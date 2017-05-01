Scoreboard: Sports results on Thursday, April 27

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Thursday, April 27. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights dropped their seventh-straight game after falling by a goal, 6-5, at North Haven (8-1). The Knights trailed by a goal, 3-2, at halftime, but knotted the score with the first goal of the second half. However, three-straight goals from the Indians in the third quarter kept the game just out of reach for the Knights. Southington scored the lone goal of the fourth quarter at the 10-minute mark. Matt Gundersen (6 shots, 1 assist), Ethan Thomson (5 shots), Evan Johanns (2 shots, 1 assist), Ryan Mailhot (2 shots), and Justin Nogueira (2 shots) each accounted for Southington’s goals. Garrett Brown saved 14 shots in the cage. Southington took 21 shots on goal and committed five penalties. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host Conard (3-5) in their first regional game of the season on Saturday. Southington is currently 1-9 overall.

Girls Lacrosse: After suffering their first loss of the season against Farmington on Monday, the Lady Knights responded by qualifying for the Class L tournament for the first time since 2014 with an 18-13 win over NFA (2-6) at home. The Knights took a 10-6 lead at halftime with the help of three 3-0 runs in the first half, but a 5-2 run in the second half helped the Knights seal the victory. Sarah Mafale (10 shots) paced the offense with five goals. Addie Kilgore (8 shots) backed Mafale with four goals. Nicky Doran dished out three assists. Kilgore and Brook Lynch recovered four groundballs each. Julia Wells saved 10 shots in the cage. Southington took 31 shots on goal. The Knights will look to fight for better seeding in the state tournament next week when they begin a four-game road trip starting with Rockville (2-4) on Monday, May 1, regional South Windsor (5-2) on Wednesday, May 3, and regional Glastonbury (4-4) on Friday, May 5. South Windsor is currently eighth in Class L. Southington is currently 7-1 overall and tied for second with Conard (7-1) behind Greenwich (8-1) in Class L.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year by earning their sixth-straight win in a one-run victory over NFA (9-1) at home. The Wildcats are currently tied for fourth in Class LL. The Knights jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Frankie Ferrante drove in Sarah Myrick on a fielder’s choice in the first inning, but the Wildcats tied the game with a run off a double with two outs in the fifth. Chrissy Marotto led the seventh off with a bunt and moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt by Katie Semmel. Michelle Woodruff laid down a slap bunt and made it to first on an errand throw by the third baseman. A throw to home wasn’t in time to catch Marotto from scoring the game-winning run on a slide at the plate. Amanda Delorme went 2-for-3 in the game, as Southington mustered just four hits, but committed no errors. Kara Zazzaro threw a complete game on the circle with nine strikeouts, allowing five hits, three walks, and one earned run. The Knights will wrap up the week when they host regional Avon (0-3) on Friday.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights earned their second-straight win with a 6-1 victory at RHAM (3-1). No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Erik Kryzanski, No. 4 singles Nate Zmarlicki, and No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy won in straight sets. No. 3 doubles Mike Loose and Turner Rodman rallied back to take their match in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, after dropping the first set. No. 2 doubles Sam Johnson and Mike Listro fell in straight sets. The Knights will wrap up the week when they travel to regional Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-3) on Friday. Southington is currently 3-1 overall.

