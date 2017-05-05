Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, May 5

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, May 5. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Volleyball: Southington’s nine-match winning streak was snapped following a one-point loss, 3-2 (19-25, 27-25, 25-23, 26-28, 15-12), at East Hartford (10-0), which was their second loss of the season. The Hornets are currently tied for first with Darien (14-0) and Cheshire (12-0) in Class L. Southington finished the match with 16 blocks and 29 hitting errors. Brian Durocher paced the offense with 15 kills on 58 attacks and anchored the defense with 23 digs. Durocher also went 15-for-19 serving with an ace. Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (18 digs, 7 kills) dished out 32 assists and went 20-for-21 behind the service line with an ace. Dan Hackerman (3 digs, 2 kills) led in front of the net with eight blocks, and Tim Walsh contributed with 15 digs and 12 kills. The Knights will be back on the hardwood next week when they travel to regional Bulkeley (4-9) on Wednesday, May 10 and Farmington (7-5) on Friday, May 12, as part of their six-match road trip. Southington is currently 12-2 overall.

