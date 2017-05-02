Weekly scoreboard for the May 5 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, April 24 and Sunday, April 30. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.
Baseball
Southington 21, Berlin 2
Monday, April 24
At Southington
BERLIN
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Williametz, 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carroll, ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacasse, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Giove, ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Patterson, 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Hyde, lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fanelli, cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Pirruccio, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Skinner, lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D’Amore, dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|2
|4
|2
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Cyr, cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Chiaro, cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kohl, lf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Dibble, lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mikosz, ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Gil, 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gray, 3b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Topper, 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Babon, dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|McDonough, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|3
|4
|3
|1
|Panarella, c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cooney, rf
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Mercier, 1b
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Robarge, 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leifert, 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Semmel, pr/ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|21
|18
|16
2B—Kohl, Mikosz, Gray, Cooney (2). BB—Williametz, Carroll, Giove, Patterson, Pirruccio, D’Amore, Kohl, Gray, Topper, Cooney, Mercier. HBP—Fanelli, Sciota. SAC—Babon.
Berlin 000 100 1 — 2 4 4
Southington 403 14-00 x — 21 18 2
|BERLIN
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Vernacatola, L
|3.0
|8
|7
|0
|2
|Biscoglio
|0.0
|5
|6
|3
|0
|Valdesi
|3.0
|5
|6
|2
|4
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Sheehan, W
|4.0
|3
|0
|5
|4
|McDonough
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Viturale
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
Records—BHS, 3-4. SHS, 5-2.
Southington 9, Avon 0
Friday, April 28
At Buckingham Field, Avon
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Cyr, cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sheehan, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kohl, lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|McIntyre, lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Mikosz, p
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Robarge, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gray, ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Babon, 3b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Gil, 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sciota, c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Cooney, rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Mercier, 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Panarella, ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Leifert, 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Semmel, 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|9
|13
|6
AVON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Olson, cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harris, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dyer, 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Angus, 3b
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J.Zarwanski, c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jacobs, ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Zarwanski, rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Theriault, lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ollstead, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Emery, dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boone, p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zacchio, 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|25
|0
|4
|0
2B—McIntyre, Sciota, Cooney. BB—Kohl, Gray, Babon, Cooney, Olson (2), Dyer. HBP—Kohl. SAC—Mercier.
Southington 024 100 2 — 9 13 2
Avon 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Mikosz, W
|5.0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Robarge
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AVON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Boone, L
|4.3
|7
|4
|2
|8
|Dyer
|1.7
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Powell
|1.0
|4
|2
|0
|0
Records—SHS, 6-2. AHS, 4-3.
Softball
Southington 2, NFA 1
Thursday, April 27
At Southington
NORWICH FREE ACADEMY
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Schrader, cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Fleming, p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gendron, c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Cote, ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|DiCocco, lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Goltshall, 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Comeau, 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|T.Nute, rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Nute, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vincent, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|26
|1
|5
|1
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Myrick, lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|June
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Delorme, rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Lamson, 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrante, 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Scafariello, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Beaupre, pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zazzaro, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aldieri, ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marotto, ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Semmel, cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|22
|2
|4
|1
2B—Gendron, Cote. BB—Schrader, DiCocco, Comeau, Lamson (2), Scafariello. HBP—Semmel. SAC—Woodruff, Semmel.
NFA 000 010 0 — 1 5 1
SOUTHINGTON 100 010 x — 2 4 0
|NFA
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Fleming, L
|6.0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|7.0
|5
|1
|3
|8
Records—NFA, 9-1. SHS, 6-0.
Southington 26, Avon 0
(5 innings)
Friday, April 28
At Southington
AVON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Braun, cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hards, ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Haworth, 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jacobs, 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Detora, p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Elwood, rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brown, 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alexander, c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cotto, lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|17
|0
|0
|0
SOUTHINGTON
|PLAYER
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|Woodruff, 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Beaupre
|3
|1
|1
|0
|June, lf
|3
|4
|2
|4
|Delorme, rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Malachowski
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Lamson, 3b
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Aldieri
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Ferrante, 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Graff
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Scafariello, c
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Williams
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Zazzaro, p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Picard
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Theriault
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marotto, ss
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Rocha
|1
|2
|1
|2
|Semmel, cf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Waskowicz
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|26
|17
|23
HR—June (2). 2B—Rocha. BB—Hards, Haworth, Brown, Cotto, June (2), Delorme, Malachowski, Lamson, Ferrante, Graff, Zazzaro, Picard, Rocha (2), Waskowicz (2). HBP—Scafariello, Williams, Marotto.
Avon 000 00x x — 0 0 3
Southington 6-10-10 0xx x — 26 17 1
|AVON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Detora, L
|4.0
|17
|15
|13
|0
|SOUTHINGTON
|IP
|H
|ER
|BB
|K
|Zazzaro, W
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Picard
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rocha
|1.0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|June
|1.0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Records—AHS, 0-4. SHS, 7-0.
Golf
Southington 155, Windsor 235
Monday, April 24
Par 35
At Hawks Landing CC
Medalist: Colby Zegzdryn, SHS, 37.
