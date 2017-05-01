Bees weekend recap

DUCKS DEFEAT BEES IN ROAD OPENER MADDOX HITS 3 RUN BLAST IN 4-3 LOSS

In 140 Characters or Less: Craig Maddox hits his 2nd home run of the year in New Britain’s 4-3 loss to the Ducks. Game 2 tomorrow at 6:35 PM #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…Long Island sent 9 batters to the plate in the bottom of the 7 th inning and scored 4 runs to take a 4-3 lead. New Britain had led from the 1st inning onward until that point.

Pitchers of Record: W: Zac Treese (1-0) | L: Simon (1-1) | SV: Aardsma (1) Player(s) of the Game: Elmer Reyes (Long Island) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI | Craig Maddox (New Britain) – 1-4, HR, 3 RBI

Bees Buzz: Jonathan Pettibone has pitched 8 1/3 innings so far this season, allowing no runs and only 6 hits…Steve Carrillo and Craig Maddox extend their on base streaks to 7 consecutive games…The Bees have hit at least one home run in 9 of their last 10 games dating back to last season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 148. About the New Britain Bees The New Britain Bees are in their second season of play as a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play at New Britain Stadium.

BEES SNAP LOSING SKID, EVEN SERIES WITH DUCKS BULLPEN TOSSES 4 SCORELESS INNINGS IN 3-2 WIN

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees end 4 game losing streak with victory over Long Island!

The Game Changed When… The Bees came to bat in the top half of the 4th inning, down 2-0, sending seven batters to the plate. Jovan Rosa, Craig Maddox, and Conor Bierfeldt each drove in a run in the inning to give New Britain a 3-2 lead, which they would hold through the rest of the game.

Pitchers of Record: W: Dupra (2-0) | L: Melville (0-1) | SV: Beimel (2) Player(s) of the Game: Jovan Rosa (New Britain) – 1-4, 1 R, 1 RBI | Angelo Songco (Long Island) – 2-4, 1 R, 2 RBI

Bees Buzz: Each of the three Bees wins this season have come during weekend games…James Skelton leads the Atlantic League in walks after drawing 2 tonight to give him 9 on the season…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 149…Craig Maddox and Steve Carrillo both extend their on base streaks to 8 consecutive games…New Britain is now 3-0 when having the lead after 7 innings of play.

BEES TAKE RUBBER MATCH VS. LONG ISLAND PAIR OF HOME RUNS PUSH BEES PAST DUCKS 5-1

In 140 Characters or Less: Homers by Crouse and Bierfeldt lead the Bees to clinch the series victory over Long Island!

The Game Changed When… Conor Bierfeldt put New Britain on the board with a 2 run home run in the 6th inning, giving the Bees a 2-0 lead. Pitchers of Record: W: Marzi (1-1) | L: Crider (0-1)

Player(s) of the Game: Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 2-4, HR, 2 RBI | Matt Larkins (Long Island) – 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K

Next Game: Monday, May 1st, 6:35 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Michael Baca earned his first professional career hit, a single in the top of the 5th inning…Michael Crouse hit the first triple for the Bees of the season in the 4th inning…Conor Bierfeldt is now the leader among active Atlantic League players in home runs with 4…The Bees have hit 9 home runs this season and have only allowed 4 by their opponents…New Britain is now 4-0 this season on weekend games.