nieces, nephews and good friends especially John and Lorraine DeCarlo. She was predeceased by sisters Doris Catsam and Muriel Laurent and a brother Wilson L. Parker III.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May10th at 11 am at South End Cemetery, South End Rd. Plantsville, CT. There are no calling hours. DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Stevens High School Alumni Association, Opera House Square, Claremont, NH 03743.

