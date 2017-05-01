Scoreboard: Sports results on Saturday, April 29

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Saturday, April 29. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Boys Lacrosse: The Blue Knights were eliminated from postseason contention after falling, 8-3, to Conard (4-5) at home in their first regional contest of the season. The Chieftains led the Knights, 4-2, at halftime, as the Knights scored just one goal in the second half. The Knights gave up three goals within the final 28 seconds of the first quarter. Ethan Thomson (1 shot), Jake Walczak (3 shots), and Dean Bauchiero (2 shots) scored for Southington’s three goals. Justin Nogueira contributed with an assist. Hunter Forrest and Eli Steindl recovered four ground balls each. Garrett Brown saved 14 shots in the cage. Southington took 13 shots on goal and committed two penalties. The Knights will be back on the turf next week when they host regional Simsbury (6-3) on Thursday, May 4 in their lone game of the week. Simsbury is currently tied for 10th in Class L. Southington is currently 1-10 overall.

Outdoor Track & Field: Southington traveled to Danbury High School to compete in the 37th annual O’Grady Relays, held from Friday, April 28 to Saturday, April 29. The Lady Knights tied for 14th overall with 14 points out of 30 teams with Amity and Canton, finishing eighth with 35 points out of 12 teams in the large school rankings. The Blue Knights tied for 28th overall with three points with Branford and St. Joseph, tying for seventh with 32 points out of 12 teams with Amity and Fairfield Ludlowe in the large school rankings. Bloomfield (70) finished first overall on the girls side, and Danbury (78) finished first on the boys side. Danbury took first for both boys and girls in the large school rankings. Top individual female performances from the meet included the following: Amanda Howe in the discus throw relay (1st/77, 133’5”) and hammer throw (2nd/11, 151’6”), Sydney Garrison in the high jump relay (4th/50, 4’10”), Gabriella Mondo in the javelin throw relay (12th/68, 87’5”), Trinity Cardillo in the shot put relay (13th/82, 30’2.5”), Tayler Riddick in the long jump relay (T18th/68, 14’9”), Amanda Perkowski in the 2000m steeplechase relay (24th/34, 9:11.53), and Alijah Vega in the triple jump relay (T51st/62, 28’). Southington’s girls team took second in the discus throw relay with a total mark of 274’4”, behind Bloomfield (294’). Howe broke her own school record in the discus throw (132’3”) and hammer throw (136’2”), improving her Class LL mark in the discus. Both marks were set last season. Garrison improved her state mark in the high jump. Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Abby Connolly, and Natalie Verderame in the 800m sprint medley (3rd/5, 1:53.4) held the highest finish for Southington’s girls relays. Riddick, Przybylski, Connolly, and Verderame broke the school record (2:00.94) in the 800m sprint medley relay with a time of 1:53.4. That record was set by Jessica Howe, Sarah Palko, Kelsea Allen, and Raquel Romano in 2015. Przybylski, Jenna Sheehan, Megan Sheline, and Rylee Van Epps qualified for the state meet in the 4x100m relay (54.64). Top individual male performances included the following: Dave Pastor in the javelin throw relay (11th/88, 145’2”) and shot put relay (16th/86, 41’7”), Elijah Rodriguez in the 300m hurdles relay (2nd/68, 41.92), Zach Burleigh in the pole vault relay (T8th/44, 11’6”), Jake Monson in the discus throw relay (13th/85, 115’1”), Jake Beaupre in the high jump relay (T17th/44, 5’4”), Michael Mauro in the triple jump relay (18th/52, 38’7”), Kolby Rogers in the long jump relay (T25th/73, 18’9.75”), and Samuel Miranda in the 2000m steeplechase relay (30th/43, 7:48.15). Southington’s boys team took sixth in the shot put relay with a total mark of 116’3”. Pastor qualified for the state meet in the javelin throw and improved his state mark in the shot put. Monson qualified for the state meet in the discus throw. Mauro qualified for the state meet in the 300m hurdles (43.21). Shane Leone, Jordan McMeans, Conner Leone, Mark Murdy in the 4x1600m relay (5th/11, 19:24.1) and Mauro, Russell Hotchkiss, Craig McPherson, and Rodriguez in the 4x110m shuttle hurdles (5th/8, 1:14.38) held the highest finishes for Southington’s boys relays. Cameron Coulombe, Joe Verderame, Jack Terray, and Jimmy Ringrose set a new school record in the 800m sprint medley relay with a time of 1:39.77. Brendan Taylor, Kenneth Dowler, Ryan Middendorf, and Joseph Albanese qualified for the state meet in the 4x100m relay (46.14). On Friday, Megan Biscoglio took first out of 15 athletes in the pole vault with a mark of 11’ at the Greater Bristol Invitational at Bristol Central High School as the only Southington athlete to compete in the event. Southington will be back in action next week when they travel to Simsbury on Tuesday, May 2 for a 3:45 p.m. dual meet. Both programs are currently 3-1 overall.