WINDSOR (230)—1, Logan Doyle, 52; 2, Sean Harrington, 58; 3, Sam Driscoll, 60; 4, Zach Goupil, 65.
SOUTHINGTON (155)—1, Colby Zegzdryn, 37; 2, Nate L’Heureux, 38; 3, Mike Zera, 39; 4, C.J. McManus, 41.
Records—WHS, 0-10. SHS, 1-2.
Southington 155, Farmington 156
Wednesday, April 26
Par 36
At Farmington Country Club
Medalist (tie): Nate L’Heureaux, SHS, and Matt Gregory, FHS, 36.
SOUTHINGTON (155)—1, Nate L’Heureux, 36; 2, CamZegzdryn, 38; 3, Mike Zera, 39; 4, Colby Zegzdryn, 42.
FARMINGTON (156)—1, Matt Gregory, 36; 2, Chase Fountain, 37; 3, Kevin Zepp, 40; 4, Connor Pallazzo, 43.
Records—SHS, 2-2. FHS, 6-3.
Boys Tennis
Southington 5, Farmington 2
Monday, April 24
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Kumar Darsh, FHS, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Pierson Elliot, FHS, 7-5, 6-2; 3, Rohan Kataria, SHS, def. Kameron Modarressi, FHS, 6-1, 7-6 (4); 4, Jeffrey Duan, FHS, def. Erik Kryzanski, SHS, 6-4, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Krusang Patel-Neel Mirani, FHS, 0-6, 7-5, 10-4 (super tie breaker); 2, Jash Mirani-Parsa Pazooki, FHS, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Nate Zmaerlicki-Mike Loose, SHS, def. Rohit Limaye-Kailash Kalyanasundaram, FHS, 6-4, 6-3.
Records—FHS, 1-2. SHS, 2-1.
Southington 6, RHAM 1
Thursday, April 27
At Hebron
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Noah Dubitzky, RHAM, 6-3, 6-3; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Mike Dubitzky, RHAM, 6-4, 6-4; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Nolan Hemberger, RHAM, 6-4, 6-3; 4, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Brendan D’Amaddio, RHAM, 6-2, 6-4.
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Grady Habict-Mackinly Yorgenson, RHAM, 6-3, 6-2; 2, James Larned-Kyle Hespeler, RHAM, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-1, 6-3; 3, Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Will Roser-John Miller, RHAM, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Records—SHS, 3-1. RHAM, 3-1.
Southington 7, Bulkeley-HMTCA 0
Friday, April 28
At Bulkeley HS, Hartford
SINGLES
1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Randy Wah, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Connor Pringle, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Blu Htoo, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Dan Pestillo, SHS, by forfeit
DOUBLES
1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. James Hughes-Chris Masgnett, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Mike Listro-Sam Johnson, SHS, def. Adrian Shailzh-Ryan Soumphelphakely, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Andrew Colon-Lucas Souvanaleth, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.
Records—SHS, 4-1. B-H, 0-4.
Girls Tennis
Farmington 6, Southington 1
Monday, April 24
At Farmington
SINGLES
1, Carolyn Szwed, FHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Rachel Powell, FHS, def. Abby Murphy, SHS, 6-1, 7-5; 3, Elise Abreu, FHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 3-6; 4, Anusha Negera, FHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).
DOUBLES
1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Halley Dopp-Joanne Le, FHS, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; 2, Nidhi Patel-Michelle Mordasewiecz, FHS, def. Samantha Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, 6-3, 6-0; 3, Katie Powell-Ava Ferrari, FHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Records—FHS, 2-1. SHS, 3-2.
Southington 7, Windsor 0
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Aura Sofia Cardona, WHS, 6-1, 6-2; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Amanda Schwartz, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Sharon Spaulding, WHS, 6-1, 6-0; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Sophie Groestieu, WHS, 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Samantha Stanley-Nicole Ersando, WHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Ashley Huang-Astuanta Niang, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Serena Wilson-Terry Jiang, WHS, 6-2, 6-1.
Records—WHS, 0-4. SHS, 4-2.
Southington 6, Bulkeley-HMTCA 1
Friday, April 28
At Southington
SINGLES
1, Raina Desai, B-H, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 7-5, 6-1; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Maizey Mabrysmith, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Gianna Wadowski, SHS, def. Blu Taw, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Shafida Rojakamal, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Corrina LaPlante-Kelly Zea, B-H, 6-0, forfeit; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Pow Moo-Miette Nepamaceno, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Jill Watson-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Caroline Engell-Vijaya Rampertal, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.
Records—B-H, 0-6. SHS, 5-2.
Boys Volleyball
Southington 3, Lewis Mills 1
(25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14)
Monday, April 24
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 7-for-11 serving, 1 attack, 7 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 7-for-9 serving, 2 aces, 5 assists, 2 attacks, 4 digs; Tim Walsh, 12-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 33 attacks, 16 kills, 9 digs; Rocco Possidento, 14 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Zack Morgan, 7-for-8 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 4 digs; Dan Hackerman, 15 attacks, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 0-for-1 serving, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 12-for-15 serving, 1 ace, 37 assists, 13 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Andrew Chavez, 4 digs; Nate Simard, 7-for-8 serving, 4 digs; Brian Durocher, 17-for-20 serving, 1 ace, 25 attacks, 7 kills, 13 digs; Connor Brush, 8-for-10 serving, 5 assists, 7 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.
