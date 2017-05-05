Rep. Larson to hold public forum in Southington on May 9

U.S. Rep. John B. Larson (D) of Connecticut’s first district has selected Southington as one of three public forums to discuss what has been happening in Congress. From health care to investigating Russian interference in our electoral system, Larson will discuss these topics with constituents and discuss thoughts and concerns.

The three-town tour will begin at the Portland Public Library (20 Freestone Ave.) on Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m to 6 p.m. before moving to the East Granby Town Hall community room (9 Center St.) on Monday, May 8.

The tour will conclude at Derynoski Elementary School, 240 Main St. in Southington on Tuesday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., in the auditorium.