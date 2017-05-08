Ethics ordinance adopted with unanimous vote

After months in the works, the Town Council voted to instate the new ethics code for Southington’s elected officials with a unanimous vote during the meeting tonight, May 8.

The vote took place after a public hearing was held for community members to weigh in on the issue, but very few came out to speak. During previous hearings and town council meetings, various elected officials and town residents spoke to the issue with different viewpoints. Ultimately, the code passed, and beginning Dec. 1, all town employees and elected positions will be required to disclose their financial assets.

For a more detailed story, see this week’s Observer.