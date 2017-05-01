Scoreboard: Sports results on Friday, April 28

These are the results for Southington High School’s varsity contests for Friday, April 28. For more in-depth coverage, read next week’s Southington Observer.

Baseball: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win by recording their third shutout of the season with a 9-0 blanking of Avon (4-3) on the road. Southington finished the game with 13 hits and committed two errors. Jake Babon went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Matt Sciota went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a double. Brayden Cooney went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a double, and a walk. John Mikosz started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings with three strikeouts, allowing just three walks and two hits. Bailey Robarge relieved Mikosz to close out, allowing just two hits. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak next week with games against regional NW Catholic (5-3) on Monday, May 1, divisional Glastonbury (5-4) on Wednesday, May 3, divisional Conard (6-3) on May 5, and nonconference Greenwich (4-7) on Saturday, May 6. Southington is currently 6-2 overall and tied for eighth in Class LL.

Softball: The Lady Knights remained perfect on the year with their largest win of the season in a 26-0 rout of Avon (0-4) at home. The win was their second shutout of the season. The Knights posted 10 runs each in the second and third innings and finished the game with 23 RBIs, 16 hits, and one error. Mikaela June went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, three runs scored, a pair of home runs, and a walk. Katie Semmel went 2-for-2 with four RBIs, a run scored, and a triple. Abby Lamson (1-for-2) hit a home run as well. Kara Zazzaro started on the circle and threw the first inning with one strikeout and a walk. Delaney Picard relieved Zazzaro to go the next two innings with three strikeouts. Maddy Rocha (3 strikeouts, 1 walk) and Julia Theriault (2 walks, 1 strikeout) combined for four strikeouts in the fourth and fifth innings, as the four pitchers combined for a no-hitter shutout. The Knights will look to stay undefeated on the season next week when they play five games in five consecutive days. Those games include regional NW Catholic (2-6) on Monday, May 1, nonconference Westhill (8-1) on Tuesday, May 2, divisional Glastonbury (7-0) on Wednesday, May 3, divisional Hall (1-4) on Thursday, May 4, and divisional Conard (0-8) on Friday, May 5. Westhill is currently eighth in Class LL. Southington is currently 7-0 overall and tied with Cheshire (9-0) and Glastonbury for first in Class LL.

Boys Tennis: The Blue Knights earned their third-straight win and recorded their second shutout of the season at Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-4) with a 7-0 sweep. No. 1 singles Matt Balaoing, No. 2 singles Mike Balaoing, No. 3 singles Nate Zmarlicki, No. 1 doubles Jon Kryzanski and Kevin Chudy, No. 2 doubles Mike Listro, and No. 3 doubles Mike Loose and Turner Rodman won in straight sets without dropping a single game. No. 4 singles Dan Pestillo won by forfeit. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak next week when they travel to divisional Hall (6-1) on Monday, May 1, and return home to host Wethersfield (4-2) on Wednesday, May 3 and divisional Glastonbury (7-1) on Friday, May 5. Hall and Wethersfield are both ranked in the top 10 of Class L. Glastonbury is currently tied for third in Class LL. Southington is currently 4-1 overall and seventh in Class LL.

Girls Tennis: The Lady Knights earned their second-straight win with a 6-1 victory over Bulkeley-HMTCA Co-op (0-6) at home. No. 2 singles Abby Murphy, No. 3 Gianna Wadowski, No. 4 singles Nebeeka Saha, No. 2 doubles Sam Barmore and Safiyah Pathan, and No. 3 doubles Jill Watson and Madison Beaudoin won in straight sets without dropping a single game. No. 1 doubles Abby Roy and Coral Tommervik won in straight sets following a forfeiture from their opponents in the second set, 6-0, 3-0. No. 1 singles Kristen Mathew fell in straight sets to Bulkeley’s Raina Desai, 7-5, 6-1. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak next week when they host divisional Hall (4-2) on Monday, May 1, and hit the road for Rocky Hill (3-1) on Tuesday, May 2 and divisional Glastonbury (6-1) on Friday, May 5. Glastonbury is currently tied for fifth in Class LL. Southington is currently 5-2 overall.

Boys Volleyball: In their first five-setter of the season, the Blue Knights earned their seventh-straight win with a 3-2 victory (22-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22, 15-8) at Simsbury (3-6). Lou Gianacopolos Jr. (5 kills) dished out 34 assists and anchored the defense with 26 digs. Gianacopolos Jr. also went 18-for-20 serving with a pair of aces. Jonathan Clark (3 blocks) paced the offense with eight kills. Dan Hackerman (6 kills) led the team in front of the net with seven blocks. Tim Walsh (1 block) contributed with 13 digs and seven kills. The Knights will look to extend their winning streak next week when they host regional Maloney (5-4) on Monday, May 1, and hit the road for regional Glastonbury (5-4) on Wednesday, May 3 and East Hartford (7-0) on Friday, May 5. Maloney is currently tied for fourth in Class M. East Hartford is currently tied for first with Darien (11-0) and Cheshire (9-0) in Class L. Southington is right behind in fourth with an overall record of 10-1.

