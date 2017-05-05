Scoreboard: Sports results on Monday, May 1

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Monday, May 1. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: Southington’s three-game winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights suffered their third loss of the season, falling, 7-1, to NW Catholic (9-3) at home. The Lions posted five runs in the first inning with four hits (including a double) and three walks and capped off the win with a pair of runs in the sixth. Brandon Kohl got on base with a double in the third and scored Southington’s lone run on a wild pitch. Jonathan Gray went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate, as the Knights mustered just five hits. Ryan Sheehan (0-1) started on the mound and went three innings with a pair of strikeouts, allowing five hits and three walks. Connor McDonough relieved Sheehan to go two and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts, two hits, and two walks. Jake Weed closed. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Glastonbury (5-5) on Wednesday, travel to divisional Conard (8-3) on Thursday, and return home to host nonconference Greenwich (4-8) on Saturday. Southington is currently 6-3 overall.

Golf: The Blue Knights dropped their third match of the season after falling by two strokes, 180-182, to Cheshire at Southington Country Club. Southington did not have a golfer shoot in the 30s. No. 1 Nate L’Heureux and No. 2 Mike Zera led the Knights with a pair of 45s (9-over-par). No. 3 Cam Zegzdryn and No. 5 Colby Zegzdryn contributed as well with a pair of 46s. Cheshire’s Dan Schena and Owen Reech were medalists of the match with dual 42s. The course rating of the front nine from the blue tees is 35. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host divisional Simsbury on Wednesday. Southington is currently 2-3 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 19-2 triumph at Rockville (2-6). The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional opponents South Windsor (6-2) on Wednesday and Glastonbury (4-4) on Friday. Southington is currently 8-1 overall.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year after earning their eighth-straight win with a 14-5 triumph over NW Catholic (2-8) at home. The Knights will wrap up the week with games against nonconference Westhill (9-2) on Tuesday, divisional Glastonbury (9-0) on Wednesday, divisional Hall (1-4) on Thursday, and divisional Conard (0-8) on Friday.

Boys Tennis: Southington’s three-match winning streak was snapped after the Blue Knights suffered their second loss, 5-2, of the season at Hall (8-1). No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing and No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy garnered Southington’s only wins on the day. Balaoing rallied back to prevail in a super tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-3, 10-5, after dropping the first set. Kryzanski and Chudy prevailed in a super tiebreaker as well, 6-3, 2-6, 10-8, holding on to take the third set after dropping the second set. No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 2 doubles Will Carpenter and Sam Johnson, and No. 3 doubles Mike Loose and Turner Rodman lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Wethersfield (4-3) on Wednesday and divisional Glastonbury (8-1) on Thursday. Southington is currently 4-2 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their third-straight win with a 5-2 victory over Hall (4-3) at home. No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan won in straight sets. No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, and No. 3 doubles Joelle Stublarec and Nebeeka Saha, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-0, rallied back to prevail in three sets after dropping the first set. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew and No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik lost in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Rocky Hill (4-1) on Tuesday and divisional Glastonbury (7-1) on Thursday. Southington is currently 6-2 overall and one win shy of qualifying for the Class L tournament.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their eighth win on the year with their sixth shutout of the season in a 3-0 sweep (25-10, 25-10, 25-14) of Maloney (5-5) at home. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (13 digs, 3 kills) dished out 30 assists and controlled the net with four blocks. Brian Durocher (11 digs, 7 kills) went 18-for-20 serving with four aces. Tim Walsh (5 digs) paced the offense with 10 kills, and Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 14 digs. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Glastonbury (5-5) on Wednesday and East Hartford (8-0) on Friday. East Hartford is currently tied for first with Darien (12-0) and Cheshire (10-0) in Class LL. Southington is currently 11-1 overall.

