Obituary: Clyde M. ‘Clydie’ (Butler) Bradbury, 88

Clyde M. “Clydie” (Butler) Bradbury, 88, of Southington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Jerome Home in New Britain. She had been the loving wife of the late Walter Bradbury for 53 years.

Clydie was born on September 17, 1928 in Enfield, Maine to the late Frank and Bertha Butler.

She was a wonderful homemaker and took exceptional care of her family. She was a great cook, a fantastic baker and will be remembered for her beautiful smile.

Clydie is survived by two daughters, Judith Bradbury of Muncie, IN and Patricia Bradbury of CT; two sons, Timothy Bradbury and his wife Lynne of Portland and David Bradbury and his wife April of Meriden; two sisters, Charlene Priest of Millinocket, ME and Betty Ranslow of Martha’s Vineyard; one granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Clydie’s family would like to thank the caregivers and entire staff at Jerome Home for the wonderful care provided during her time there. Thanks also to her team from Hartford Healthcare and Home Hospice for their added support the last few weeks.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Clydie’s memory may be made to a charity close to the donor’s heart.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St., Plantsville. Burial will be private in the Enfield Village Cemetery in Enfield, Maine. There are no calling hours. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.