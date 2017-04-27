Bees take on Lancaster in split doubleheader

LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS (1-4) VS. NEW BRITAIN BEES (2-2)

==========

Series: The Bees and Barnstormers will face off for the second and third time this season after the Barnstormers took game one of the three game set with a 5-1 victory. After game one, the Bees will square off against Lancaster once again with game two of the doubleheader coming at 6:35 PM!

Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Promotions: With today’s doubleheader, the Bees will be hosting a promotion during each game! Game one marks the first of three “Baseball In Education” days of the season for the Bees with the first pitch coming at a special 10:35 start time! During game two, the Bees will have their first “Thirsty Thursday” of the season! Every Thursday fans over the age of 21 can enjoy half priced domestic draft beers all night long at every concession stand!

The Bees: New Britain is coming off their 2nd loss of the season, dropping their record to 2-2. The Bees look to even the series and get back to being over .500 on the year. The bullpen pitched 6 innings of relief only giving up 3 hits, and 1 run.

The Opposition: Lancaster enters the doubleheader coming of their first win of the season last night. After getting off to a quick start with a 4 run first inning, the Barnstormers never looked back. Last night also marked Manager Ross Peeples first win in his managerial career. Lancaster hopes to continue their momentum coming off their first win of the season.

Starters:

Game 1: New Britain: RHP Eric Fornatro (0-0, 0.00) | Lancaster: RHP Jarret Leverett (0-0, 0.00)

Game 2: New Britain: RHP Casey Coleman (0-1, 6.23) | Lancaster: LHP Nate Reed (0-0, 0.00)

Key to the Game – Strong start for Fornataro: Last night the Lancaster Barnstormers got off to a quick start, jumping on the Bees for 4 runs in the first inning. The Barnstormers never looked back and lead the rest of the game. The Bees bullpen held Lancaster for only 1 run for the rest of the game, pitching 6 innings of relief and only squandering three hits. If the Bees want to be victorious, starting pitcher Eric Fornataro needs to get off to a strong start. .

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page

Bees Buzz: Steve Carrillo and Craig Maddox have reached base safely in all four Bees games this season…The Bees bullpen pitched six full innings only giving up one run…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 145.