Weekly scoreboard for the May 5 edition

These are the scores for games played between Monday, April 24 and Sunday, April 30. For more in depth coverage, read us in print or on-line.

Baseball

Southington 21, Berlin 2

Monday, April 24

At Southington

BERLIN

PLAYER AB R H BI Williametz, 1b 3 0 1 1 Carroll, ss 3 0 0 0 Lacasse, 2b 3 0 0 0 Giove, ph 0 1 0 0 Patterson, 3b 3 0 2 1 Hyde, lf 4 0 0 0 Fanelli, cf 3 1 0 0 Pirruccio, rf 2 0 0 0 Skinner, lf 3 0 1 0 D’Amore, dh 2 0 0 0 Totals 26 2 4 2

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Cyr, cf 4 2 2 1 Chiaro, cf 1 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 4 3 2 2 Dibble, lf 0 0 0 0 Mikosz, ss 4 3 3 1 Gil, 3b 1 0 0 0 Gray, 3b 3 3 2 1 Topper, 2b 0 0 0 0 Babon, dh 3 1 1 3 McDonough, p 1 0 0 0 Sciota, c 3 4 3 1 Panarella, c 1 0 0 0 Cooney, rf 4 3 2 2 Mercier, 1b 3 1 2 4 Robarge, 1b 1 0 0 0 Leifert, 2b 4 1 1 1 Semmel, pr/ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 37 21 18 16

2B—Kohl, Mikosz, Gray, Cooney (2). BB—Williametz, Carroll, Giove, Patterson, Pirruccio, D’Amore, Kohl, Gray, Topper, Cooney, Mercier. HBP—Fanelli, Sciota. SAC—Babon.

Berlin 000 100 1 — 2 4 4

Southington 403 14-00 x — 21 18 2

BERLIN IP H ER BB K Vernacatola, L 3.0 8 7 0 2 Biscoglio 0.0 5 6 3 0 Valdesi 3.0 5 6 2 4 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Sheehan, W 4.0 3 0 5 4 McDonough 2.0 0 0 0 4 Viturale 1.0 1 1 1 0

Records—BHS, 3-4. SHS, 5-2.

Southington 9, Avon 0

Friday, April 28

At Buckingham Field, Avon

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Cyr, cf 4 0 0 0 Sheehan, ph 1 0 0 0 Kohl, lf 2 2 0 0 McIntyre, lf 1 0 1 2 Mikosz, p 4 1 0 0 Robarge, p 1 0 0 0 Gray, ss 3 0 1 2 Babon, 3b 3 2 2 1 Gil, 3b 0 0 0 0 Sciota, c 4 2 2 0 Cooney, rf 3 0 2 1 Mercier, 1b 2 0 2 0 Panarella, ph 1 1 1 0 Leifert, 2b 3 0 1 0 Semmel, 2b 1 1 1 0 Totals 33 9 13 6

AVON

PLAYER AB R H BI Olson, cf 1 0 0 0 Harris, ph 1 0 0 0 Dyer, 3b 1 0 0 0 Angus, 3b 0 0 1 0 J.Zarwanski, c 3 0 0 0 Jacobs, ss 3 0 1 0 K.Zarwanski, rf 3 0 1 0 Theriault, lf 3 0 0 0 Ollstead, 1b 3 0 0 0 Emery, dh 3 0 0 0 Boone, p 1 0 0 0 Zacchio, 2b 2 0 1 0 Totals 25 0 4 0

2B—McIntyre, Sciota, Cooney. BB—Kohl, Gray, Babon, Cooney, Olson (2), Dyer. HBP—Kohl. SAC—Mercier.

Southington 024 100 2 — 9 13 2

Avon 000 000 0 — 0 4 2

SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Mikosz, W 5.0 3 0 3 3 Robarge 2.0 0 0 0 0 AVON IP H ER BB K Boone, L 4.3 7 4 2 8 Dyer 1.7 2 0 2 1 Powell 1.0 4 2 0 0

Records—SHS, 6-2. AHS, 4-3.

Softball

Southington 2, NFA 1

Thursday, April 27

At Southington

NORWICH FREE ACADEMY

PLAYER AB R H BI Schrader, cf 3 1 1 0 Fleming, p 4 0 0 0 Gendron, c 3 0 1 1 Cote, ss 3 0 1 0 DiCocco, lf 2 0 0 0 Goltshall, 2b 3 0 1 0 Comeau, 1b 2 0 1 0 T.Nute, rf 3 0 0 0 J.Nute, 3b 2 0 0 0 Vincent, ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 26 1 5 1

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 0 0 0 Myrick, lf 2 1 1 0 June 1 0 0 0 Delorme, rf 3 0 2 0 Lamson, 3b 1 0 0 0 Ferrante, 1b 3 0 0 1 Scafariello, c 2 0 0 0 Beaupre, pr 0 0 0 0 Zazzaro, p 2 0 0 0 Aldieri, ph 1 0 0 0 Marotto, ss 3 1 1 0 Semmel, cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 22 2 4 1

2B—Gendron, Cote. BB—Schrader, DiCocco, Comeau, Lamson (2), Scafariello. HBP—Semmel. SAC—Woodruff, Semmel.

NFA 000 010 0 — 1 5 1

SOUTHINGTON 100 010 x — 2 4 0

NFA IP H ER BB K Fleming, L 6.0 4 1 3 6 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 7.0 5 1 3 8

Records—NFA, 9-1. SHS, 6-0.

