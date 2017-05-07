Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, May 6

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, May 6. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights suffered their second-straight loss after falling, 20-2, at Glastonbury (6-4). The Knights trailed, 15-0, at halftime and finished with just nine shots on goal. Morgan Raymond (3 shots) scored Southington’s two goals, won four draws, and recovered three ground balls. Mary Claire Brick (5) and Rachel Strillacci (1) combined for six saves in the cage, both splitting halves. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to regional Hall (6-4) on Tuesday, May 9 for their lone game of the week. Southington is currently 8-3 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1: 7-5 (7-5).

Week 2: 17-9 (10-4).

Week 3: 29-16 (12-7).

Week 4: 48-21 (19-5).

Week 5: 60-33 (12-12).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Baseball (8-3), Girls Lacrosse (8-3), Softball (10-1), Boys Volleyball (12-2).

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments—Boys Lacrosse (1-11).

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.3 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Michael Mauro, 15.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard; Michael Mauro, 43.21, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kenneth Dowler, 11.1, 5/2 at Simsbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 52.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:04.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x100m Relay—45.59 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x400m Relay—3:39.2, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Tyson Harris, 20’6”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 39’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

High Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 5’10”, 5/2 at Simsbury.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 41’9.5” (2nd improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 120’2.5” (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 145’2”, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 13’ (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.1 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 60.7 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

800m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 2:23.4 (1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury; Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:29.73, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:32.5 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 12:05.5, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 50.6 (2nd school record, 4th improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x400m Relay—4.13, 5/2 at Simsbury.

4x800m Relay—10:02.8 (2nd improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield, 5/2 at Simsbury; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Sydney Garrison, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 133’5” (school record, 2nd improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Javelin Throw—Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’3” (2nd school record, 1st improved), 5/2 at Simsbury.