Lewis Mills: No stats available.
Records—LMHS, 2-4. SHS, 8-1.
Southington 3, Bulkeley 0
(25-17, 25-21, 25-17)
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 0-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Will Pfanzelt, 17-for-18 serving, 3 aces, 16 assists, 6 attacks, 1 kill, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 3 digs; Rocco Possidento, 3 attacks, 1 kill; Zack Morgan, 1-for-2 serving; Dan Hackerman, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 5 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Tyler Peruta, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 4-for-6 serving, 10 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 4-for-4 serving, 8 assists, 2 digs; Jonathan Clark, 5 attacks, 5 blocks; Andrew Chavez, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 attacks, 1 kills, 10 digs; Nate Simard, 13-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 3-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 6 attacks, 3 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 9 attacks, 3 kills; Connor Brush, 10-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 23 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs.
Bulkeley: No stats available.
Records—BHS, 2-7. SHS, 9-1.
Southington 3, Simsbury 2
(22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8)
Friday, April 28
At Simsbury
HIGHLIGHTS—Southington: Niko Sophroniou, 6-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 5 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 13-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 6 assists, 16 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Tim Walsh, 10-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 29 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 13 digs; Rocco Possidento, 2 attacks; Zack Morgan, 8-for-10 serving, 7 digs; Dan Hackerman, 17 attacks, 6 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 10-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 18-for-20 serving, 2 aces, 34 assists, 19 attacks, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 26 digs; Jonathan Clark, 20 attacks, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 digs; Andrew Chavez, 11-for-11 serving, 3 digs; Nate Simard, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Brian Durocher, 8-for-10 serving, 31 attacks, 6 kills, 12 digs; Connor Brush, 4-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 18 attacks, 5 kills, 11 digs.
Simsbury: No stats available.
Records—Southington, 10-1. Simsbury, 3-6.
Girls Lacrosse
Farmington 21, Southington 7
Monday, April 24
At Southington
Farmington 10 11 — 21
Southington 03 04 — 07
First half—1, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 19:12; 2, Ali Sheehy, FHS, 18:05; 3, Addie Kilgore (Emily Gibney), SHS, 17:27; 4, Shayna Rogers, FHS, 15:15; 5, Gibney, SHS, 14:25; 6, Alma Thompson, FHS, 12:44; 7, Thompson, FHS, 11:57; 8, Mel Auclair, FHS, 10:54; 9, Thompson, FHS, 9:04; 10, Sheehy, FHS, 8:07; 11, Thompson, FHS, 6:22; 12, Thompson, FHS, 1:38; 13, Thompson, FHS, 1:10.
Second half—14, Gibney, SHS, 24:07; 15, Sheehy, FHS, 23:48; 16, Sarah Mafale (Altwies), SHS, 23:32; 17, Kelly Tragash, FHS, 20:03; 18, Sheehy, FHS, 19:29; 19, Kilgore, SHS, 17:28; 20, Sheehy, FHS, 15:58; 21, Molly Dobratz (Kilgore), SHS, 15:28; 22, Rogers, FHS, 14:45; 23, Sheehy, FHS, 13:36; 24, Rogers, FHS, 12:35; 25, Auclair, FHS, 9:36; 26, Michaela Tripputi, FHS, 8:10; 27, Rogers, FHS, 4:29; 28, Sheehy, FHS, 0:45.0.
Shots—FHS, 31. SHS, 15.
Saves—Allie Kawiecki, FHS, 8. Julia Wells, SHS, 10.
Records—FHS, 5-1. SHS, 6-1.
Southington 18, NFA 13
Thursday, April 27
At Southington
NFA 06 07 — 13
Southington 10 08 — 18
First half—1, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 23:41; 2, Lulu Potter, NFA, 23:14; 3, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 18:08; 4, Brooke Lynch (Sydney Brault), SHS, 17:34; 5, Dobratz (Emily Gibney), SHS, 12:49; 6, Katie Kelly, NFA, 12:17; 7, Mafale, SHS, 10:41; 8, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 8:47; 9, Mafale, SHS, 8:08; 10, Mikayla Porter, NFA, 6:53; 11, Potter, NFA, 4:35; 12, Jess Bryan, NFA, 4:26; 13, Hannah Jackman (Nicky Doran), SHS, 4:11; 14, Kilgore, SHS, 3:47; 15, Mafale (Doran), SHS, 2:32; 16, Kaley Ericson, NFA, 0:38.6.
Second half—17, Kelly, NFA, 24:08; 18, Mafale, SHS, 20:36; 19, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 19:57; 20, Kilgore, SHS, 16:09; 21, Ericson, NFA, 13:35; 22, Anna Laone, SHS, 8:33; 23, Altwies (Doran), SHS, 7:40; 24, Kilgore, SHS, 6:26; 25, Altwies, SHS, 4:54; 26, Ericson, NFA, 4:41; 27, GG Guerrier, NFA, 4:30; 28, Laone, SHS, 2:47; 29, Kelly, NFA, 2:16; 30, Ericson, NFA, 2:01; 31, Ericson, NFA, 1:14.