Southington 26, Avon 0

(5 innings)

Friday, April 28

At Southington

AVON

PLAYER AB R H BI Braun, cf 3 0 0 0 Hards, ss 2 0 0 0 Haworth, 3b 2 0 0 0 Jacobs, 2b 2 0 0 0 Detora, p 2 0 0 0 Elwood, rf 2 0 0 0 Brown, 2b 1 0 0 0 Alexander, c 2 0 0 0 Cotto, lf 1 0 0 0 Totals 17 0 0 0

SOUTHINGTON

PLAYER AB R H BI Woodruff, 2b 3 1 1 0 Beaupre 3 1 1 0 June, lf 3 4 2 4 Delorme, rf 2 2 1 0 Malachowski 1 1 1 2 Lamson, 3b 2 2 1 2 Aldieri 2 1 0 1 Ferrante, 1b 2 1 1 1 Graff 1 1 1 1 Scafariello, c 2 2 1 1 Williams 1 1 1 1 Zazzaro, p 1 1 1 1 Picard 2 1 1 1 Theriault 1 0 0 0 Marotto, ss 1 2 1 2 Rocha 1 2 1 2 Semmel, cf 2 1 2 4 Waskowicz 1 2 0 0 Totals 31 26 17 23

HR—June (2). 2B—Rocha. BB—Hards, Haworth, Brown, Cotto, June (2), Delorme, Malachowski, Lamson, Ferrante, Graff, Zazzaro, Picard, Rocha (2), Waskowicz (2). HBP—Scafariello, Williams, Marotto.

Avon 000 00x x — 0 0 3

Southington 6-10-10 0xx x — 26 17 1

AVON IP H ER BB K Detora, L 4.0 17 15 13 0 SOUTHINGTON IP H ER BB K Zazzaro, W 1.0 0 0 1 1 Picard 2.0 0 0 0 3 Rocha 1.0 0 0 1 3 June 1.0 0 0 2 1

Records—AHS, 0-4. SHS, 7-0.

Golf

Southington 155, Windsor 235

Monday, April 24

Par 35

At Hawks Landing CC

Medalist: Colby Zegzdryn, SHS, 37.

WINDSOR (230)—1, Logan Doyle, 52; 2, Sean Harrington, 58; 3, Sam Driscoll, 60; 4, Zach Goupil, 65.

SOUTHINGTON (155)—1, Colby Zegzdryn, 37; 2, Nate L’Heureux, 38; 3, Mike Zera, 39; 4, C.J. McManus, 41.

Records—WHS, 0-10. SHS, 1-2.

Southington 155, Farmington 156

Wednesday, April 26

Par 36

At Farmington Country Club

Medalist (tie): Nate L’Heureaux, SHS, and Matt Gregory, FHS, 36.

SOUTHINGTON (155)—1, Nate L’Heureux, 36; 2, CamZegzdryn, 38; 3, Mike Zera, 39; 4, Colby Zegzdryn, 42.

FARMINGTON (156)—1, Matt Gregory, 36; 2, Chase Fountain, 37; 3, Kevin Zepp, 40; 4, Connor Pallazzo, 43.

Records—SHS, 2-2. FHS, 6-3.

Boys Tennis

Southington 5, Farmington 2

Monday, April 24

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Kumar Darsh, FHS, 6-2, 6-0; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Pierson Elliot, FHS, 7-5, 6-2; 3, Rohan Kataria, SHS, def. Kameron Modarressi, FHS, 6-1, 7-6 (4); 4, Jeffrey Duan, FHS, def. Erik Kryzanski, SHS, 6-4, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Krusang Patel-Neel Mirani, FHS, 0-6, 7-5, 10-4 (super tie breaker); 2, Jash Mirani-Parsa Pazooki, FHS, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Nate Zmaerlicki-Mike Loose, SHS, def. Rohit Limaye-Kailash Kalyanasundaram, FHS, 6-4, 6-3.

Records—FHS, 1-2. SHS, 2-1.

Southington 6, RHAM 1

Thursday, April 27

At Hebron

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Noah Dubitzky, RHAM, 6-3, 6-3; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Mike Dubitzky, RHAM, 6-4, 6-4; 3, Erik Kryzanski, SHS, def. Nolan Hemberger, RHAM, 6-4, 6-3; 4, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Brendan D’Amaddio, RHAM, 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. Grady Habict-Mackinly Yorgenson, RHAM, 6-3, 6-2; 2, James Larned-Kyle Hespeler, RHAM, def. Sam Johnson-Mike Listro, SHS, 6-1, 6-3; 3, Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Will Roser-John Miller, RHAM, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Records—SHS, 3-1. RHAM, 3-1.

Southington 7, Bulkeley-HMTCA 0

Friday, April 28

At Bulkeley HS, Hartford

SINGLES

1, Matt Balaoing, SHS, def. Randy Wah, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Mike Balaoing, SHS, def. Connor Pringle, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Nate Zmarlicki, SHS, def. Blu Htoo, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 4, Dan Pestillo, SHS, by forfeit

DOUBLES

1, Jon Kryzanski-Kevin Chudy, SHS, def. James Hughes-Chris Masgnett, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 2, Mike Listro-Sam Johnson, SHS, def. Adrian Shailzh-Ryan Soumphelphakely, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Mike Loose-Turner Rodman, SHS, def. Andrew Colon-Lucas Souvanaleth, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.

Records—SHS, 4-1. B-H, 0-4.

Girls Tennis

Farmington 6, Southington 1

Monday, April 24

At Farmington

SINGLES

1, Carolyn Szwed, FHS, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 6-0, 6-2; 2, Rachel Powell, FHS, def. Abby Murphy, SHS, 6-1, 7-5; 3, Elise Abreu, FHS, def. Molly Murphy, SHS, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 3-6; 4, Anusha Negera, FHS, def. Carolyn Callahan, SHS, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Halley Dopp-Joanne Le, FHS, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1; 2, Nidhi Patel-Michelle Mordasewiecz, FHS, def. Samantha Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, 6-3, 6-0; 3, Katie Powell-Ava Ferrari, FHS, def. Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Records—FHS, 2-1. SHS, 3-2.

