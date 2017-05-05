Somerset completes 4 game sweep of Bees

DUPRA PITCHES 5 2/3 SCORELESS INNINGS IN 3-2 LOSS

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Patriots complete a 4 game sweep of the Bees with a 3-2 loss. New Britain heads to Sugar Land for a 6 game set beginning tomorrow night.

The Game Changed When…: New Britain was carrying a 2-0 lead into the top of the 9th inning, and Somerset scored 3 runs to take their first lead of the game, led by Darren Ford’s 2 run double.

Pitchers of Record: W: Alex Gouin (2-0) | L: Joe Beimel (0-2) | SV: Ryan Kelly (2)

Player(s) of the Game: Darren Ford (Somerset) – 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Brian Dupra (New Britain) – 5 2/3 IP, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Next Game: Friday, May 5th, 8:05 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – New Britain Bees (4-9) vs. Sugar Land Skeeters (6-7)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Anthony Marzi (1-1, 4.50) | Sugar Land: Kyle Drabek (0 2, 10.13)

Bees Buzz: Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 153…The Bees have been swept in a series for the second time at home this season…With the loss, New Britain is now 2-2 in one run games…Michael Crouse earned his third stolen base of the season in the game, which led to the first Bees run…New Britain remains winless on games scheduled on weekdays. They are 4-0 on weekend games.