Shots—NFA, 23. SHS, 26.
Saves—Maya Conley, NFA, 8. Julia Wells, SHS, 10.
Records—NFA, 2-6. SHS, 7-1.
Boys Lacrosse
South Windsor 14, Southington 9
Tuesday, April 25
At South Windsor
Southington 04 03 06 01 — 09
South Windsor 03 02 02 02 — 14
Goals—SHS (9): Matt Gunderson (2), Matt Thompson, Evan Johanns (2), Justin Nogueira, Ryan Mailhot, Tagan Welch, Brandon Slade. SWHS (14): Todd Walter, Tyler Osh, Bennet Saylor, Alex Valente, Matt Greer (4), Connor Smith, Jake Klemba (3), Mike Grebler, Kyle Foley.
Assists—SHS (3): Thompson, Johanns (2). SWHS (7): Greer (3), Foley (4).
Shots—SHS, XX. SWHS, XX
Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 16. Kyran Blackwen, SWHS, 7.
Records—SHS, 1-8. SWHS, 7-0.
North Haven 6, Southington 5
Thursday, April 27
At North Haven
Southington 01 01 02 01 — 05
North Haven 01 02 03 00 — 06
Goals—SHS (5): Matt Gundersen, Ethan Thomson, Evan Johanns, Ryan Maillot, Justin Nogueira. NHHS (6): Pu Saracino (2), Bowen Brennan, Zach Orth (2), Tom Dodae.
Assists—SHS (2): Johanns, Gundersen. NHHS (5): Dodae (2), Korbin Peccora, Saracino (2).
Shots—SHS, 21. NHHS, 20.
Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 14. Dustin Burns, NHHS, 16.
Records—SHS, 1-9. NHHS, 8-1.
Conard 8, Southington 3
Saturday, April 29
At Southington
Conard 03 01 03 01 — 08
Southington 01 01 01 00 — 03
Goals—CHS (8): Ben Hollerback (2), John Gibbons (2), Johnny Lagoy, Grant O’Connor, Sam Lefante, Tim Simplicio. SHS (3): Jake Walczak, Ethan Thomson, Dean Beauchiero.
Assists—CHS (1): Grant O’Connor. SHS (1): Justin Nogueira.
Shots—CHS, 22. SHS, 7.
Saves—Ramsey Henderson, CHS, 4. Garrett Brown, SHS, 14.
Records—CHS, 4-5. SHS, 1-10.
Boys Track
Southington 115, Avon 26
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
4x800m relay—1, SHS, 8:48.13.
4x100m relay—1, SHS, 45.59
110m hurdles—1, 1, Eligah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.8; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 16.3; 3, Mason Love, AHS, 18.3.
100m—1, Tyson Harris, SHS, 11.54; 2, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 11.85; 4, Zachary Tilsch, AHS, 11.86.
1600m—1, Sean Young, SHS, 4:48.81; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 4:50.15; 3, Jonathan Hernandez, AHS, 4:58.79.
400m—1, Cameron Coulombe, SHS, 54.5; 2, Joe Verderame, SHS, 55.97; 3, Venkata Patchigolla, AHS, 56.57.
300m IH—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 40.99; 2, Mason Love, AHS, 47.49; 3, Anish Rajamanickam, AHS, 48.71.
800m—1, Zach Bortoff, AHS, 2:08.52; 2, Shane Leone, SHS, 2:09.18; 3, Mark Murdy, SHS, 2:14.14.
200m—1, Brendan Taylor, SHS, 24.32; 2, Jack Terray, SHS, 24.44; 3, Joe Verderame, SHS, 24.61.
3200m—1, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 10:54.04; 2, Matt Penna, SHS, 10:58.8; 3, Ian Albreski, AHS, 11:20.76.
4x400m relay—1, SHS, 3:43.93.
Javelin—1, Marek Cierniewski, AHS, 139’2”; 2, Paul Schweiger III, SHS, 131’9”; 6, Jacob Vecchio, SHS, 115’10”.
Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Dave Pastor, SHS, 39’3.5”; 3, Marek Cierniewski, AHS, 35’7.5”.
Discus—No scoring.
Long jump—1, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 21’3.5”; 2, Zachary Tilsch, AHS, 20’2”; 3, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 19’1”.
Triple jump—1, Jeff Hannigan, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 41’11”; 3, Mike Mauro, SHS, 39’10”.
Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, SHS, 12’0”; 2, Andrew Mascoli, AHS, 9’6”; 3, Russell Hotchkiss, SHS, 8’0”.
High jump—1, Mike Mauro, SHS, 5’6”; 2, Jack Terray, SHS, 5’6”; 3, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 5’6”.
Record—SHS, 2-1.
Southington 95, Wethersfield 46
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
4x800m relay—1, SHS, 8:48.13.
4x100m relay—1, WHS, 44.68.
110m hurdles—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.8; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 16.3; 3, Jacob Colbath, WHS, 17.22.
100m—1, Tevin Walker, WHS, 11.24; 2, Tyson Harris, SHS, 11.54; 3, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 11.85.
1600m—1, Sean Young, SHS, 4:48.81; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 4:50.15; 3, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 4:59.41.
