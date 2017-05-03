Softball stays perfect; outlasts NFA in battle of the unbeatens

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Frankie Ferrante drove in Sarah Myrick on a fielder’s choice to give the Lady Knight softball team a 1-0 lead in their first at bat, but it took the Knights the rest of the game to find their next run. NFA tied the game with a two-out double in the fifth, and the teams stayed deadlocked until the final inning.

On Thursday, April 27, Chrissy Marotto led the seventh off with a bunt, moved to second on Katie Semmel’s sacrifice bunt, and Michelle Woodruff came to the plate to secure the win with her first hit of the game.

“Davina told me to get it down,” said Woodruff. “I looked at my fielders and saw that third has been getting the plays. I didn’t want Chrissy to get into trouble over there, so I thought to take it down to first base.”

That’s exactly what Woodruff did. On a 2-1 count, a slap bunt made its way down past the right side of the circle. An errant throw flew over the first baseman’s head and allowed Marotto to score the game-winning run on a late throw to home plate.

“The one thing we focused on all week were bunts and communication,” said Southington coach Davina Hernandez. “Our bunts have not been good all year. I was really happy to see exactly what we’ve been working on all week when we were stuck in the gym helped us today.”

Woodruff’s sacrifice bunt helped the Knights edge out undefeated NFA by a run, 2-1, at home on Thursday in a battle of unbeaten teams.

Amanda Delorme went 2-for-3 in the game, as Southington mustered just four hits, but committed no errors. Kara Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits, three walks, and one earned run.

Win vs. Avon

APRIL 28—The next day, the Knights stayed perfect with their largest win of the season. The Knights posted 10 runs each in the second and third innings and cruised to a 26-0, five-inning rout of Avon. The win was Southington’s second shutout of the season.

The Knights finished the game with 23 RBIs, 16 hits, and one error, so Hernandez was able to play 18 girls in the game.

“We had some girls that got varsity time for the first time,” said Hernandez. “We did a really good job piecing together some of these hits. We weren’t swinging for the fence and swung at good pitches, staying within our legs.”

Mikaela June went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, three runs scored, a pair of home runs, and a walk. Semmel went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, a run scored, and a triple. Abby Lamson (1-for-2) hit a home run as well.

Zazzaro started on the circle and threw the first inning with one strikeout and a walk. Delaney Picard relieved Zazzaro to go the next two innings with three strikeouts.

Maddy Rocha (3 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Julia Theriault (2 walks, 1 strikeout) combined for four strikeouts in the fourth and fifth innings, as the four pitchers combined for a no-hitter shutout.

The Knights will look to stay undefeated on the season next week when they play five games in five consecutive days. Those games include NW Catholic (2-7), Westhill (8-2), Glastonbury (8-0), Hall (1-4), and Conard (0-8). Southington is currently 7-0 overall and tied with Cheshire (9-0) and Glastonbury for first in Class LL.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/02/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-5-edition).