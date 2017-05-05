Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, May 3

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, May 3. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights redeemed themselves from Monday’s home loss to NW Catholic (8-3) by recording their fourth shutout of the season with a 10-0 blanking of Glastonbury (6-6) at home. Southington scored four runs in the first inning and four in the third, capping off the win with a pair of scores in the fourth. The Knights finished the game with nine hits and no errors. Jeremy Mercier went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored. Jake Babon went 2-for-4 with three runs scored, two RBIs, and a double. Bailey Robarge threw a complete game shutout on the mound and registered six strikeouts in 79 pitches, allowing just one hit and one walk. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Conard (8-5) on Thursday. Southington is currently 7-3 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights dropped their second-straight match after falling, 153-166, to Simsbury at home. The course rating for the blues on the back nine at Hawk’s Landing is 34.8. Mike Zera led the team with a 38 (2-over-par). Nate L’Heureux (42), Cam Zegzdryn (43), and CJ McManus (43). Simsbury’s James Bosworth was medalist of the match with a 36. The Knights will be back on the links next week with matches against divisional Hall on Monday, May 8, nonconference St. Paul Catholic on Tuesday, May 9, divisional Glastonbury on Wednesday, May 10, and Hall again on Friday, May 12. Southington is currently 2-4 overall with an average course rating of 29.3.

Girls Lacrosse: Southington’s two-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knight suffered their second loss of the season, falling by two points, 16-14, at South Windsor (7-2). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Glastonbury (5-4) on Saturday. Southington is currently 8-2 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights recovered from Tuesday’s home loss to Westhill (11-2) with a 17-2 triumph at Glastonbury (9-2). The Knights will wrap up their four-game week when they travel to divisional Hall (2-5) on Thursday. Southington is currently 9-1 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights bounced back from Monday’s loss at Hall (8-1) by earning their fifth win of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Wethersfield (4-4) at home. It took him three sets, but No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing defeated Wethersfield’s Grant Anderson, 6-4, 3-6, 10-6, prevailing in a super tiebreaker after dropping the second set. No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski didn’t go the full three rounds with Wethersfield’s Liam Harrington, but he was faced with a super tiebreaker as well. Kryzanski came out on top, 7-6 (7-0 super tiebreaker), 6-2. No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Mike Loose and Turner Rodman won in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Glastonbury (8-1) on Thursday. Southington is currently 5-2 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their ninth-straight win by recording their seventh shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-16, 25-21) at Glastonbury (5-6). Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (8 digs, 4 kills) dished out 27 assists and went 10-for-13 serving with three aces. Gianacopolos Jr. also led at the net with four blocks. Tim Walsh (7 digs, 1 block) paced the offense with 10 kills on 29 attacks, and Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 11 digs. Brian Durocher (10 digs, 6 kills) went 12-for-13 behind the service line with three aces. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to East Hartford (9-0) on Friday. East Hartford is currently tied for first with Darien (13-0) and Cheshire (11-0) in Class L. Southington is currently 12-1 overall.

For more in depth coverage, see our weekly print edition. To contact sports writer Brian Jennings, email him at BJennings@SouthingtonObserver.com.