400m—1, Matt Jablonka, WHS, 54.42; 2, Cameron Coulombe, SHS, 54.5; 3, Joe Verderame, SHS, 55.97.
300m IH—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 40.99; 2, Jacob Colbath, WHS, 45.04; 3, Brandon Domonkos, WHS, 45.92.
800m—1, Shane Leone, SHS, 2:09.18; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 2:14.14; 3, Griffin Grabowski, WHS, 2:16.02.
200m—1, Tevin Walker, WHS, 23.35; 2, Brendan Taylor, SHS, 24.32; 3, Jack Terray, SHS, 24.44.
3200m—1, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 10:54.04; 2, Garrett Tougas, WHS, 10:58.67; 3, Matt Penna, SHS, 10:58.8.
4x400m relay—1, SHS, 3:43.93.
Javelin—1, Paul Schweiger III, SHS, 131’9”; 2, Dante Burgos, WHS, 125’11”; 3, Austin Harnsh, WHS, 125’7”.
Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Dave Pastor, SHS, 39’3.5”; 3, Jarvis Keegan, SHS, 35’4.5”.
Discus—No scoring.
Long jump—1, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 21’3.5”; 2, Paul Stevenson, WHS, 20’4.5”; 3, George Stoughton, WHS, 19’5.5”.
Triple jump—1, Jeff Hannigan, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 41’11”; 3, Mike Mauro, SHS, 39’10”.
Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, SHS, 12’0”; 2, Cameron Corazzo, WHS, 8’6”; 3, Russell Hotchkiss, SHS, 8’0”.
High jump—1, George Stoughton, WHS, 5’10”; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 5’6”; 3, Jack Terray, SHS, 5’6”.
Record—SHS, 3-1.
O’Grady Relays
Friday, April 28’Saturday, April 29
At Danbury HS
Overall team results—(32 teams) 1, Danbury, 78; 2, Trumbull, 55; 3, Seymour, 41.5; 4 (tie), New Milford and Weston, 34; 6, Shelton, 32; 7 (tie), Staples and Masuk, 28; 9, Newtown, 24; 10, Ridgefield, 22; 11, Wethersfield, 18; 12, Fairfield Ludlowe, 17.5; 13, Immaculate, 17; 14 (tie), Canton and Haddam Killingworth, 16; 16 (tie), Derby, Greenwich, and Bloomfield, 14; 19, East Lyme, 13; 20, New Canaan, 10; 21, Stonington, 9; 22, Nonnewaug, 8; 23 (tie), Pomperaug and Amity, 7; 25, Windsor, 6; 26 (tie) Darien and Joel Barlow, 5; 28 (tie), Southington, Branford, and St Joseph, 3; 31, Westhill, 2; 32, Crosby, 1.
Large team results—(12 teams) 1, Danbury, 101; 2, Shelton, 76; 3, Trumbull, 73; 4, Newtown, 63.5; 5, Ridgefield, 62; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 54.5; 7, Greenwich, 50.4999; 8, Southington, 35; 9, Amity, 33; 10, Staples, 15; 11, Westhill, 7; 12, Stamford, 5.5.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4x1600m relay—(11 relays) 1, Darien, 18:19.98; 2, Trumbull, 18:42.69; 3, Haddam Killingworth, 18:45.9; 4, Staples, 19:07.73;
5, Southington (Shane Leone, Jordan McMeans, Conner Leone, Mark Murdy), 19:24.1; 6, Newtown, 19:46.78.
800m sprint medley—(13 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:34.84; 2, Windsor, 1:34.89; 3, Immaculate, 1:35.87; 4, Greenwich, 1:36.95; 5, Derby, 1:38.09; 6, Masuk, 1:39.66; 7, Southington (James Ringrose, Cameron Coulombe, Jack Terray, Tyson Harris), 1:39.77.
4x110m shuttle hurdle relay—(8 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:07.59; 2, Stonington, 1:09.73; 3, Windsor, 1:12.87; 4, Weston, 1:12.88; 5, Southington (Mike Mauro, Russell Hotchkiss, Craig McPherson, Elijah Rodriguez), 1:14.38; 6, Newtown, 1:17.01.
Hammer throw—(12 athletes) 1, Christian Sturm, St Paul, 157’2”; 2, Dallas Tuttle, Pomperaug, 122’7”; 3, Lou Duh, Masuk, 113’6”; 4, Billy Conlan, Seymour, 110’4”; 5, Cade Klarides’Ditria, Seymour, 107’3”; 6, Mike Charity, Masuk, 97’11”; 11, Robert Bunting, Southington, 66’0”.
4x100m relay—(27 relays) 1, Danbury, 42.71; 2, Greenwich, 43.97; 3, Windsor, 44.35; 4, Weston, 44.51; 5, Trumbull, 44.59; 6, East Lyme, 44.99; 9, Southington (Brendan Taylor, Ken Dowler, Ryan Middendorf, Joe Albanese), 46.14.
4x200m relay—(23 relays) 1, Danbury, 1:31.22; 2, Ridgefield, 1:34.15; 3, Wethersfield, 1:34.27; 4, Amity, 1:34.69; 5, Derby, 1:34.69; 6, New Milford, 1:35.34; 9, Southington (Brendan Taylor, Tyson Harris, Stephen Witte, John Carrierio), 1:36.95.
