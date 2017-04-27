Obituary: Arthur Francis Mariani, 98

Arthur Francis Mariani, 98, of Southington passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the husband of the late Claire (Iarusso) Mariani.

Born October 14, 1918 in Bessmer, MI he was the son of the late Pasquale and Elena ( Maurizi) Mariani.

Arthur was a POW veteran of WWII serving with the US Army-Air Force. His hobbies included gardening, reading, meeting with his friends at McDonald’s and telling war stories to his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanne Mariani and a granddaughter Jenna Hui Mariani He was predeceased by a brother, Arnold Mariani and a sister Josephine Mariani.

The family would like to thank Prince, his home health aide and his nurses , Gina, Agnes, Mary Alice, Jan and sister Catherine Mary of Franciscan Home Care & Hospice for their wonderful and supportive care given to him.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017at 11 am at Mary Our Queen Church, 248 Savage St. Plantsville. Burial will be with military honors at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Friday morning at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. Southington from 9-10:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Franciscan Home Care & Hospice, 267 Finch Ave. Meriden, CT 06451.

