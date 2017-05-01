Scoreboard: Sports results on Wednesday, April 26

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Wednesday, April 26. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Golf: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win by edging out Farmington (31.829) by one-stroke, 155-156, at Farmington Country Club. The Knights will be back on the links next week when they host nonconference Cheshire (27.267) on Monday, May 1 and divisional Simsbury (20.5) on Wednesday, May 3, meeting up with the Trojans again on Friday, May 5 for a road match at Simsbury Farms Country Club. The Trojans are currently seventh in Division I. Southington is currently 2-2 overall with an average course rating of 26.25.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington competed in its first double dual meet of the season by hosting Avon and Wethersfield. Both programs swept their opponents. The Blue Knights defeated Avon, 115-26, and Wethersfield, 95-46. The Lady Knights defeated both Avon and Wethersfield by a count of 81-60. The following males finished first: Elijah Rodriguez in the 110m hurdles (15.8) and 300m hurdles (40.99); the 4x800m relay (8:48.13); Sean Yong in the 1600m run (4:48.81); Jordan McMeans in the 3200m run (10:54.04); the 4x400m relay (3:43.93); Jake Monson in the shot put (42’); Anthony Mondo in the long jump (21’3.5”); Jeffrey Hannigan in the triple jump (42’); and Zach Burleigh in the pole vault (12’). Monson, Hannigan, and Mauro (triple jump, 39’10”) qualified for the Class LL meet. Mondo improved his state marks in the long jump and triple jump (41’11”). Tyson Harris improved his state time in the 100m dash (11.54). Rodriguez tied his state time in the 110m hurdles.

The following females finished first: Natalie Verderame in the 400m dash (1:02.04) and 200m dash (27.08); Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Amanda Perkowski, and Anny Moquete in the 4x800m relay (10:43.35); Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, and Natalie Verderame in the 4x100m relay (52.43); Kemnitz in the 1600m run (5:32.5); Sarah Minkiewicz in the 800m run (2:29.73); the 4x400m relay (4:27.99); Gabriella Mondo in the javelin throw (97’10”); Amanda Howe in the shot put (37’9.5”); Allie Brown in the high jump (4’10”); and Megan Biscoglio in the pole vault (10’9”). Minkiewicz, G. Mondo, Kemnitz (800m run, 2:29.85), Isabella Scalise (3200m run, 12:05.5), and Sydney Garrison (high jump, 4’8”) qualified for the state meet. Kemnitz also improved her state time in the 1600m run. Brown improved her state mark in the high jump. The discus throw was cancelled, due to wet turf. Southington will wrap up the week with a road trip to the 37th annual O’Grady Relays at Danbury High School from Friday to Saturday. Both programs are currently 3-1 overall.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their fourth win on the year by recording their second shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep of Windsor (0-4) at home. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew, No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 singles Molly Murphy, and No. 4 singles Carolyn Callahan won in straight sets. A. Murphy did not drop a single game. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik, No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan, and No. 3 doubles Chantelle Gimenez and Joelle Stublarec won in straight sets as well. Barmore and Pathan did not drop a single game. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-4) on Friday. Southington is currently 4-2 overall.

Boys Volleyball: The Blue Knights earned their sixth-straight win on the year by recording their fifth shutout of the season with a 3-0 sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-17) of Bulkeley (2-7) at home. Connor Brush (9 digs, 3 blocks) paced the offense with nine kills and went 10-for-11 serving with an ace. William Pfanzelt (2 digs) dished out 16 assists and went 17-for-18 behind the service line with three aces. Andrew Chavez anchored the defense with 10 digs, and Jonathan Clark finished with five blocks at the net. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to Simsbury (3-5) on Friday. Southington is currently 9-1 overall.

