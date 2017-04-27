Road closure on Saturday for Meriden’s Daffodil Festival

The Southington Police Department announced road closures on Saturday, April 29 that could affect Southington traffic.

Meriden Waterbury Turnpike (Route 322) will be closed to eastbound traffic at the I-691 eastbound on and off ramps located near the Meriden town line, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., for the annual Daffodil Festival in Meriden.

From the point of the detour, all traffic will be directed onto I-691. Several of the local roads between I-691 and the Meriden town line will also be closed to vehicular traffic.

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly and make alternate arrangements to avoid this area during the detour. Motorists can use an alternate route, from East Johnson Avenue in Southington onto Johnson Avenue in Meriden, to avoid the road closure.