4x400m relay—(24 relays) 1, Weston, 3:26.03; 2, Danbury, 3:26.24; 3, Ridgefield, 3:28.66; 4, Staples, 3:29.44; 5, Derby, 3:32.74; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:32.84; 19, Southington (John Carreiro, Kyle Buchanan, Tyler Salzillo, Dan Butlien), 3:56.16.
1600m sprint medley relay—(29 relays) 1, Trumbull, 3:33.68; 2, Immaculate, 3:37.0; 3, Derby, 3:37.75; 4, Shelton, 3:38.0; 5, Greenwich, 3:38.5; 6, Branford, 3:39.37; 23, Southington (Jack Terray, Cameron Coulombe, Tyson Harris, Jeff Hannigan), 4:04.36.
High jump relay—(26 relays) 1, Trumbull, 10:25.88; 2, Masuk, 10:26.5; 3, Danbury, 10:31.21; 4, Joel Barlow, 10:38.04; 5, Weston, 10:57.35; 6, Shelton, 11:00.95; 15, Southington (Conner Leone, Teagan Duffy, Shane Leone, Mark Murdy), 11:20.08.
300m hurdles relay—(18 relays) 1, Shelton, 2:10.73; 2, Danbury, 2:11.11; 3, Canton, 2:12.73; 4, Weston, 2:13.56; 5, Masuk, 2:17.09; 6, East Lyme, 2:19.58; DQ, Southington (Elijah Rodriguez, Michael Mauro), 85.23.
6000m steeplechase relay—(11 relays) 1, Canton, 20:40.49; 2, Nonnewaug, 21:12.57; 3, Trumbull, 21:26.16; 4, New Milford, 21:41.75; 5, Ridgefield, 21:43.74; 6, Shelton, 22:21.78; 9, Southington (Sam Miranda, Lucca Riccio, Matt Penna), 23:42.0.
Long jump relay—(29 relays) 1, Trumbull, 62’5.5”; 2, Danbury, 61’5.0”; 3, Seymour, 59’7.25”; 4, Immaculate, 58’9.0”; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 56’3.25”; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 56’1.5”; 23, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew), 36’1.75”.
Triple jump relay—(22 relays) 1, Seymour, 128’1.75”; 2, Danbury, 123’5.5”; 3, Shelton, 119’3.75”; 4, New Milford, 118’0.75”; 5, Bloomfield, 115’4”; 6, Masuk, 110’9.5”; 17, Southington (Mike Mauro, Ian Agnew), 73’9.75”.
High jump relay—(19 relays) 1, Trumbull, 16’10”; 2, Wethersfield, 16’6”; 3, Danbury, 16’4”; 4, Newtown, 16’0”; 5, New Milford, 15’11”; 6, Staples, 15’10”; 13, Southington (Jake Beaupre, Cameron Clynes, Jeff Hannigan-NH), 10’5”.
Pole vault relay—(21 relays) 1, Weston, 33’6”; 2, Newtown, 32’6”; 3, Danbury, 32’3”; 4, East Lyme, 31’6”; 5, Trumbull, 30’3”; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 29’9”; 11, Southington (Zach Burleigh, Casey Selinske, Emerson Suski-NH), 20’0”.
Shot put relay—(31 relays) 1, Seymour, 130’6.75”; 2, New Canaan, 129’10.25”; 3, Masuk, 124’11.5”; 4, Staples, 121’9.25”; 5, Shelton, 119’1.75”; 6, Southington (Dave Pastor, Jake Monson, Keegan Jarvis), 116’3”.
Discus relay—(32 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 363’8”; 2, Seymour, 357’1”; 3, Newtown, 346’0”; 4, New Milford, 314’7”; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 309’5”; 6, Masuk, 305’0”; 30, Southington (Jake Monson, Zach MacDonald-DQ), 115’1”.
Javelin relay—(23 relays) 1, New Milford, 461’5”; 2, Staples, 441’11”; 3, Seymour, 427’7”; 4, Darien, 422’5”; 5, Immaculate, 408’11”; 6, Stonington, 400’0”; DQ, Southington (Dave Pastor, Mark Meade-DQ), 145’2”.
Girls Track
Southington 81, Avon 60
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:43.35.
4x100m relay—1, SHS, 52.43.
110m hurdles—1,Carly Carpino, AHS, 16.63; 2, Lily Scalise, SHS, 19.32; 3, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 19.89.
100m—1, Gina Lindley, AHS, 13.37; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 13.39; 3, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 13.64.
1600m—1, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 5:32.5; 2, Haley Gens, AHS, 5:34.93; 3, Rachel Martin, AHS, 5:40.74.
400m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:02.04; 2, Allie Brown, SHS, 1:06.15; 3, Ek Anya, AHS, 1:07.18.
300m IH—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 49.74; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS, 53.34; 3, Jacenda O’dwyer, AHS, 57.58.
800m—1, Emily Foley, AHS, 2:27.93; 2, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:29.73; 3, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 2:29.85.
200m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 27.08; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 27.83; 3, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 28.14.
