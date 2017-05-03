Baseball: Knights blast Berlin, Avon

By BRIAN JENNINGS

STAFF WRITER

Coming off their most productive week on the season thus far, Southington tore the cover off the baseball, scoring 30 runs on 31 hits in just two contests.

Winning in that sort of fashion will always make a manager feel good about his ballclub. But more importantly, Southington coach Charlie Lembo said that having that ability to manufacture substantial numbers at the plate just goes to show the potential of the Blue Knight baseball team’s lineup.

“I know that every guy in that dugout can hit,” said Lembo. “What we strive for and try to tell the guys is to go up there and hit the ball hard. If you do that consistently, there’s going to be hits in there.”

Win vs. Berlin

APRIL 24—The Knights began the week with a bang, achieving their largest win of the season with a 21-2 triumph over Berlin at home on Monday. The Knights did most of the damage in the fourth inning with 14 runs, finishing the game with 18 hits in 37 at-bats and two errors.

“The kids really came right out of the gate swinging the bats great,” said Lembo. “In all the years I’ve been here at Southington, I can’t remember putting up 14 runs in one inning. We were locked in getting our pitch and were hitting the ball hard.”

Matt Sciota went 3-for-3 at the plate with four runs scored and an RBI. John Mikosz went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI, and a double.

Ryan Sheehan started on the mound and picked up the win after going four innings with four strikeouts, allowing three hits. Connor McDonough (2 innings, 4 strikeouts) and Vin Viturale (1 inning) saw some time on the mound as well.

Win at Avon

APRIL 28—The Knights rounded out the week on Friday by earning their third-straight win in their third shutout of the season, blanking Avon, 9-0, on the road. Southington posted four runs in the third inning and finished the game with 13 hits and two errors.

“We had guys coming up with runners in scoring position getting good swings in good at-bats,” said Lembo. “We were driving runs in and hitting the ball hard. That’s what leads to big innings.”

Jake Babon went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Sciota went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. Brayden Cooney went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double, and a walk.

Mikosz started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings with three strikeouts, allowing just three walks and two hits. Bailey Robarge relieved Mikosz to close out, allowing just two hits.

The Knights will look to extend their winning streak this week with games against NW Catholic (5-3), Glastonbury (5-4), Conard (6-3), and Greenwich (4-7). Southington is currently 6-2 overall and tied for eighth in Class LL.

For this week's box scores, click here: (southingtonobserver.com/2017/05/02/weekly-scoreboard-for-the-may-5-edition).