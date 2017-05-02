Patriots swat the Bees

CROUSE HOMERS IN 12-1 LOSS TO SOMERSET

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Crouse homers in 2nd straight game as Bees fall to Patriots 12-1 in series opener. Game 2 is tomorrow at 6:35 PM! #NewBritainVsEverybody

The Game Changed When…: 8 different batters came to the plate for Somerset in the top of the 1st inning, getting Fornataro and the Bees in some early trouble. 4 runners would come across to score, giving the Patriots the early 4-0 lead.

Pitchers of Record: W: Teasley (1-0) | L: Fornataro (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Carlos Guzman (Somerset) – 2-5, HR, 4 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 1 RBI

Next Game: Tuesday, May 2nd, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Somerset Patriots (7-4) at New Britain Bees (4-6)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jason Jarvis (0-0, 3.38) | Somerset: Logan Darnell (0-1, 7.20)

Promotions – Every Tuesday home game is Two-Fer Tuesday! All fans can take advantage of a special buy one, get one free ticket offer when they purchase tickets online, just enter promo code “BOGO” at checkout! Tickets must be purchased on the day of the game. Limit four total tickets per transaction.

Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Michael Crouse has hit a home run in back to back games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 150…The Bees have hit 10 home runs this season and only allowed 5 by their opponents…Craig Maddox’s on base streak has been snapped at 9 games.