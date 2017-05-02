Obituary: Josephine (Calderone) Dorzens, 90

Josephine (Calderone) Dorzens, 90, of Southington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Alzheimer’s Resource Center. She had been the loving wife of the late Russell R. Dorzens for 50 years.

Born on March 14, 1927 in New Britain to the late John and Liboria (Preti) Calderone, she had been a longtime Southington resident.

Josephine was a member of the First Congregational Church in Southington for nearly 65 years where she was active in various church groups throughout the years. Josephine enjoyed crafting, baking, and cooking. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.

She is survived by two children; son, Robert Dorzens and his wife Lisa of Plantsville and daughter, Gail Poplaski of North Reading, MA; six grandchildren; sister, Lillian Urbanski of Canton and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Poplaski; 4 brothers, Jimmy, Dominic, Vito and Patrick Calderone and 2 sisters, Mary Piangozzi and Anne Gibilisco.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

