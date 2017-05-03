Bees host Baseball in Education Days

In 140 Characters or Less: The 2nd of 3 Baseball in Education Days at New Britain Stadium is today as the Bees take on the Pats at 10:35 AM! #BreakfastWithTheBees

Series:Somerset currently leads the series two games to none as they took home wins on Friday and Saturday night. The second of three Baseball in Education Days at New Britain Stadium will be during game 3 of the series today, beginning at 10:35 A.M. The series will conclude on Thursday evening with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Promotions: It’s the second of three Baseball in Education Days at New Britain Stadium! Join us for a special 10:35 A.M. start time as the Bees face the Patriots.

The Bees: In last night’s game, five different Bees players logged multiple hits. James Skelton, Michael Crouse, Steve Carrillo, Jake McGuiggan, and Conor Bierfeldt, who also hit a triple, the second of the season for the Bees, each had 2 total hits in the game. McGuiggan also tallied his first RBI on the season, driving in Conor Bierfeldt with a single in the 4th.

The Opposition: Four different hitters for Somerset combined to hit five doubles during last night’s game, including two by Jerry Sands. The Patriots were able to answer New Britain’s early 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning by scoring 3 runs of their own in the top of the 4th, and they would go on to hold the lead for the rest of the game, eventually reaching the 5-3 final score.

Starters:

New Britain: Jonathan Pettibone (0-0, 0.00) | Somerset: Mitch Atkins (1-1, 5.40)

Key to the Game – Back up Pettibone: Among the league’s active starters, Jonathan Pettibone is one of the few still with a 0.00 ERA. The only starter who has more innings logged than Pettibone with a 0.00 ERA is Matt Larkins of Long Island with 9 total innings compared to Pettibone’s 8 1/3. Look for a dominant performance by the Bees bullpen to continue to hold off the strong Somerset offense after Pettibone’s outing, and for the Bees bats to do anything they can to give him an early lead.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 10:20 A.M.

Bees Buzz: Conor Bierfeldt hit a triple in the 2nd inning, his first triple since 2015…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 151…Last night’s game was one of only two occurrences so far this season where the Bees or their opponent did not hit a home run…5 different Bees had multiple hits in today’s game…The Bees have not yet won a game scheduled on a weekday. They are 4-0 on weekend games.