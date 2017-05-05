Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, May 4

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, May 4. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win after edging out Conard (8-6) by a pair of runs, 6-4, on the road. Southington finished with eight hits and five errors. Jonathan Gray went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, a triple, and a walk. Matt Sciota went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double. Connor McDonough threw a complete game with six strikeouts in 107 pitches, allowing eight hits, an earned run, and a walk. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with four games. The Knights are scheduled to travel to Bristol Eastern (7-5) on Monday, May 8 and then return home to host nonconference Greenwich (5-9) on Tuesday, May 9, East Catholic (9-3) on Friday, May 12, and nonconference NFA (5-8) on Saturday, May 13. Southington is currently 8-3 overall.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights suffered their ninth-straight loss in their lone game of the week, falling 12-3 to Simsbury (8-3) at home. The Knights kept the game close, trailing the Trojans by just a pair of goals, 4-2, at halftime. However, the Trojans pulled away with eight goals in the second half, keeping the Knights scoreless, 6-0, in the third quarter. Matt Gundersen (2 shots, 1 assist), Ethan Thomson (3 shots), and Colton Brown (3 shots) accounted for Southington’s goals. Justin Nogueira contributed with an assist, and Brandon Slade recovered six ground balls. Garrett Brown saved 16 shots in the cage. Southington took 23 shots on goal and committed five penalties. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they travel to regional Glastonbury (8-2) on Thursday, May 11 and return home to host NW Catholic (5-5) on Saturday, May 13. Glastonbury is currently tied for second with Ridgefield (8-2) in Class L. Southington is currently 1-11 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights rounded out the week by earning their second-straight win with their third shutout of the season, blanking Hall (2-6), 18-0, on the road. The Knights will be back on the diamond next week with another four-game stretch. The Knights are scheduled to host Rocky Hill (5-7) on Monday, May 8 and then hit the road for nonconference Fitch (8-4) on Tuesday, May 9, Tolland (8-4) on Friday, May 12, and regional Windsor (9-2) on Saturday, May 13. Southington is currently 10-1 overall.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights dropped their third match of the season after falling, 6-1, to Glastonbury (9-1) at home. No. 3 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Loose came away with Southington’s lone win on the day, prevailing in three sets, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, over Glastonbury’s Ben Harris and Rahul Shah in a rally from dropping the second set. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 1 doubles Rohan Kataria and Mike Listro, and No. 2 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy lost in straight sets. This was Kataria’s first match back after missing the last five. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with matches against divisional Conard (8-4) on Monday, May 8, and regional opponents NW Catholic (1-9) on Wednesday, May 10, Windsor (0-6) on Thursday, May 11, and Avon (7-1) on Friday, May 12. Southington is currently 5-3 overall.

Girls Tennis: Southington’s four-match winning streak was snapped after the Lady Knights fell, 6-1, at Glastonbury (). No. 2 singles Abby Murphy came away with Southington’s lone win on the day, outlasting Glastonbury’s Dolly Agrauel, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5. Murphy rallied back from dropping the first set and a deficit of 2-5 in the third set. She is now 9-1 on the season. No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec went the full three rounds with Glastonbury’s Vibha Goyu and Gwen Butterfield, but could not hold in the third set, falling, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan, No. 1 doubles Abby Murphy and Coral Tommervik, and No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan lost in straight sets. The Knights will be back on the courts next week with matches against divisional Conard (1-6) on Monday, May 8, and regional opponents NW Catholic (5-1) on Wednesday, May 10 and Avon (1-5) on Friday, May 12. Southington is currently 7-3 overall.