Southington 7, Windsor 0

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Kristen Mathew, SHS, def. Aura Sofia Cardona, WHS, 6-1, 6-2; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Amanda Schwartz, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Molly Murphy, SHS, def. Sharon Spaulding, WHS, 6-1, 6-0; 4, Carolyn Callahan, SHS, def. Sophie Groestieu, WHS, 6-2, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Samantha Stanley-Nicole Ersando, WHS, 6-1, 6-0; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Ashley Huang-Astuanta Niang, WHS, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Chantelle Gimenez-Joelle Stublarec, SHS, def. Serena Wilson-Terry Jiang, WHS, 6-2, 6-1.

Records—WHS, 0-4. SHS, 4-2.

Southington 6, Bulkeley-HMTCA 1

Friday, April 28

At Southington

SINGLES

1, Raina Desai, B-H, def. Kristen Mathew, SHS, 7-5, 6-1; 2, Abby Murphy, SHS, def. Maizey Mabrysmith, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Gianna Wadowski, SHS, def. Blu Taw, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; Nebeeka Saha, SHS, def. Shafida Rojakamal, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.

DOUBLES

1, Abby Roy-Coral Tommervik, SHS, def. Corrina LaPlante-Kelly Zea, B-H, 6-0, forfeit; 2, Sam Barmore-Safiyah Pathan, SHS, def. Pow Moo-Miette Nepamaceno, B-H, 6-0, 6-0; 3, Jill Watson-Madison Beaudoin, SHS, def. Caroline Engell-Vijaya Rampertal, B-H, 6-0, 6-0.

Records—B-H, 0-6. SHS, 5-2.

Boys Volleyball

Southington 3, Lewis Mills 1

(25-23, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14)

Monday, April 24

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 7-for-11 serving, 1 attack, 7 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 7-for-9 serving, 2 aces, 5 assists, 2 attacks, 4 digs; Tim Walsh, 12-for-13 serving, 1 ace, 33 attacks, 16 kills, 9 digs; Rocco Possidento, 14 attacks, 7 kills, 2 blocks; Zack Morgan, 7-for-8 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 4 digs; Dan Hackerman, 15 attacks, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 0-for-1 serving, 2 attacks, 1 dig; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 12-for-15 serving, 1 ace, 37 assists, 13 attacks, 6 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Andrew Chavez, 4 digs; Nate Simard, 7-for-8 serving, 4 digs; Brian Durocher, 17-for-20 serving, 1 ace, 25 attacks, 7 kills, 13 digs; Connor Brush, 8-for-10 serving, 5 assists, 7 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs.

Lewis Mills : No stats available.

Records—LMHS, 2-4. SHS, 8-1.

Southington 3, Bulkeley 0

(25-17, 25-21, 25-17)

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 0-for-1 serving, 1 dig; Will Pfanzelt, 17-for-18 serving, 3 aces, 16 assists, 6 attacks, 1 kill, 2 digs; Tim Walsh, 3-for-4 serving, 1 ace, 8 attacks, 4 kills, 3 digs; Rocco Possidento, 3 attacks, 1 kill; Zack Morgan, 1-for-2 serving; Dan Hackerman, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 5 attacks, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig; Tyler Peruta, 2 attacks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 4-for-6 serving, 10 attacks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 4-for-4 serving, 8 assists, 2 digs; Jonathan Clark, 5 attacks, 5 blocks; Andrew Chavez, 5-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 attacks, 1 kills, 10 digs; Nate Simard, 13-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 1 attack, 1 dig; Brian Durocher, 3-for-3 serving, 1 ace, 6 attacks, 3 digs; Jonathan Pierson, 9 attacks, 3 kills; Connor Brush, 10-for-11 serving, 1 ace, 23 attacks, 9 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs.

Bulkeley : No stats available.

Records—BHS, 2-7. SHS, 9-1.

Southington 3, Simsbury 2

(22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8)

Friday, April 28

At Simsbury

HIGHLIGHTS— Southington : Niko Sophroniou, 6-for-6 serving, 2 aces, 1 attack, 5 digs; Will Pfanzelt, 13-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 6 assists, 16 attacks, 3 kills, 4 digs; Tim Walsh, 10-for-10 serving, 1 ace, 29 attacks, 7 kills, 1 block, 13 digs; Rocco Possidento, 2 attacks; Zack Morgan, 8-for-10 serving, 7 digs; Dan Hackerman, 17 attacks, 6 kills, 7 blocks, 1 dig; Dan Hunter, 10-for-14 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 25 attacks, 5 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Louis Gianacopolos Jr., 18-for-20 serving, 2 aces, 34 assists, 19 attacks, 5 kills, 4 blocks, 26 digs; Jonathan Clark, 20 attacks, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 1 digs; Andrew Chavez, 11-for-11 serving, 3 digs; Nate Simard, 9-for-9 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs; Brian Durocher, 8-for-10 serving, 31 attacks, 6 kills, 12 digs; Connor Brush, 4-for-6 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 18 attacks, 5 kills, 11 digs.

Simsbury : No stats available.

Records—Southington, 10-1. Simsbury, 3-6.

Girls Lacrosse

Farmington 21, Southington 7

Monday, April 24

At Southington

Farmington 10 11 — 21

Southington 03 04 — 07

First half—1, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 19:12; 2, Ali Sheehy, FHS, 18:05; 3, Addie Kilgore (Emily Gibney), SHS, 17:27; 4, Shayna Rogers, FHS, 15:15; 5, Gibney, SHS, 14:25; 6, Alma Thompson, FHS, 12:44; 7, Thompson, FHS, 11:57; 8, Mel Auclair, FHS, 10:54; 9, Thompson, FHS, 9:04; 10, Sheehy, FHS, 8:07; 11, Thompson, FHS, 6:22; 12, Thompson, FHS, 1:38; 13, Thompson, FHS, 1:10.

