Police issue silver alert for local teen

At 12:55 p.m.,Southington police issued a silver alert for Jacob Perkins. The 18-year-old was reported missing.

Perkins is described as 5’8” and approximately 171 pounds. His last know location was at his home on Blue Hills Drive in Southington. At this time it unknown what Jacob was wearing when he left home, but he is believed to be on foot.

Officers are actively searching for Jacob as he is distraught and in need of medical attention. Anyone who may see him or have any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Southington Police Department immediately at (860) 621-0101 or 911.