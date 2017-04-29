Letter: YMCA thanks locals during National Volunteer Week

To the editor:

In celebration of National Volunteer Week (April 23 to April 29), we’d like to thank all of the countless number of volunteers that helps to make Southington so special. Time after time, when our community is called to action, there is never a hesitation to serve.

We would like to give a special ‘shout out’ to the over 600 volunteers at our local YMCA. As a volunteer driven organization serving the community since 1928, our efforts in youth development, creating a healthier community, and promoting social responsibility have relied on the dedicated and passionate services of our volunteers.

At the YMCA, our volunteers serve in a variety of ways, including:

serving on boards and committees that adopt policy, provide guidance, oversight, planning, and evaluation; .

raising over $380,000 annually for our Annual Community Support Campaign through personal solicitation and special events. One hundred percent of these funds are infused right back in the community helping those in the community needing a helping hand. Volunteers are critical for the success of events like the Sloper Plunge, Forever and Blue Jeans and Race4Chase;

serving as leaders of our parent’s group for our swim teams, gymnastics team, child care and Adventure Guides;

volunteering to be part of a special group that spend Saturday mornings helping to make YMCA Camp Sloper the special resource it is;

providing several teen programs that encourage volunteerism and giving back to the community; and

volunteering to work tirelessly behind the scenes to support our YMCA operations

Two years ago we launched a new initiative called, “Togetherhood.” This is a YMCA, member-led community service program. Togetherhood invites YMCA members to activate their social responsibility by participating in the YMCA’s cause to strengthen community. Togetherhood provides YMCA members with fun, convenient and rewarding ways to give back and support their neighbors.

We had lots of success connecting our YMCA members to serve in the community. We look forward to our next Togetherhood project on Saturday, May 13, where we’ll be working with Bread for Life, Southington Community Services, Tabernacle food bank, and the Southington Post Office with their annual Postal Food Drive.

Give us a call if you’d like to be involved.

We are very appreciative of these YMCA volunteers and friends who give of their time, skills, and energies do it because they want to make a difference.

Thank you YMCA volunteers, and thank you community volunteers. You are truly the backbone of our organization and our great Town of Southington

If anyone is interested in volunteering at the YMCA, please give us a call at (860) 621-8737. We’d love to have you.

YMCA board president Dan Daigle and YMCA Executive Director John Myers