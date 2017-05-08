Drug information forum tomorrow night at SHS

The Southington Town-wide Effort to Promote Success (STEPS), the Southington Police Department and the Southington High School administration are sponsoring an information night to help families understand current drug trends, prevention efforts, and agencies that help with substance abuse.

Anyone from the community is invited to attend. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9 in the SHS auditorium.

With the current rise in drug use and reported overdoses, local organizations are taking action to prevent these trends and inform the community as much as they can. The program was originally scheduled for March, but frequent snow days caused officials to move the date.

Guest speakers will include SHS Principal Brian Stranieri; Chris Bartolotta from the State Police; Pat Rehmer, Sr. Vice President of Hartford Healthcare; Kevin Naranjo, SHS resource officer, and Kelly Leppard, Prevention Specialist with STEPS.

The presentation is aimed to educate parents and guardians about the connections between alcohol consumption and future substance abuse, how substance abuse begins, social host liability, and myths on specific drugs.

In addition, parent resource tables will be available in the cafeteria immediately after the presentation. Representatives are from MATCH, Rushford, Southington and State Police, Health Department, STEPS, Wheeler Clinic, Connecticut Association of Prevention Professionals, and Southington Youth Services.

For more information contact SHS at (86) 628-3229 ext. 229 or the STEPS office at (860) 276-6285.