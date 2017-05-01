Obituary: Stephen Louise Robert DeSapio, 81

Stephen Louis Robert DeSapio, 81, of Southington, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday April 27, 2017. He was the husband of the late Mary Ann DeSapio. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on December 26, 1935, and was the son of the late Joseph and Helen DeSapio. Stephen had served in the US Army.

Stephen is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Wotton and her partner Deborah Norman of Hamden, grandchildren Daniel and Matthew Wotton along with a sister Dorothy Byers of PA. He was predeceased by a sister Antoinette Agate and a brother Joseph DeSapio Jr.

Services will be held on Tuesday May 2 at 11 AM at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home 211 N. Main St. in Southington. Burial with military honors will be in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown. Visitation will be on Monday from 5-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial donations may made to New Beginning’s For Life 251 Main St. Colchester, CT. 06415 ( Stephen DeSapio Memorial Tomato Garden)

For online condolences visit www.dellavecchiafh.com