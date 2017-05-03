Bees fall to Patriots in game 3

SOMERSET WINS 5-1 ON BASEBALL IN EDUCATION DAY

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Pettibone tosses 5 scoreless innings, but Bees fall to Pats 5-1 in game 3. Four game series finale tomorrow at 6:35! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Zeroes were exchanged on the scoreboard until the top of the 7th inning when Somerset brought 4 runners in, led by a 3 run double by Olmo Rosario. That would make the score 4-0 at the time, eventually reaching the 5-1 final.

Pitchers of Record: W: Mitch Atkins (2-1) | L: Brandon Fry (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Olmo Rosario (Somerset) – 1-5, 2B, 3 RBI | Jonathan Pettibone (New Britain) – 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 6 K

Next Game: Thursday, May 4th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Somerset Patriots (9-4) at New Britain Bees (4-8)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Brian Dupra (2-0, 2.70) | Somerset: Aaron Laffey (1-1, 2.70)

Bees Buzz: Jonathan Pettibone now has 13 1/3 scoreless innings on the season, passing Matt Larkins of Long Island for most innings with a 0.00 ERA…James Skelton tallied his team leading 4th stolen base in the 6th inning…Pettibone struck out 6 Somerset batters, the most by any Bees pitcher this season in a single game…New Britain remains winless on games scheduled during weekdays, they are 4-0 on weekend games.