**Southington Spring Records**

Regular Season:

Week 1: 7-5 (7-5).

Week 2: 17-9 (10-4).

Week 3: 29-16 (12-7).

Week 4: 48-21 (19-5).

Remaining Undefeated Teams—Softball (7-0).

Teams Qualified for State Tournaments—Girls Lacrosse (7-1), Boys Volleyball (10-1).

Teams Eliminated from State Tournaments—Boys Lacrosse (1-10).

Males Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

110m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 15.8, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 16.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

300m Hurdles—Elijah Rodriguez, 40.93 (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard; Michael Mauro, 43.21, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

100m Dash—Stephen Witte, 10.91, 4/5 at Glastonbury; John Carreiro, 11.43, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Quindran Quintin-Cole, 11.44, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Joseph Albanese, 11.56, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tyson Harris, 11.54 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

400m Dash—Tyson Harris, 53.46, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

800m Run—Jeffrey Hannigan, 2:05.47, 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

4x100m Relay—45.59, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; 45.87, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

4x800m Relay—8:48.13, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Shane Leone, Conner Leone, Sean Young, Anthony Riccio, 8:48.41, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Long Jump—Anthony Mondo, 21’3.5” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kolby Rogers, 20’6.5”, 4/18 vs. Conard.

Triple Jump—Jeffrey Hannigan, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Anthony Mondo, 41’11” (2nd improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Michael Mauro, 39’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Shot Put—Jake Monson, 42’, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; David Pastor, 41’7” (1st improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Discus Throw—Jake Monson, 115’1”, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Javelin Throw—David Pastor, 145’2”, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Pole Vault—Zach Burleigh, 12’3” (1st improved), 4/18 vs. Conard.

Females Qualified for the Class LL Meet:

300m Hurdles—Rylee Van Epps, 50.66, 4/18 vs. Conard.

100m Dash—Samantha Przybylski, 13.12, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 13.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

200m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 26.68, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Abby Connolly, 26.92 (1st improved), 4/5 at Record Journal Invitational; Samantha Przybylski, 27.59, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

400m Dash—Natalie Verderame, 61.34, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

800m Run—Sarah Minkiewicz, 2:29.73, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Kate Kemnitz, 2:29.85, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

1600m Run—Kate Kemnitz, 5:32.5 (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

3200m Run—Isabella Scalise, 12:05.5, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

4x100m Relay—Tayler Riddick, Abby Connolly, Samantha Przybylski, Natalie Verderame, 51.4 (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard; Meghan Sheline, Abby Connolly, Kate Ierardi, Natalie Verderame, 52.21, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Tayler Riddick, Samantha Przybylski, Allie Brown, Rylee Van Epps, 52.24, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Samantha Przybylski, Jenna Sheehan, Megan Sheline, Rylee Van Epps, 54.64, 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

4x800m Relay—Kate Kemnitz, Marissa Mathews, Anny Moquete, Sarah Minkiewicz, 10:34.52, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Kate Kemnitz, Marisa Matthews, Amanda Perkowski, Anny Moquete, 10:43.35, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Long Jump—Tayler Riddick, 15’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

Triple Jump—Tayler Riddick, 32’7”, 4/5 at Glastonbury.

High Jump—Allie Brown, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield; Amanda Brocki, 4’8”, 4/18 vs. Conard; Sydney Garrison, 4’10” (1st improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Shot Put—Amanda Howe, 39’2.25”, 4/5 at Glastonbury; Trinity Cardillo, 33’7.5” (1st Improved), 4/13 at Record Journal Invitational.

Discus Throw—Amanda Howe, 133’5” (school record, 2nd improved), 4/29 at O’Grady Relays.

Javelin Throw—Gabriella Mondo, 97’10”, 4/26 vs. Avon/Wethersfield.

Pole Vault—Megan Biscoglio, 11’1” (school record), 4/18 vs. Conard.