Second half—14, Gibney, SHS, 24:07; 15, Sheehy, FHS, 23:48; 16, Sarah Mafale (Altwies), SHS, 23:32; 17, Kelly Tragash, FHS, 20:03; 18, Sheehy, FHS, 19:29; 19, Kilgore, SHS, 17:28; 20, Sheehy, FHS, 15:58; 21, Molly Dobratz (Kilgore), SHS, 15:28; 22, Rogers, FHS, 14:45; 23, Sheehy, FHS, 13:36; 24, Rogers, FHS, 12:35; 25, Auclair, FHS, 9:36; 26, Michaela Tripputi, FHS, 8:10; 27, Rogers, FHS, 4:29; 28, Sheehy, FHS, 0:45.0.

Shots—FHS, 31. SHS, 15.

Saves—Allie Kawiecki, FHS, 8. Julia Wells, SHS, 10.

Records—FHS, 5-1. SHS, 6-1.

Southington 18, NFA 13

Thursday, April 27

At Southington

NFA 06 07 — 13

Southington 10 08 — 18

First half—1, Sarah Mafale, SHS, 23:41; 2, Lulu Potter, NFA, 23:14; 3, Molly Dobratz, SHS, 18:08; 4, Brooke Lynch (Sydney Brault), SHS, 17:34; 5, Dobratz (Emily Gibney), SHS, 12:49; 6, Katie Kelly, NFA, 12:17; 7, Mafale, SHS, 10:41; 8, Addie Kilgore, SHS, 8:47; 9, Mafale, SHS, 8:08; 10, Mikayla Porter, NFA, 6:53; 11, Potter, NFA, 4:35; 12, Jess Bryan, NFA, 4:26; 13, Hannah Jackman (Nicky Doran), SHS, 4:11; 14, Kilgore, SHS, 3:47; 15, Mafale (Doran), SHS, 2:32; 16, Kaley Ericson, NFA, 0:38.6.

Second half—17, Kelly, NFA, 24:08; 18, Mafale, SHS, 20:36; 19, Hallie Altwies, SHS, 19:57; 20, Kilgore, SHS, 16:09; 21, Ericson, NFA, 13:35; 22, Anna Laone, SHS, 8:33; 23, Altwies (Doran), SHS, 7:40; 24, Kilgore, SHS, 6:26; 25, Altwies, SHS, 4:54; 26, Ericson, NFA, 4:41; 27, GG Guerrier, NFA, 4:30; 28, Laone, SHS, 2:47; 29, Kelly, NFA, 2:16; 30, Ericson, NFA, 2:01; 31, Ericson, NFA, 1:14.

Shots—NFA, 23. SHS, 26.

Saves—Maya Conley, NFA, 8. Julia Wells, SHS, 10.

Records—NFA, 2-6. SHS, 7-1.

Boys Lacrosse

South Windsor 14, Southington 9

Tuesday, April 25

At South Windsor

Southington 04 03 06 01 — 09

South Windsor 03 02 02 02 — 14

Goals— SHS (9) : Matt Gunderson (2), Matt Thompson, Evan Johanns (2), Justin Nogueira, Ryan Mailhot, Tagan Welch, Brandon Slade. SWHS (14) : Todd Walter, Tyler Osh, Bennet Saylor, Alex Valente, Matt Greer (4), Connor Smith, Jake Klemba (3), Mike Grebler, Kyle Foley.

Assists— SHS (3) : Thompson, Johanns (2). SWHS (7) : Greer (3), Foley (4).

Shots—SHS, XX. SWHS, XX

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 16. Kyran Blackwen, SWHS, 7.

Records—SHS, 1-8. SWHS, 7-0.

North Haven 6, Southington 5

Thursday, April 27

At North Haven

Southington 01 01 02 01 — 05

North Haven 01 02 03 00 — 06

Goals— SHS (5) : Matt Gundersen, Ethan Thomson, Evan Johanns, Ryan Maillot, Justin Nogueira. NHHS (6) : Pu Saracino (2), Bowen Brennan, Zach Orth (2), Tom Dodae.

Assists— SHS (2) : Johanns, Gundersen. NHHS (5) : Dodae (2), Korbin Peccora, Saracino (2).

Shots—SHS, 21. NHHS, 20.

Saves—Garrett Brown, SHS, 14. Dustin Burns, NHHS, 16.

Records—SHS, 1-9. NHHS, 8-1.

Conard 8, Southington 3

Saturday, April 29

At Southington

Conard 03 01 03 01 — 08

Southington 01 01 01 00 — 03

Goals— CHS (8) : Ben Hollerback (2), John Gibbons (2), Johnny Lagoy, Grant O’Connor, Sam Lefante, Tim Simplicio. SHS (3) : Jake Walczak, Ethan Thomson, Dean Beauchiero.

Assists— CHS (1) : Grant O’Connor. SHS (1) : Justin Nogueira.

Shots—CHS, 22. SHS, 7.

Saves—Ramsey Henderson, CHS, 4. Garrett Brown, SHS, 14.

Records—CHS, 4-5. SHS, 1-10.

Boys Track

Southington 115, Avon 26

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 8:48.13.

4x100m relay—1, SHS, 45.59

110m hurdles—1, 1, Eligah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.8; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 16.3; 3, Mason Love, AHS, 18.3.

100m—1, Tyson Harris, SHS, 11.54; 2, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 11.85; 4, Zachary Tilsch, AHS, 11.86.

1600m—1, Sean Young, SHS, 4:48.81; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 4:50.15; 3, Jonathan Hernandez, AHS, 4:58.79.

400m—1, Cameron Coulombe, SHS, 54.5; 2, Joe Verderame, SHS, 55.97; 3, Venkata Patchigolla, AHS, 56.57.

300m IH—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 40.99; 2, Mason Love, AHS, 47.49; 3, Anish Rajamanickam, AHS, 48.71.

800m—1, Zach Bortoff, AHS, 2:08.52; 2, Shane Leone, SHS, 2:09.18; 3, Mark Murdy, SHS, 2:14.14.

