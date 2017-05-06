Register for summer courses at Tunxis

Registration for summer 2017 credit courses is in progress at Tunxis Community College in Farmington. For information on how to apply and register, contact the Admissions Office at (860) 773-1490 or visit tunxis.edu/apply.

The school is offering approximately 140 traditional classroom and online courses during a trio of five-week and eight-week sessions: June 1 to July 6; June 6 to July 27; and July 10 to Aug. 10.

Students who attend other colleges may enroll in courses at Tunxis and transfer the credits earned during the summer to their baccalaureate or associate degree programs with savings averaging $800 or more per course.

Registration for summer credit courses can be completed by mail, email, fax, web or in person. Financial aid is available to those students who qualify, and eligible veterans can use the GI Bill for summer courses.

In addition, registration is ongoing for continuing education (non-credit) courses for training in skilled professions, including electrician license renewal training; registered medical assistant; certified nurse aide; EMT, phlebotomy technician certification; patient care technician; pharmacy technician; and digital photography certificate.

Choose from a variety of courses in career/workforce development; small business; health and motorcycle safety. For continuing education courses, there are a variety of convenient ways to register: tunxis.edu/cereg.

Tunxis Community College is located at the junction of Routes 6 and 177. For more information, call (860) 773-1300.