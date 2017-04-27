Obituary: Merrilly (Hadar) Dinnean, 74

Merrilly (Hadar) Dinnean, 74, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at HCC at New Britain General. She was the wife of Paul Dinnean.

She was born on July 27, 1942 the daughter of the late Daniel and Eleanor (Hudak) Hadar. Prior to her retirement she was an LPN with New Britain General Hospital.

In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter Kimberly and husband Matt L’Heureux of West Hartford, a sister Dana and husband Libirio Albanese of Shelton a nephew Frank Albanese of Redding and a niece Lisa Jakovac of NYC

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 29th at 11:30 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. on Saturday morning from 10-11 am.