200m—1, Brendan Taylor, SHS, 24.32; 2, Jack Terray, SHS, 24.44; 3, Joe Verderame, SHS, 24.61.

3200m—1, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 10:54.04; 2, Matt Penna, SHS, 10:58.8; 3, Ian Albreski, AHS, 11:20.76.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 3:43.93.

Javelin—1, Marek Cierniewski, AHS, 139’2”; 2, Paul Schweiger III, SHS, 131’9”; 6, Jacob Vecchio, SHS, 115’10”.

Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Dave Pastor, SHS, 39’3.5”; 3, Marek Cierniewski, AHS, 35’7.5”.

Discus—No scoring.

Long jump—1, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 21’3.5”; 2, Zachary Tilsch, AHS, 20’2”; 3, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 19’1”.

Triple jump—1, Jeff Hannigan, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 41’11”; 3, Mike Mauro, SHS, 39’10”.

Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, SHS, 12’0”; 2, Andrew Mascoli, AHS, 9’6”; 3, Russell Hotchkiss, SHS, 8’0”.

High jump—1, Mike Mauro, SHS, 5’6”; 2, Jack Terray, SHS, 5’6”; 3, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 5’6”.

Record—SHS, 2-1.

Southington 95, Wethersfield 46

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 8:48.13.

4x100m relay—1, WHS, 44.68.

110m hurdles—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 15.8; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 16.3; 3, Jacob Colbath, WHS, 17.22.

100m—1, Tevin Walker, WHS, 11.24; 2, Tyson Harris, SHS, 11.54; 3, Kolby Rogers, SHS, 11.85.

1600m—1, Sean Young, SHS, 4:48.81; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 4:50.15; 3, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 4:59.41.

400m—1, Matt Jablonka, WHS, 54.42; 2, Cameron Coulombe, SHS, 54.5; 3, Joe Verderame, SHS, 55.97.

300m IH—1, Elijah Rodriguez, SHS, 40.99; 2, Jacob Colbath, WHS, 45.04; 3, Brandon Domonkos, WHS, 45.92.

800m—1, Shane Leone, SHS, 2:09.18; 2, Mark Murdy, SHS, 2:14.14; 3, Griffin Grabowski, WHS, 2:16.02.

200m—1, Tevin Walker, WHS, 23.35; 2, Brendan Taylor, SHS, 24.32; 3, Jack Terray, SHS, 24.44.

3200m—1, Jordan McMeans, SHS, 10:54.04; 2, Garrett Tougas, WHS, 10:58.67; 3, Matt Penna, SHS, 10:58.8.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 3:43.93.

Javelin—1, Paul Schweiger III, SHS, 131’9”; 2, Dante Burgos, WHS, 125’11”; 3, Austin Harnsh, WHS, 125’7”.

Shot put—1, Jake Monson, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Dave Pastor, SHS, 39’3.5”; 3, Jarvis Keegan, SHS, 35’4.5”.

Discus—No scoring.

Long jump—1, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 21’3.5”; 2, Paul Stevenson, WHS, 20’4.5”; 3, George Stoughton, WHS, 19’5.5”.

Triple jump—1, Jeff Hannigan, SHS, 42’0”; 2, Anthony Mondo, SHS, 41’11”; 3, Mike Mauro, SHS, 39’10”.

Pole vault—1, Zach Burleigh, SHS, 12’0”; 2, Cameron Corazzo, WHS, 8’6”; 3, Russell Hotchkiss, SHS, 8’0”.

High jump—1, George Stoughton, WHS, 5’10”; 2, Mike Mauro, SHS, 5’6”; 3, Jack Terray, SHS, 5’6”.

Record—SHS, 3-1.

O’Grady Relays

Friday, April 28’Saturday, April 29

At Danbury HS

Overall team results—(32 teams) 1, Danbury, 78; 2, Trumbull, 55; 3, Seymour, 41.5; 4 (tie), New Milford and Weston, 34; 6, Shelton, 32; 7 (tie), Staples and Masuk, 28; 9, Newtown, 24; 10, Ridgefield, 22; 11, Wethersfield, 18; 12, Fairfield Ludlowe, 17.5; 13, Immaculate, 17; 14 (tie), Canton and Haddam Killingworth, 16; 16 (tie), Derby, Greenwich, and Bloomfield, 14; 19, East Lyme, 13; 20, New Canaan, 10; 21, Stonington, 9; 22, Nonnewaug, 8; 23 (tie), Pomperaug and Amity, 7; 25, Windsor, 6; 26 (tie) Darien and Joel Barlow, 5; 28 (tie), Southington, Branford, and St Joseph, 3; 31, Westhill, 2; 32, Crosby, 1.

Large team results—(12 teams) 1, Danbury, 101; 2, Shelton, 76; 3, Trumbull, 73; 4, Newtown, 63.5; 5, Ridgefield, 62; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 54.5; 7, Greenwich, 50.4999; 8, Southington, 35; 9, Amity, 33; 10, Staples, 15; 11, Westhill, 7; 12, Stamford, 5.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x1600m relay—(11 relays) 1, Darien, 18:19.98; 2, Trumbull, 18:42.69; 3, Haddam Killingworth, 18:45.9; 4, Staples, 19:07.73;

5, Southington (Shane Leone, Jordan McMeans, Conner Leone, Mark Murdy), 19:24.1; 6, Newtown, 19:46.78.

800m sprint medley—(13 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:34.84; 2, Windsor, 1:34.89; 3, Immaculate, 1:35.87; 4, Greenwich, 1:36.95; 5, Derby, 1:38.09; 6, Masuk, 1:39.66; 7, Southington (James Ringrose, Cameron Coulombe, Jack Terray, Tyson Harris), 1:39.77.

4x110m shuttle hurdle relay—(8 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:07.59; 2, Stonington, 1:09.73; 3, Windsor, 1:12.87; 4, Weston, 1:12.88; 5, Southington (Mike Mauro, Russell Hotchkiss, Craig McPherson, Elijah Rodriguez), 1:14.38; 6, Newtown, 1:17.01.