3200m—1, Haley Gens, AHS, 11:44.86; 2, Sara Leavens, AHS, 12:02.05; 3, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 12:05.5.
4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:27.99.
Javelin—1, Gabriella Mondo, SHS, 97’10”; 2, Olivia Hyun, AHS, 87’4”; 3, Alijah Vega, SHS, 87’0”.
Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 37’9.5”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 30’11.5”; 3, Leah Jackman, AHS, 28’10”.
Discus—No scoring.
Long jump—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 17’1”; 2, Hayley Dougela, AHS, 14’9”; 3, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 14’8”.
Triple jump—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 34’1”; 2, Molly Milligan, AHS, 31’4”; 3, Aleah Livingston, WHS, 30’11.5”.
Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 10’9”; 2, Audrey Worth, AHS, 7’6”; 3, Katelyn Glendon, WHS, 7’6”.
High jump—1, Allie Brown, SHS, 4’10”; 2, Sydney Garrison, SHS, 4’8”; 3, Hayley Dougela, AHS, 4’8”.
Record—SHS, 1-1.
Southington 81, Westhersfield 60
Wednesday, April 26
At Southington
4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:43.35.
4x100m relay—1, SHS, 52.43.
110m hurdles—1, Emma Peak, WHS, 19.12; 2, Zoe Adams, WHS, 19.21; 3, Lily Scalise, SHS, 19.32.
100m—1, Abby Connolly, SHS, 13.39; 2, Cenia Diluvio, WHS, 13.59; 3, Bianca Tata, WHS, 13.59.
1600m—1, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 5:32.5; 2, Bella Schroeder, WHS, 5:48.32; 3, Bella Samse, WHS, 6:04.82.
400m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:02.04; 2, Chi Ling, WHS, 1:05.7; 3, Allie Brown, SHS, 1:06.15.
300m IH—1, Zoe Adams, WHS, 52.18; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS, 53.34; 3, Emma Peak, WHS, 54.15.
800m—1, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:29.73; 2, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 2:29.85; 3, Jane Rumley, WHS, 2:34.07.
200m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 27.08; 2, Bianca Tata, WHS, 27.79; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 27.83.
3200m—1, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 12:05.5; 2, Bella Schroeder, WHS, 12:26.97; 3, Catherine Myers, SHS, 13:03.82.
4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:27.99.
Javelin—1, Gabriella Mondo, SHS, 97’10”; 2, Jackie Samse, WHS, 92’11”; 3, Jane Rumley, WHS, 87’10”.
Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 37’9.5”; 2, Breanna Flores, WHS, 33’8.5”; 3, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 30’11.5”.
Discus—No scoring.
Long jump—1, Bianca Tata, WHS, 16’5”; 2, Caitlin Nardella, WHS, 14’9.5”; 3, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 14’8”.
Triple jump—1, Amy Oliviera, WHS, 31’4”; 2, Aleah Livingston, WHS, 30’11.5”; 3, Caitlin Nardella, WHS, 29’11”.
Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 10’9”; 2, Katelyn Glendon, WHS, 7’6”; 3, Kacia Hesseltine-Claf, WHS, 6’6”.
High jump—1, Allie Brown, SHS, 4’10”; 2, Sydney Garrison, SHS, 4’8”; 3, Amanda Brocki, SHS, 4’6”.
Record—SHS, 2-1.
O’Grady Relays
Friday, April 28’Saturday, April 29
At Danbury HS
Overall team results—(30 teams) 1, Bloomfield, 70; 2, Danbury, 63; 3, Shelton, 41.5; 4, Trumbull, 41.4999; 5, Ridgefield, 40; 6, Windsor, 35; 7, Newtown, 29.5; 8, Fairfield Ludlowe, 28.4999; 9, Greenwich, 23.4999; 10, Branford, 21; 11, Nonnewaug, 19; 12, Weston, 18; 13, St Joseph, 16; 14 (tie), Amity, Canton, and Southington, 14; 17, New Canaan, 13; 18, Immaculate, 11; 19, Staples, 10; 20, Wethersfield, 9; 21, Stonington, 8.5; 22 (tie), New Milford, Seymour, and Wilton, 8; 25, Haddam Killingworth, 7; 26 (tie), Pomperaug and Darien, 4; 28, Westhill, 3; 29, Brookfield, 2; 30, Stamford, 1.
Large school results—(12 teams) 1, Danbury, 101; 2, Shelton, 76; 3, Trumbull, 73; 4, Newtown, 63.5; 5, Ridgefield, 62; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 54.5; 7, Greenwich, 50.4999; 8, Southington, 35; 9, Amity, 33; 10, Staples, 15; 11, Westhill, 7; 12, Stamford, 5.5.
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
4x800m relay—(8 relays) 1, Immaculate, 21:54.08; 2, Trumbull, 22:19.91; 3, Haddam Killingworth, 22:40.26; 4, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, Isabella Scalise), 22:55.1; 5, Shelton, 22:56.5; 6, Greenwich, 23:23.9.
800 sprint medley—(5 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:51.72 ; 2, Danbury, 1:52.58; 3, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame), 1:53.4; 4, Staples, 1:54.32; 5, New Fairfield, 2:04.52.
