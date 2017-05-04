Quinnipiac canoe and kayak race on May 21

The Quinnipiac River Watershed Association announced their 37th annual Quinnipiac Downriver Classic canoe and kayak race on Sunday, May 21. Registration is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Connecticut Department of Transportation parking lot on Route 322 at the Cheshire-Southington town line.

The race is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The Downriver Classic follows a 5-mile course through Cheshire. It includes winding, wooded areas and wetlands, and it cuts through the scenic Meriden gorge before ending up at Red Bridge at Oregon Road in Meriden, near QRWA headquarters.

“The race is open to all levels of canoeists and kayakers from beginners to experts and will be great fun for the whole family, and includes only one portage and lots of beautiful scenery,” officials said in a press release. “This is the longest running canoe-kayak race in Connecticut history.”

Cost is $18 per paddler, and the race is fully insured. Boats are available free of charge but must be reserved by calling Dan Pelletier at (860) 754-8702 or emailing him at ucanoe2001@yahoo.com.

There will also be a free cookout after the event.

The race is sponsored by the QRWA, and more information is available at www.qrwa.org.

“We also encourage paddlers and the public to join the QRWA as a member to help support our ongoing conservation, environmental education and recreation programs,” officials said in the release.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each class.