Hammer throw—(12 athletes) 1, Christian Sturm, St Paul, 157’2”; 2, Dallas Tuttle, Pomperaug, 122’7”; 3, Lou Duh, Masuk, 113’6”; 4, Billy Conlan, Seymour, 110’4”; 5, Cade Klarides’Ditria, Seymour, 107’3”; 6, Mike Charity, Masuk, 97’11”; 11, Robert Bunting, Southington, 66’0”.

4x100m relay—(27 relays) 1, Danbury, 42.71; 2, Greenwich, 43.97; 3, Windsor, 44.35; 4, Weston, 44.51; 5, Trumbull, 44.59; 6, East Lyme, 44.99; 9, Southington (Brendan Taylor, Ken Dowler, Ryan Middendorf, Joe Albanese), 46.14.

4x200m relay—(23 relays) 1, Danbury, 1:31.22; 2, Ridgefield, 1:34.15; 3, Wethersfield, 1:34.27; 4, Amity, 1:34.69; 5, Derby, 1:34.69; 6, New Milford, 1:35.34; 9, Southington (Brendan Taylor, Tyson Harris, Stephen Witte, John Carrierio), 1:36.95.

4x400m relay—(24 relays) 1, Weston, 3:26.03; 2, Danbury, 3:26.24; 3, Ridgefield, 3:28.66; 4, Staples, 3:29.44; 5, Derby, 3:32.74; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 3:32.84; 19, Southington (John Carreiro, Kyle Buchanan, Tyler Salzillo, Dan Butlien), 3:56.16.

1600m sprint medley relay—(29 relays) 1, Trumbull, 3:33.68; 2, Immaculate, 3:37.0; 3, Derby, 3:37.75; 4, Shelton, 3:38.0; 5, Greenwich, 3:38.5; 6, Branford, 3:39.37; 23, Southington (Jack Terray, Cameron Coulombe, Tyson Harris, Jeff Hannigan), 4:04.36.

High jump relay—(26 relays) 1, Trumbull, 10:25.88; 2, Masuk, 10:26.5; 3, Danbury, 10:31.21; 4, Joel Barlow, 10:38.04; 5, Weston, 10:57.35; 6, Shelton, 11:00.95; 15, Southington (Conner Leone, Teagan Duffy, Shane Leone, Mark Murdy), 11:20.08.

300m hurdles relay—(18 relays) 1, Shelton, 2:10.73; 2, Danbury, 2:11.11; 3, Canton, 2:12.73; 4, Weston, 2:13.56; 5, Masuk, 2:17.09; 6, East Lyme, 2:19.58; DQ, Southington (Elijah Rodriguez, Michael Mauro), 85.23.

6000m steeplechase relay—(11 relays) 1, Canton, 20:40.49; 2, Nonnewaug, 21:12.57; 3, Trumbull, 21:26.16; 4, New Milford, 21:41.75; 5, Ridgefield, 21:43.74; 6, Shelton, 22:21.78; 9, Southington (Sam Miranda, Lucca Riccio, Matt Penna), 23:42.0.

Long jump relay—(29 relays) 1, Trumbull, 62’5.5”; 2, Danbury, 61’5.0”; 3, Seymour, 59’7.25”; 4, Immaculate, 58’9.0”; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 56’3.25”; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 56’1.5”; 23, Southington (Kolby Rogers, Ian Agnew), 36’1.75”.

Triple jump relay—(22 relays) 1, Seymour, 128’1.75”; 2, Danbury, 123’5.5”; 3, Shelton, 119’3.75”; 4, New Milford, 118’0.75”; 5, Bloomfield, 115’4”; 6, Masuk, 110’9.5”; 17, Southington (Mike Mauro, Ian Agnew), 73’9.75”.

High jump relay—(19 relays) 1, Trumbull, 16’10”; 2, Wethersfield, 16’6”; 3, Danbury, 16’4”; 4, Newtown, 16’0”; 5, New Milford, 15’11”; 6, Staples, 15’10”; 13, Southington (Jake Beaupre, Cameron Clynes, Jeff Hannigan-NH), 10’5”.

Pole vault relay—(21 relays) 1, Weston, 33’6”; 2, Newtown, 32’6”; 3, Danbury, 32’3”; 4, East Lyme, 31’6”; 5, Trumbull, 30’3”; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 29’9”; 11, Southington (Zach Burleigh, Casey Selinske, Emerson Suski-NH), 20’0”.

Shot put relay—(31 relays) 1, Seymour, 130’6.75”; 2, New Canaan, 129’10.25”; 3, Masuk, 124’11.5”; 4, Staples, 121’9.25”; 5, Shelton, 119’1.75”; 6, Southington (Dave Pastor, Jake Monson, Keegan Jarvis), 116’3”.

Discus relay—(32 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 363’8”; 2, Seymour, 357’1”; 3, Newtown, 346’0”; 4, New Milford, 314’7”; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 309’5”; 6, Masuk, 305’0”; 30, Southington (Jake Monson, Zach MacDonald-DQ), 115’1”.

Javelin relay—(23 relays) 1, New Milford, 461’5”; 2, Staples, 441’11”; 3, Seymour, 427’7”; 4, Darien, 422’5”; 5, Immaculate, 408’11”; 6, Stonington, 400’0”; DQ, Southington (Dave Pastor, Mark Meade-DQ), 145’2”.

Girls Track

Southington 81, Avon 60

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:43.35.

4x100m relay—1, SHS, 52.43.

110m hurdles—1,Carly Carpino, AHS, 16.63; 2, Lily Scalise, SHS, 19.32; 3, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 19.89.

100m—1, Gina Lindley, AHS, 13.37; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 13.39; 3, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 13.64.

1600m—1, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 5:32.5; 2, Haley Gens, AHS, 5:34.93; 3, Rachel Martin, AHS, 5:40.74.