4x100m shuttle hurdle relay—(8 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:09.69; 2, New Fairfield, 1:13.68; 3, Trumbull, 1:13.97; 4, Danbury, 1:14.41; 5, Windsor, 1:15.09; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 1:15.78; 8, Southington (Victoria Godlweski, Maddie Hepp, Julia McPherson, Lily Scalise), 1:21.07.
Hammer throw—(11 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, 163’0”; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, 151’6”; 3, Nyla Pouncey, Bloomfield, 128’9”; 4, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 114’9”; 5, Breanna Flores, Wethersfield, 111’6”; 6, Angela Tabor, Housatonic Regio, 108’9”; 7, Julia Groll, Southington, 106’0”.
4x100m relay—(27 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 48.2; 2, Danbury, 49.12; 3, Windsor, 49.6; 4, Ridgefield, 50.4; 5, Newtown, 50.95; 6, Westhill, 51.04; 22, Southington (Sam Przybylski, Jenna Sheehan, Meghan Sheline, Rylee Van Epps), 54.64.
4x200m relay—(21 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 1:43.35; 2, Danbury, 1:44.22; 3, Windsor, 1:47.17; 4, Canton, 1:51.5; 5, Newtown, 1:51.54; 6, Shelton, 1:52.18; 14, Southington (Jess Griffin, Danielle Flynn, Maddie Hepp, Natalia Rivera), 2:00.92.
4x400m relay—(19 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 4:04.67; 2, Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:05.95; 3, Danbury, 4:06.67; 4, Ridgefield, 4:09.53; 5, New Milford, 4:19.26; 6, Windsor, 4:21.02; 13, Southington (Logan Fischer, Danielle Flynn, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Meghan Sheline), 4:37.53.
4x800m relay—(24 relays) 1, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:25.23; 2, Ridgefield, 9:25.95; 3, Danbury, 9:44.89; 4, New Canaan, 10:06.48; 5, Darien, 10:22.55; 6, Shelton, 10:23.44; 20, Southington (Katherine D’Agostino, Emily Blaszko, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Kailey Schmarr), 11:24.14.
1600 sprint medley—(29 relays) 1, Windsor, 4:22.88; 2, Amity, 4:26.35; 3, Immaculate, 4:27.66; 4, Shelton, 4:27.88; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 4:30.0; 6, Danbury, 4:30.56; 16, Southington (Sam Przybylski, Rylee Van Epps, Natalie Verderame, Marisa Matthews), 4:44.39.
Distance medley—(25 relays) 1, Greenwich, 12:28.56; 2, Danbury, 12:35.18; 3, Trumbull, 12:44.08; 4, Immaculate, 12:54.85; 5, Pomperaug, 13:06.28; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 13:07.69; 17, Southington (Maggie Meehan, Natalie Verderame, Sarah Minkiewicz, Kate Kemnitz), 13:48.12.
6000m steeplechase relay—(10 relays) 1, Trumbull, 24:27.68; 2, Nonnewaug, 24:54.98; 3, Ridgefield, 25:39.3; 4, Canton, 25:45.19; 5, Wilton, 26:25.08; 6, New Milford, 26:54.75; 8, Southington (Amanda Perkowski, Natalia Adamczyk, Kailey Schmarr), 28:03.46.
Long jump relay—(25 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 51’1.75”; 2, Danbury, 46’0”; 3, Trumbull, 44’11”; 4, Weston, 44’8.5”; 5, Seymour, 43’6.25”; 6, Wilton, 42’11”; 21, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Allison Krampitz), 28’1”.
Triple jump relay—(24 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 102’6”; 2, St Joseph, 101’5”; 3, Nonnewaug, 100’3.5”; 4, Danbury, 98’0.5”; 5, Shelton, 98’0”; 6, Trumbull, 93’7”; 21, Southington (Alijah Vega, Gabriella Mondo), 55’7”.
High jump relay—(19 relays) 1, Trumbull, 14’4”; 2, Ridgefield, 14’2”; 3, Greenwich, 13’9”; 3, Shelton, 13’9”; 5, Branford, 13’8”; 6 (tie), Newtown and Fairfield Ludlowe, 13’5”; 13, Southington (Sydney Garrison, Allie Brown), 9’6”.
Shot put relay—(30 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 112’9.75”; 2, Shelton, 98’10.5”; 3, Danbury, 90’0.5”; 4, Newtown, 87’6.5”; 5, Wethersfield, 86’4.25”; 6, New Canaan, 84’8.5”; 17, Southington (Trinity Cardillo, Deborah Hannigan, Lauren Laius), 75’3”.
Discus relay—(28 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 294’0”; 2, Southington (Amanda Howe, Trinity Cardillo, Deborah Hannigan), 274’4”; 3, Newtown, 251’4”; 4, New Canaan, 236’3”; 5 (tie), Stonington and Trumbull, 229’3”.
Javelin relay—(26 relays) 1, Staples, 276’10”; 2, St Joseph, 263’8”; 3, Branford, 252’10”; 4, Southington (Gabriella Mondo, Alijah Vega, Jess Griffin), 252’4”; 5, Amity, 245’8”; 6, Wethersfield, 243’1”.