Southington Public Library listings for the May 5 edition

The Southington Library has announced a number of upcoming programs. All are welcome. To register, contact (860) 628-0947, ext. 6552 or visit www.southingtonlibrary.org and click on ‘Calendar of Events.’ For children’s events, call ext. 3.

Here are some upcoming events:

May

Muggle Studies Exhibit. May’s artist of the month. View a photographic series of objects through the lens of a very interested, if slightly confused, group of observers from the magical world of Harry Potter. Objects have been painstakingly collected, photographed, and described—incorrectly, yet hilariously— by a pair of “Muggle Studies” students, children’s librarians Molly Virello and Lynn Pawloski.

May’s artist of the month. View a photographic series of objects through the lens of a very interested, if slightly confused, group of observers from the magical world of Harry Potter. Objects have been painstakingly collected, photographed, and described—incorrectly, yet hilariously— by a pair of “Muggle Studies” students, children’s librarians Molly Virello and Lynn Pawloski. Southington Public Library ComicCon. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A celebration of free comic book day and all things super. Join the Southington Library children’s department for a day filled with activities, food trucks, face painting, and more. Admission is Free, and the day is suitable for all ages. Costumes are encouraged and photos are a must.

Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A celebration of free comic book day and all things super. Join the Southington Library children’s department for a day filled with activities, food trucks, face painting, and more. Admission is Free, and the day is suitable for all ages. Costumes are encouraged and photos are a must. ‘Long Ago and Far Away’ Book Discussion with Carole Shmurk. Thursday, May 11, 3 p.m. Registration required. Discussion will focus on “Some Deaths Before Dying,” a 1999 historical mystery by Peter Dickinson. Books are available at the reference desk.

Thursday, May 11, 3 p.m. Registration required. Discussion will focus on “Some Deaths Before Dying,” a 1999 historical mystery by Peter Dickinson. Books are available at the reference desk. Introduction to 3D Printing. Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Wesli Jones, who is currently constructing his own 3D printer, will present a demonstration on the use and basic operation of the Makerbot Replicator 2. His presentation will cover: What is 3D printing? Where to find things to print. How to set up the printer. How to change the size and quantity of print items. Useful things to make.

Monday, May 15, 6:30 p.m. Registration required. Wesli Jones, who is currently constructing his own 3D printer, will present a demonstration on the use and basic operation of the Makerbot Replicator 2. His presentation will cover: What is 3D printing? Where to find things to print. How to set up the printer. How to change the size and quantity of print items. Useful things to make. Read and Relate Book Club. Wednesday, May 17, 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Discussion will focus on “My Name is Lucy Barton,” by Elizabeth Strout. Books are available at the reference desk.

Wednesday, May 17, 2:30 p.m. Registration required. Discussion will focus on “My Name is Lucy Barton,” by Elizabeth Strout. Books are available at the reference desk. Books and Bagels, a Book Chat. Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. Registration required. Do you love to read? Reference librarian Louise Champagne will lead this lively book chat. Come and discuss favorite books and get recommendations from fellow reading enthusiasts. Find out about upcoming books by your favorite authors and discover hidden gems.

Thursday, May 18, 10 a.m. Registration required. Do you love to read? Reference librarian Louise Champagne will lead this lively book chat. Come and discuss favorite books and get recommendations from fellow reading enthusiasts. Find out about upcoming books by your favorite authors and discover hidden gems. Books to Movies Series – ‘October Sky.’ Friday, May 19, 1 p.m. Registration required. Jake Gyllenhaal and Laura Dern star in this inspiring true story about a teenager living in a West Virginia mining town who dares to reach for the stars after seeing the Sputnik satellite. 1999; Universal Pictures, Rated PG; 108 mins.

June

Lions Club eye screenings. Saturday, June 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Members of the Lions Club of Southington will use the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener to detect risk factors of astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia, anisometropia, strabismus, and anisocoria. No appointment is needed. Results will be printed for each individual, which is given to the parent or guardian.

Saturday, June 3, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Members of the Lions Club of Southington will use the Welch Allyn Spot Vision Screener to detect risk factors of astigmatism, myopia, hyperopia, anisometropia, strabismus, and anisocoria. No appointment is needed. Results will be printed for each individual, which is given to the parent or guardian. ‘Long Ago and Far Away’ Book Discussion with Carole Shmurk. Thursday, June 8, 3 p.m. Registration required. Discussion will focus on “In a Dry Season,” the 10th novel (1999) by Canadian detective fiction writer Peter Robinson in the Inspector Banks series. Books are available at the reference desk.

Ongoing