400m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:02.04; 2, Allie Brown, SHS, 1:06.15; 3, Ek Anya, AHS, 1:07.18.

300m IH—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 49.74; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS, 53.34; 3, Jacenda O’dwyer, AHS, 57.58.

800m—1, Emily Foley, AHS, 2:27.93; 2, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:29.73; 3, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 2:29.85.

200m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 27.08; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 27.83; 3, Samantha Przybylski, SHS, 28.14.

3200m—1, Haley Gens, AHS, 11:44.86; 2, Sara Leavens, AHS, 12:02.05; 3, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 12:05.5.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:27.99.

Javelin—1, Gabriella Mondo, SHS, 97’10”; 2, Olivia Hyun, AHS, 87’4”; 3, Alijah Vega, SHS, 87’0”.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 37’9.5”; 2, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 30’11.5”; 3, Leah Jackman, AHS, 28’10”.

Discus—No scoring.

Long jump—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 17’1”; 2, Hayley Dougela, AHS, 14’9”; 3, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 14’8”.

Triple jump—1, Carly Carpino, AHS, 34’1”; 2, Molly Milligan, AHS, 31’4”; 3, Aleah Livingston, WHS, 30’11.5”.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 10’9”; 2, Audrey Worth, AHS, 7’6”; 3, Katelyn Glendon, WHS, 7’6”.

High jump—1, Allie Brown, SHS, 4’10”; 2, Sydney Garrison, SHS, 4’8”; 3, Hayley Dougela, AHS, 4’8”.

Record—SHS, 1-1.

Southington 81, Westhersfield 60

Wednesday, April 26

At Southington

4x800m relay—1, SHS, 10:43.35.

4x100m relay—1, SHS, 52.43.

110m hurdles—1, Emma Peak, WHS, 19.12; 2, Zoe Adams, WHS, 19.21; 3, Lily Scalise, SHS, 19.32.

100m—1, Abby Connolly, SHS, 13.39; 2, Cenia Diluvio, WHS, 13.59; 3, Bianca Tata, WHS, 13.59.

1600m—1, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 5:32.5; 2, Bella Schroeder, WHS, 5:48.32; 3, Bella Samse, WHS, 6:04.82.

400m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 1:02.04; 2, Chi Ling, WHS, 1:05.7; 3, Allie Brown, SHS, 1:06.15.

300m IH—1, Zoe Adams, WHS, 52.18; 2, Marisa Matthews, SHS, 53.34; 3, Emma Peak, WHS, 54.15.

800m—1, Sarah Minkiewicz, SHS, 2:29.73; 2, Kate Kemnitz, SHS, 2:29.85; 3, Jane Rumley, WHS, 2:34.07.

200m—1, Natalie Verderame, SHS, 27.08; 2, Bianca Tata, WHS, 27.79; 2, Abby Connolly, SHS, 27.83.

3200m—1, Isabella Scalise, SHS, 12:05.5; 2, Bella Schroeder, WHS, 12:26.97; 3, Catherine Myers, SHS, 13:03.82.

4x400m relay—1, SHS, 4:27.99.

Javelin—1, Gabriella Mondo, SHS, 97’10”; 2, Jackie Samse, WHS, 92’11”; 3, Jane Rumley, WHS, 87’10”.

Shot put—1, Amanda Howe, SHS, 37’9.5”; 2, Breanna Flores, WHS, 33’8.5”; 3, Trinity Cardillo, SHS, 30’11.5”.

Discus—No scoring.

Long jump—1, Bianca Tata, WHS, 16’5”; 2, Caitlin Nardella, WHS, 14’9.5”; 3, Tayler Riddick, SHS, 14’8”.

Triple jump—1, Amy Oliviera, WHS, 31’4”; 2, Aleah Livingston, WHS, 30’11.5”; 3, Caitlin Nardella, WHS, 29’11”.

Pole vault—1, Megan Biscoglio, SHS, 10’9”; 2, Katelyn Glendon, WHS, 7’6”; 3, Kacia Hesseltine-Claf, WHS, 6’6”.

High jump—1, Allie Brown, SHS, 4’10”; 2, Sydney Garrison, SHS, 4’8”; 3, Amanda Brocki, SHS, 4’6”.

Record—SHS, 2-1.

O’Grady Relays

Friday, April 28’Saturday, April 29

At Danbury HS

Overall team results—(30 teams) 1, Bloomfield, 70; 2, Danbury, 63; 3, Shelton, 41.5; 4, Trumbull, 41.4999; 5, Ridgefield, 40; 6, Windsor, 35; 7, Newtown, 29.5; 8, Fairfield Ludlowe, 28.4999; 9, Greenwich, 23.4999; 10, Branford, 21; 11, Nonnewaug, 19; 12, Weston, 18; 13, St Joseph, 16; 14 (tie), Amity, Canton, and Southington, 14; 17, New Canaan, 13; 18, Immaculate, 11; 19, Staples, 10; 20, Wethersfield, 9; 21, Stonington, 8.5; 22 (tie), New Milford, Seymour, and Wilton, 8; 25, Haddam Killingworth, 7; 26 (tie), Pomperaug and Darien, 4; 28, Westhill, 3; 29, Brookfield, 2; 30, Stamford, 1.

Large school results—(12 teams) 1, Danbury, 101; 2, Shelton, 76; 3, Trumbull, 73; 4, Newtown, 63.5; 5, Ridgefield, 62; 6, Fairfield Ludlowe, 54.5; 7, Greenwich, 50.4999; 8, Southington, 35; 9, Amity, 33; 10, Staples, 15; 11, Westhill, 7; 12, Stamford, 5.5.

SELECTED INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

4x800m relay—(8 relays) 1, Immaculate, 21:54.08; 2, Trumbull, 22:19.91; 3, Haddam Killingworth, 22:40.26; 4, Southington (Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Sarah Minkiewicz, Isabella Scalise), 22:55.1; 5, Shelton, 22:56.5; 6, Greenwich, 23:23.9.

