Scoreboard: Sports results on Tuesday, May 2

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Tuesday, May 2. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington competed in its third dual meet on the year and split the event with a win and a loss. The Blue Knights earned their fourth win of the season by edging the Trojans out by two points, 76-74. The Lady Knights suffered their second loss of the season, falling, 79-71. The boys team only came away with six first-place finishes in the meet, but made up for the points with 12 second-place finishes out of the 18 events. The following males finished first: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles and 300m hurdles, Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump and high jump, Dave Pastor in the javelin, and Tyson Harris in the long jump. Hannigan (high jump, 5’10”), Harris (20’6”), Kenneth Dowler (100m dash, 11.1), and the 4x400m relay (3:39.2) qualified for the Class LL meet. Rodriguez (110m hurdles, 15.3), Hannigan (800m run, 2:04.7), Pastor (shot put, 41’9.5”), Harris (400m dash, 52.7), Michael Mauro (110m hurdles, 15.4), Zach Burleigh (pole vault, 13’), and Jake Monson (discus throw, 120’2.5”) improved their state marks. The girls team garnered 11 first-place finishes, but the Trojans countered that with 19 second and third-place finishes combined to steal the eight-point victory. The following females finished first: Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash and 200m dash, Amanda Howe in the shot put and discus throw, the 4x800m relay, the 4x100m relay, Rylee Van Epps in the 300m hurdles, Kate Kemnitz in the 800m run, the 4x400m relay, Allie Brown in the high jump, and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault. The 4x100m relay of Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Verderame broke their own school record of 51.4 that they set earlier this season with a time of 50.6, improving their state time as well. Kemnitz broke the school record (2:25.7) in the 800m run with a time of 2:23.4, which was set by Maureen Suchenski in 2001. Biscoglio broke her own school record of 11’1” that she set earlier this season by a couple of inches with a height of 11’3”, improving her state mark as well. The 4x400m relay (4:13) qualified for the state meet. The 4x800m relay (10:02.8), Verderame (400m dash, 60.7), and Van Epps (50.1) improved their state times. Brown tied her state mark in the high jump (4’10”). Southington will wrap up the week with a trip to New Britain High School from Friday, May 5 to Saturday, May 6 for the 12th annual Irv Black Invitational. The Blue Knights are currently 4-1 overall. The Lady Knights are currently 3-2 overall.

Softball: Southington’s eight-game winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights suffered their first loss of the season, being shutout, 2-0, by Westhill (10-2) at home. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to divisional opponents Glastonbury (9-1) on Wednesday and Hall (1-5) on Thursday. Southington is currently 8-1 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their fourth-straight win by recording their third shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep at Rocky Hill (4-2). In a three-hour tightly contested match, No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew prevailed in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, over Rocky Hill’s Reva Shah. No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles, Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan, and No. 3 doubles Joelle Stublarec and Nebeeka Saha won in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Glastonbury (7-1) on Thursday. Southington is currently 7-2 overall.

