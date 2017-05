Fire report for the May 5 edition

The Southington Fire Department announced the following 34 incidents from Monday, April 17 to Monday, April 24:

Monday, April 17

11:36:34 a.m., 87 Westwood Rd., Medical assist, assist EMS

5:29:16 p.m., 966 Queen St., Patton Brook, Vehicle accident

7:33:09 p.m., 26 Jensen Ct., Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

7:49:32 p.m., 835 Queen St., Bob’s Discount Furniture, Gasoline or other flammable liquid

10:03:44 p.m., 130 W. Main St., SFD Co. 2, Cover assignment, standby

Tuesday, April 18

12:46:20 a.m., 46 Matthews St., Smoke detector activation

9:31:09 p.m., 46 Weiss Way, CO detector activation

Wednesday, April 19

12:46:21 a.m., 1783 Meriden Waterbury Tpk., Vehicle accident

2:43:58 a.m., 35 Darling St., CO detector activation

6:06:00 a.m., I-84 Westbound Exit, Vehicle Accident

8:00:10 a.m., 78 Laning St., Smoke detector activation

9:36:32 a.m., I-691 Eastbound Exit 4, Chemical spill or leak

3:35:18 p.m., 464 Queen St., Sunoco gas station, Lock-out

11:40:10 p.m., 134 N. Summit St., EMS call, excluding vehicle

Thursday, April 20

4:16:12 p.m., 1115 West St., Vehicle accident

6:22:04 p.m., Caretaker Rd. and Andrews St., Vehicle accident

8:24:22 p.m., 102 W. Center St., Brush or brush-and-grass mix

8:42:10 p.m., 43 Academy St., Lincoln Lewis, Medical assist, assist EMS

Friday, April 21

9:43:14 a.m., 491 Darling St., Unintentional transmission

10:12:07 a.m., 112 Pine Dr., Steam, vapor, fog or dust thought to be smoke

10:18:01 a.m., 11 Reservoir Ridge Dr., Detector activation, no fire

3:55:39 p.m., Winter Park Rd. and Autumn Dr., Passenger vehicle fire

8:26:53 p.m., 500 Pleasant St., Elderly, Lock-out Building

Saturday, April 22

2:32:11 p.m., 189 Newell St., Sprinkler activation

2:50:44 p.m., 310 N. Main St., Cover assignment, standby

5:19:40 p.m., 491 Darling St., Winter Grove, Medical assist, assist EMS

11:17:50 p.m., Meriden Waterbury and Old Turnpike, Vehicle accident

Sunday, April 23