800 sprint medley—(5 relays) 1, Windsor, 1:51.72 ; 2, Danbury, 1:52.58; 3, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, Natalie Verderame), 1:53.4; 4, Staples, 1:54.32; 5, New Fairfield, 2:04.52.

4x100m shuttle hurdle relay—(8 relays) 1, Shelton, 1:09.69; 2, New Fairfield, 1:13.68; 3, Trumbull, 1:13.97; 4, Danbury, 1:14.41; 5, Windsor, 1:15.09; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 1:15.78; 8, Southington (Victoria Godlweski, Maddie Hepp, Julia McPherson, Lily Scalise), 1:21.07.

Hammer throw—(11 athletes) 1, Brittany Jones, Bloomfield, 163’0”; 2, Amanda Howe, Southington, 151’6”; 3, Nyla Pouncey, Bloomfield, 128’9”; 4, Justyce Wilson, Bloomfield, 114’9”; 5, Breanna Flores, Wethersfield, 111’6”; 6, Angela Tabor, Housatonic Regio, 108’9”; 7, Julia Groll, Southington, 106’0”.

4x100m relay—(27 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 48.2; 2, Danbury, 49.12; 3, Windsor, 49.6; 4, Ridgefield, 50.4; 5, Newtown, 50.95; 6, Westhill, 51.04; 22, Southington (Sam Przybylski, Jenna Sheehan, Meghan Sheline, Rylee Van Epps), 54.64.

4x200m relay—(21 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 1:43.35; 2, Danbury, 1:44.22; 3, Windsor, 1:47.17; 4, Canton, 1:51.5; 5, Newtown, 1:51.54; 6, Shelton, 1:52.18; 14, Southington (Jess Griffin, Danielle Flynn, Maddie Hepp, Natalia Rivera), 2:00.92.

4x400m relay—(19 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 4:04.67; 2, Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:05.95; 3, Danbury, 4:06.67; 4, Ridgefield, 4:09.53; 5, New Milford, 4:19.26; 6, Windsor, 4:21.02; 13, Southington (Logan Fischer, Danielle Flynn, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Meghan Sheline), 4:37.53.

4x800m relay—(24 relays) 1, Fairfield Ludlowe, 9:25.23; 2, Ridgefield, 9:25.95; 3, Danbury, 9:44.89; 4, New Canaan, 10:06.48; 5, Darien, 10:22.55; 6, Shelton, 10:23.44; 20, Southington (Katherine D’Agostino, Emily Blaszko, Anny Moquete-Volquez, Kailey Schmarr), 11:24.14.

1600 sprint medley—(29 relays) 1, Windsor, 4:22.88; 2, Amity, 4:26.35; 3, Immaculate, 4:27.66; 4, Shelton, 4:27.88; 5, Haddam Killingworth, 4:30.0; 6, Danbury, 4:30.56; 16, Southington (Sam Przybylski, Rylee Van Epps, Natalie Verderame, Marisa Matthews), 4:44.39.

Distance medley—(25 relays) 1, Greenwich, 12:28.56; 2, Danbury, 12:35.18; 3, Trumbull, 12:44.08; 4, Immaculate, 12:54.85; 5, Pomperaug, 13:06.28; 6, Haddam Killingworth, 13:07.69; 17, Southington (Maggie Meehan, Natalie Verderame, Sarah Minkiewicz, Kate Kemnitz), 13:48.12.

6000m steeplechase relay—(10 relays) 1, Trumbull, 24:27.68; 2, Nonnewaug, 24:54.98; 3, Ridgefield, 25:39.3; 4, Canton, 25:45.19; 5, Wilton, 26:25.08; 6, New Milford, 26:54.75; 8, Southington (Amanda Perkowski, Natalia Adamczyk, Kailey Schmarr), 28:03.46.

Long jump relay—(25 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 51’1.75”; 2, Danbury, 46’0”; 3, Trumbull, 44’11”; 4, Weston, 44’8.5”; 5, Seymour, 43’6.25”; 6, Wilton, 42’11”; 21, Southington (Tayler Riddick, Allison Krampitz), 28’1”.

Triple jump relay—(24 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 102’6”; 2, St Joseph, 101’5”; 3, Nonnewaug, 100’3.5”; 4, Danbury, 98’0.5”; 5, Shelton, 98’0”; 6, Trumbull, 93’7”; 21, Southington (Alijah Vega, Gabriella Mondo), 55’7”.

High jump relay—(19 relays) 1, Trumbull, 14’4”; 2, Ridgefield, 14’2”; 3, Greenwich, 13’9”; 3, Shelton, 13’9”; 5, Branford, 13’8”; 6 (tie), Newtown and Fairfield Ludlowe, 13’5”; 13, Southington (Sydney Garrison, Allie Brown), 9’6”.

Shot put relay—(30 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 112’9.75”; 2, Shelton, 98’10.5”; 3, Danbury, 90’0.5”; 4, Newtown, 87’6.5”; 5, Wethersfield, 86’4.25”; 6, New Canaan, 84’8.5”; 17, Southington (Trinity Cardillo, Deborah Hannigan, Lauren Laius), 75’3”.

Discus relay—(28 relays) 1, Bloomfield, 294’0”; 2, Southington (Amanda Howe, Trinity Cardillo, Deborah Hannigan), 274’4”; 3, Newtown, 251’4”; 4, New Canaan, 236’3”; 5 (tie), Stonington and Trumbull, 229’3”.

Javelin relay—(26 relays) 1, Staples, 276’10”; 2, St Joseph, 263’8”; 3, Branford, 252’10”; 4, Southington (Gabriella Mondo, Alijah Vega, Jess Griffin), 252’4”; 5, Amity, 245’8”; 6, Wethersfield, 243’1”.