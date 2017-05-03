Seniors’ listings for the May 5 edition

SATURDAY, MAY 6

SOUTHINGTON

TRIP TO KYKUIT, N.Y. (ROCKEFELLER ESTATE). 7:45 a.m. from the church. Visit the Rockefeller Estate overlooking the Hudson river with formal gardens, fountains & terraces & Rockefeller’s collection of 20th century sculptures. Enjoy a guided tour of the house overlooking the Hudson River with antiques, fine ceramics, paintings, vintage automobiles, and carriages. Lunch at the Sunset Cove restaurant in Tarrytown and guided tour of Union Church in Pocantico Hills adorned with stained glass windows by Chagall and Matisse. Cost $110.

MULBERRY GARDENS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Marie Terzak, retirement counselor, will lead the event. Light refreshments will be served. People are welcome to just stop by. More info at (860) 276-1020 or mulberrygardens.org.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

SOUTHINGTON

SENIOR CITIZEN ADVISORY COMMISSION. 4:30 p.m. at Calendar House, 388 Pleasant St. Open to members and non-members.

THURSDAY, MAY 13

SOUTHINGTON

THE ORCHARDS OPEN HOUSE. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the independent and assisted living senior community. Coffee will be served. People are welcome to just stop by. More info, call Jessica Baillargeon, (860) 628-5656 or southingtonorchards.org.

ONGOING

SOUTHINGTON

CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP. 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. Second Tuesday of every month (except December). Facilitators provide suggestions, community support, and a safe environment to listen or share thoughts and feelings. To register, call Marie Terzak, (860) 276-1020.

VOLUNTEER DRIVERS NEEDED. Senior Transportation Services, Inc. is a nonprofit transportation service for senior citizens, age 55 and older in need of volunteer drivers willing to commit to 2 hours a week to meet the needs of their community in aiding seniors to “age in place.” Mileage for volunteer drivers is reimbursed. Contact: (860) 224-7117 or at seniortransportationservices@yahoo.com

CALLING ALL BINGO CALLERS. Thursdays and Saturdays, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Volunteers needed for bingo callers. Contact Carol Volpe, (860) 628-5656.

IN HOME ASSESSMENTS FOR OVER-55. Geriatric specialists provide free in-home assessments to Southington residents. Paid by the Bradley Henry Barnes and Leila Upson Barnes Memorial Trust of the Main Street Community Foundation. Provided funding to Hartford HealthCare Center at Home for free home consultations with a geriatrician, geriatric pharmacist or occupational therapist. For more info, call HHC Center for Healthy Aging, 1-877-4AGING1 (877-424-4641).

LAUGHTER YOGA. Tuesdays, 6 p.m. at Mulberry Gardens of Southington. The free sessions Leslie Cotton and Elaine Hobart. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and no special equipment is necessary. The moves are gentle and can accommodate any person’s ability and range of motion. More info, call Donna Johnson, (860) 276-1020.

ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT GROUP. Second Tuesday of every month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Mulberry Gardens of Southington, 58 Mulberry St. Free support group for families and caregivers. To check for availability, call Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.

FREE BALANCE SCREENINGS. Hartford HealthCare Senior Services offers free balance screenings provided by licensed physical therapists at Southington Care Center, 45 Meriden Ave. Such screenings can play an important role in preventing falls. Appointments are required. Call (860) 378-1234.

BRIDGE AT THE ORCHARDS OF SOUTHINGTON. 1 p.m. on Mondays at The Orchards at Southington, 34 Hobart St. Do you like to play cards and meet new people? Learn the game of bridge and become a member of their Bridge Club. For more information, please call Edesa Ciscar at (860) 628-5656.

DONATIONS OF USED PERSONAL MUSIC DEVICES. Southington Care Center accepts donations of used iPods or MP3 players to engage residents in a music and memory program. Music has proved to be beneficial in various therapies for people who have dementia. Contact Stacy Carleton, Southington Care Center director of therapeutic recreation, at (860) 378-1286.

FRIENDSHIP CLUB. Third Thursday of the month, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Mulberry Gardens, 58 Mulberry St. A free monthly club for older adults seeking socialization and meaningful activities. Coffee socials, live music, lunch, bingo and more while socializing in a safe and friendly setting. Limited seating and transportation may be provided. RSVP Marie Terzak at (860) 276-1020.