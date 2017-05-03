Post 72 announces Legion tryouts

By JOHN GORALSKI

EDITOR

Southington’s American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 senior league baseball team has announced their annual, one-day tryouts, but the day is still unclear. Tryouts for the summer league cannot occur until after the Southington High School season ends, and that always poses a challenge for team officials.

This year, they are trying to be as proactive as possible by getting the word out early.

“You know the way it is,” said Post 72 manager Bob Kalvinek. “The high school team always goes so far in the tournament that you never know when it will end.”

Kalvinek said that the one-day tryouts will be held on the high school baseball field on the day immediately following the conclusion of the high school season/postseason. Any rain date would be the following day. If that day turns out to be a weekday, tryouts will begin at 6 p.m. If it’s a weekend, tryouts will begin at 1 p.m.

“We know most of the players in town, but you never know if there’s a hidden gem,” Kalvinek said. “We want to give everyone a chance to come out for the team.”

Connecticut American Legion baseball is a wooden bat (or wooden composite bat) baseball league. To be eligible for American Legion baseball, players must be Southington residents aged 13 to 19. Teams are limited to 18-person rosters.

Players born before 2004 are not eligible for junior or senior league (Southington will not have a junior level team in 2017). Players who graduated high school in 2016 must have appeared on a previous approved American Legion team roster to be eligible for the 2017 season.

For more information about Connecticut’s American Legion baseball league, visit www.hometeamsonline.com/teams/?u=ctlegmulti&s=org.

For more info or questions about the Southington team, contact Bob Kalvinek at (860) 621-9616.